Used 2010 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me
- 27,554 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$20,980
Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona
**NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE** **YOU DEAL WITH ONE PERSON FROM START TO FINISH** Super Clean, Low Low Miles, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, With only 27,554 miles (that's only an average of 2,551 miles per year) The Convertible Top, Exterior and Interior are all in excellent condition. Touring Edition Includes Bluetooth, Heated and Cooed Seats, Keyless Start, Dual Power Seats. At Online Automotive Group, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Online Automotive to be recognized as CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in Arizona for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Online Automotive offers a great selection of top quality vehicles, specializing in vehicles with low miles, a clean Carfax report in excellent condition, handpicked and displayed inside our 15,000 square feet indoor showroom. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty and a 7 day trial exchange policy for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH5AM302069
Stock: 10880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 35,703 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH6AM300203
Stock: 19328089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,244 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,997
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Extended Warranty Available, Multi-function Steering Wheel, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Outside temperature display, Power windows, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.18/26 City/Highway MPG2010 Nissan 370Z3.7L V6 DOHC 2D CoupeNismo Magnetic Black MetallicClose-Ratio 6-Speed Manual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4AM506749
Stock: AB2722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 56,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Southwest Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH7AM302851
Stock: 19219201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,385 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,802
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
**CLEAN CARFAX*** platinum graphite metallic 2010 Nissan 370Z RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters 3.7L V6 DOHC Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.**TRADES WELCOME**FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE**ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTED** 19/26 City/Highway MPG The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2010 Nissan 370Z Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0AM502939
Stock: MZT1007B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,090 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,991
Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
370Z trim, WHITE exterior and Black interior. ONLY 39,079 Miles! CD Player, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, [B92] PAINTED SPLASH GUARDS (4-PIECE)..., Alloy Wheels, 'That's what we call a winner.' -Edmunds.com. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES PAINTED SPLASH GUARDS (4-PIECE). Nissan 370Z with WHITE exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE 'A logical evolution of its successful predecessor that results in a more thrilling sport coupe that's easier to live with on a day-to-day basis.' -Edmunds.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram West Dodge, a full-service car dealership in Omaha, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 17950 Burt Street location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH3AM302071
Stock: R109831A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 75,305 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX.**RARE NISMO EDITION**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**6 SPEED MANUAL**SUPER CLEAN CAR**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2010 Nissan 370Z Nismo 2D Coupe Nismo RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5AM500250
Stock: 31164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 89,324 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2AM501887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,466 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1AM505803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
Gullo Toyota - Conroe / Texas
Shop from home. Ask us how.. We are happy to offer video walk around, at home test drives, and a sanitized touch free home delivery. Clean CARFAX. Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, VISIT GULLOTOYOTA.COM FOR DETAILS.platinum graphite metallic 2010 Nissan 370Z 3.7L V6 DOHC Touring 19/26 City/Highway MPGLet the team at Gullo Toyota introduce you to an entirely new kind of car-buying experience. You will love doing business with us no matter where you live! If you’re looking for your next new or used car, truck or SUV we have something for every taste, and every need. Over 500 new Toyota models and over 200 used cars and certified pre-owned models. We offer a variety of financing opportunities! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth, we can help you answer that too! Services in the Greater Houston, Conroe area and we will ship to anywhere in the US! We stand up to what we say and its simple, treating you like family since 1970! Come see us today or shop us 24/7 at www.Gullotoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9AM501563
Stock: Y01673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 75,149 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
Nissan of Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
FRESH NEW CAR TRADE! ULTRA LOW MILES! ULTRA RARE NISMO EDITION.** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Cruise Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, ** Low Miles, ** Great Condition, 19" Rays Super Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels.Recent Arrival! Pearl White 2010 Nissan 370Z Nismo 3.7L V6 DOHC 18/26 City/Highway MPG Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual RWDNissan of Lewisville has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive state vehicle inspection process! Only the best will qualify for Nissan Pre-Owned Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY NISSAN OF LEWISVILLE CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory near Dallas, in Lewisville. Visit us at https://www.nissanoflewisville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7AM504669
Stock: AM504669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 147,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,499
Bay City Motors - San Leandro / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH3AM505060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,939 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,988
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2010 Nissan 370Z 2dr 2dr Coupe Automatic features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Nissan is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel 12v Power Outlet, Air Conditioned Seats, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH6AM302484
Stock: 20753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 44,529 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$17,366
Siemans Ford - Bridgman / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5AM501110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,943 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,950
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH8AM501263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,592 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
**KEY LESS ENTRY **PUSH TO START **PADDLE STEERING SHIFTERS **ALLOY WHEELS **HEATED SEATS **WELL MAINTAINED **SERVICED AND ROAD READY **SALVAGE TITLE. **CHECK CARFAX ON WEBSITE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ44E89M408648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,900$1,051 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2009 Nissan 370Z 2dr features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver Metallic with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ44E69M409636
Stock: NISSAN-9M409636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 13,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
CarMax Plano - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Plano / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1BM554727
Stock: 18875706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
