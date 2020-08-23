Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia

Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Engine: 5.4L 3V Sohc V8 Ffv Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Lincoln Navigator is proudly offered by Mercedes Benz of Marietta Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Lincoln Navigator is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Lincoln Navigator is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Lincoln Navigator 's installed Navigation system. This Lincoln Navigator is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln Navigator . More information about the 2014 Lincoln Navigator: The Lincoln Navigator competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The Lincoln Navigator features an extensive luxury-oriented standard-equipment list as well as an impressive list of available options. The Lincoln Navigator features impressive cargo and towing capacity. Available 4-wheel drive makes the Lincoln a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. This model sets itself apart with E85-capable V8 engine, luxury emphasis, and Lots of space for people and cargo, strong towing capacity We want to EARN your business today! Mercedes Benz of Marietta, 810 Cobb Pkwy South, Marietta GA 30060. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMJJ2H59EEL04010

Stock: EEL04010

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020