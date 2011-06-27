  1. Home
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

MSRP from $22,995 - $26,995
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP$24,090
Edmunds suggests you pay$22,363
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2.0 ES 4dr SUV features & specs
    2.0 ES 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$22,995
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
    2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$25,545
    MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
    2.0 LE 4dr SUV features & specs
    2.0 LE 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$23,995
    MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
    2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD
    2.4L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$26,995
    MPG 23 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Outlander Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander Sport gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander Sport has 21.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport:

    • More standard features, including forward collision mitigation and lane departure warning
    • LE trim level replaces the SP trim
    • Black Edition model no longer available
    • Part of the first Outlander Sport generation introduced in 2011
    Learn more

    Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport reliable?

    To determine whether the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Outlander Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Outlander Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Outlander Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,995.

    Other versions include:

    • 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,995
    • 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,545
    • 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,995
    • 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,995
    • 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,545
    • 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,695
    • 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,245
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

    If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, the next question is, which Outlander Sport model is right for you? Outlander Sport variants include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Outlander Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

    2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

    The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Outlander Sport.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Outlander Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

    2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 79 new 2021 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,525 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

    Can't find a new 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,995.

    Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,155.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

