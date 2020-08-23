Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
- 63,924 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Lincoln Navigator. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Quality and prestige abound with this Lincoln Navigator . In addition to being well-cared for, this Lincoln Navigator has very low mileage making it a rare find. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Lincoln Navigator. More information about the 2014 Lincoln Navigator: The Lincoln Navigator competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The Lincoln Navigator features an extensive luxury-oriented standard-equipment list as well as an impressive list of available options. The Lincoln Navigator features impressive cargo and towing capacity. Available 4-wheel drive makes the Lincoln a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Interesting features of this model are E85-capable V8 engine, luxury emphasis, and Lots of space for people and cargo, strong towing capacity We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H50EEL02856
Stock: EEL02856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 111,504 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$18,967$1,120 Below Market
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, GPS / Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, 4D Sport Utility, 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Tuxedo Black Metallic, Charcoal Black Leather.TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J50EEL05198
Stock: C1321A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 40,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,905$716 Below Market
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, all new tires and new battery! Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 2Nd Row 40/20/40 Leather Split Bench Seat Engine: 5.4L 3V Sohc V8 Ffv Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Od Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **AUTONATION CERTIFIED**LEATHER INTERIOR**2ND ROW 40/20/40 BENCH**NAVIGATION**POWER MOONROOF**UPGRADED THX AUDIO SYSTEM**ORIGINAL MSRP $58,230** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H50EEL04008
Stock: EEL04008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 99,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,915
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our prestigious 2014 Lincoln Navigator 4WD in White Platinum embodies innovative American full-size luxury and impressive power. Powered by a proven 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 310hp perfectly matched to a gracefully responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. Our stellar Four Wheel Drive SUV provides excellent handling and with multi-link independent rear suspension, easily maintains its composure over uneven road surfaces. With seating for up to eight and the capability to tow 9,000 pounds, our Lincoln Navigator is an excellent solution for your active family's lifestyle. The commanding stance of our Lincoln Navigator is enhanced by xenon headlights, fog lights, a power liftgate, and power-folding running boards. Step inside the cavernous interior to find a wealth of amenities that make every ride feel first class. Sit back and enjoy the sensation of comfortable leather on heated and cooled eight-way power seats as you enjoy such conveniences as dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a power outlet. You'll stay safely connected thanks to voice-commanded Sync, Bluetooth, a central touchscreen display interface and a premium navigation system. Crank up your favorite tunes on our 14-speaker surround sound system with HD and satellite radio and enjoy this capable ride. Lincoln offers top safety features like trailer sway control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a post-crash alert system provide added peace of mind for you and your passengers. Reward yourself today with this power and prestige. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J58EEL02291
Stock: L02291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,421 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,997
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Gabriel Jordan Buick GMC but can be made available upon request. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Nav System, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Hitch, POWER MOONROOF. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. OPTION PACKAGES: WHEELS: 20" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: P275/55R20 AS BSW, POWER MOONROOF, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE 4-pin and 7-pin wire connector, heavy duty flasher, heavy duty hitch integrated w/rear bumper, 2" receiver and brake module wiring, Rear Load-Leveling Suspension, Heavy Duty Radiator, Heavy Duty Transmission Cooler, MONOCHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE Body Color Lower Grille, Body Color Lower Bodyside Cladding, chrome lettering, Upper Chrome Grille, Power Folding Mirrors w/Body Color Mirror Caps Heated, memory and puddle lamps, POWERCODE REMOTE START SYSTEM Custom pre-installed accessory, 1ST & 2ND ROW EBONY ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. Edmunds.com's review says "Step inside the 2014 Lincoln Navigator and you'll find an upscale environment filled with a long list of luxury amenities, from heated and ventilated front seats to a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system.". VISIT US TODAY: At Gabriel/Jordan Buick GMC, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H52EEL04687
Stock: EEL04687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 78,877 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,993
Mercedes-Benz of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Engine: 5.4L 3V Sohc V8 Ffv Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Lincoln Navigator is proudly offered by Mercedes Benz of Marietta Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Lincoln Navigator is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Lincoln Navigator is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Lincoln Navigator 's installed Navigation system. This Lincoln Navigator is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln Navigator . More information about the 2014 Lincoln Navigator: The Lincoln Navigator competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The Lincoln Navigator features an extensive luxury-oriented standard-equipment list as well as an impressive list of available options. The Lincoln Navigator features impressive cargo and towing capacity. Available 4-wheel drive makes the Lincoln a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. This model sets itself apart with E85-capable V8 engine, luxury emphasis, and Lots of space for people and cargo, strong towing capacity We want to EARN your business today! Mercedes Benz of Marietta, 810 Cobb Pkwy South, Marietta GA 30060. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H59EEL04010
Stock: EEL04010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 55,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,984
