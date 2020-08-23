Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

804 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Navigator Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 804 listings
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    63,924 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    111,504 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $18,967

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    40,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,905

    $716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    99,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,915

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    87,421 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,997

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    78,877 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,993

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    55,731 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,984

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    67,208 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    56,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator L in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator L

    86,688 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    92,882 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Silver
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    67,693 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    106,984 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    73,772 miles

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Gray
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    96,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,899

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator L in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator L

    67,608 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator L in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator L

    114,720 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,599

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Lincoln Navigator

    68,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,433

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Navigator searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 804 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Super Comfortable
primodel,12/09/2013
4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
This my 3rd Navigator, 1998, 2003 and 2014. I am super pleased with the 2014 model. Comfort for me is priority #1. I tested several other models in the same price range and the Navigator came out on top. For a big unit like this it rides extremenly well. Gas cost at $3.40 a gallon represents a weekly cost of $11.00 in fuel vs 17mpg on any other vehicle. I am willing to pay the extra $11.00 a week for this SUV. The only mechanical problem was the A\C unit that had to be replaced nov 2019. As of today I stand by my review(dec2019).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Navigator
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Navigator info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings