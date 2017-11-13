Used 2010 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona

Super Clean, Low Low Miles, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, With only 27,554 miles (that's only an average of 2,551 miles per year) The Convertible Top, Exterior and Interior are all in excellent condition. Touring Edition Includes Bluetooth, Heated and Cooed Seats, Keyless Start, Dual Power Seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: JN1AZ4FH5AM302069