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2014 Lincoln Navigator 4dr 4WD 4dr features a 5.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Midnight Sapphire Metallic with a Canyon Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2014 Lincoln Navigator L 4Dr AWD SUV 5.4 Liter 8 Cylinders Regular Gas Engine *** 6 Speed Automatic Transmission with OD *** One Owner Since Brand New *** Clean AutoCheck History Report *** 2 Keys Available *** Navigation *** Reverse Camera *** Power Running Boards *** Power Foldable 3rd Row Seating *** Power Leather Heated & Air Cooled Front Seats with Memory & Lumbar Support *** Power Glass Sunroof *** Power Tailgate *** Fog Lights *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Automatic High Beams, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J57EEL05800
Stock: H760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 67,208 miles
$26,998
CarMax Lithia Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Lithia Springs / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H51EEL00503
Stock: 19226902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,998
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H53EEL08800
Stock: 19221284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,688 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2014 Lincoln Navigator L! This SUV looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 5.8L V8 Engine, 3rd Row Seats, Bucket Seats, Leather Seats, Heated and Ventiliated Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Sunroof, Rear Seat DVD, Rear Climate Controls, Rear Audio Controls, Pedal Ajust, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Power Folding Chairs, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this SUV is in excellent shape inside and out. Please note that this SUV is being sold with a prevously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J58EEL03351
Stock: L03351DS71279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 92,882 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995
IMD Motors - Richardson / Texas
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H53EEL08747
Stock: EL08747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 67,693 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,900
Auto Gallery Lawrenceville - Lawrenceville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J50EEL06240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,995
World Ford Pensacola - Pensacola / Florida
We are excited to offer this 2014 Lincoln Navigator. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Lincoln Navigator handles with ease. Quality and prestige abound with this Lincoln Navigator . More information about the 2014 Lincoln Navigator: The Lincoln Navigator competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The Lincoln Navigator features an extensive luxury-oriented standard-equipment list as well as an impressive list of available options. The Lincoln Navigator features impressive cargo and towing capacity. Available 4-wheel drive makes the Lincoln a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Interesting features of this model are E85-capable V8 engine, luxury emphasis, and Lots of space for people and cargo, strong towing capacity We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H50EEL00895
Stock: EEL00895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 73,772 miles
$20,999
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. * REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, * VENTILATED SEATS, * BACK UP CAMERA, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * HEATED SEATS, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * THIRD ROW SEATING, * LEATHER SEATS, * Pre-qualified for 3 year / 45,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, Stone w/Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Navigation System, Reclining 3rd row seat, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 6845 miles below market average! 2014 Lincoln Navigator DVD-TV RWD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFVWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H55EEL01914
Stock: L01914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 96,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,899
Jackie Cooper INFINITI - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Want us to come to you? No problem! Jackie Cooper INFINITI At Home Car Shopping is here for you. Test drive any vehicle anywhere â Home or Office â We bring the car to you! At Home Delivery â We bring the vehicle & paperwork to you! 3 Day Love It or Leave It Satisfaction Guarantee! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2014 Navigator, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!No accident history on the carfax report. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Jackie Cooper INFINITI is committed to customer service, and you have our personal guarantee that we will work hard to save you time and money. We have one of the area's largest new and used inventories, and we are excited about the opportunity to earn your business. Factory trained Certified Technicians inspected this vehicle and it has passed a stringent 167-Point Inspection and Reconditioning Process. We will show you the Carfax and all maintenance work done to vehicle. Make your dreams a reality please phone or email for vehicle availability and a VIP test drive appointment 918-806-8898.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J59EEL02428
Stock: EEL02428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 67,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator L with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3H55EEL03068
Stock: EL03068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 114,720 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,599
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Engine: 5.4L 3V Sohc V8 Ffv Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats Riviera Sands Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J55EEL03307
Stock: EEL03307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 68,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,433
Shottenkirk Chevrolet - Quincy / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. NEW PRICE!!!!, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, Local Trade In, 1 OWNER, LOW MILES, Like New Inside and Out, DVD, 3RD ROW, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, 172 Point Inspection Completed, Factory Paint in Excellent Condition, BACKUP CAMERA, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, POWER SEAT, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, MUST SEE!!!, HARD TO FIND!!!. Odometer is 25549 miles below market average! All of our Vehicles come with added value, our exclusive Shottenkirk Customer Care. This includes Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, and Front Windshield Repair! Optional: exclusive of published sales price, all vehicles are equipped with the NitroFill product, $190.00, a nitrogen based gas in the tires for extended tire life and enhanced fuel economy. Beautiful Quincy, IL is located on the Mississippi River on the Illinois & Missouri border. If you are coming to Quincy from more than 100 miles to pick up your vehicle we will pay for 1 overnight hotel stay in Quincy. Our mission at Shottenkirk Automotive is to make sure you are 100% completely satisfied with your ownership experience. We want you to be completely satisfied; not only with the vehicle you buy, but also the way you buy your vehicle. Our professional sales & management staff will work hard to make your visit to Shottenkirk Automotive a great car buying experience. Such a great experience that you will have the confidence to buy from us again, and also tell your friends & family to do the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J58EEL03800
Stock: T9070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
