Consumer Rating
(393)
2003 Nissan 350Z Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, impressive handling, offers a lot of bang-for-the-buck.
  • Lack of luggage space, cruise control not available on base model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Nissan's crown jewel. Expect initial high demand, but for the money, this is one of the best performance buys of 2003.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Few Nissan products have a more loyal following than the Z. Light, nimble, sporty and affordable, the original 1970 Datsun 240Z sports car was the company's first big success in America. It went on sale as a 1970 model. Prospective owners had to wait nearly six months to get one. Horsepower was set at 150 and the car's list price was $3,526.

Though it became increasingly heavier and more luxurious, the Z continued to sell well throughout the '70s and '80s. In 1990, Nissan debuted an all-new 300ZX. The car had a 222-hp V6 and a completely new body and interior. Later in the model year, a twin-turbo 300ZX went on sale with 300 horsepower. By the mid-'90s, however, the sports car market was shrinking. A strong yen also caused the Z's price to skyrocket. Sales slid and Nissan pulled the plug on the 300ZX in 1996.

Within the depths of Nissan, however, the eternal light wasn't quite extinguished. At the 1999 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Z Concept appeared. Created in secret by a team of designers at Nissan's Southern California studios, this orange-painted car relied heavily on cues from the first-generation 240Z. Its styling wasn't perfect, and the hardware underneath was mostly 240SX, but it was enough to get Nissan's top execs - as well as the public - excited about another Z.

So now, almost a decade later, the Z is back, as is Nissan. This latest iteration stays true to the sports car formula: two seats, front-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive and a tidy size. T-tops aren't available and there is no 2+2 variant. Nissan also wants it to be accessible, meaning less like the '90-'96 car and more like the original 240Z that got the whole party started. There will be plenty available (about 30,000 units the first year), and they have price tags not much more than your average Ford Explorer's.

The 350Z is built on Nissan's new FM platform. FM stands for front midship and refers to the positioning of the engine. Compared to most front-engine cars in which a considerable amount of engine weight is placed over the front wheels, the 350Z's engine is located further rearward behind the front wheels. The engine isn't fully behind the front axle (as in a Honda S2000), however. Only the engine's centerline is.

Therefore, the Z isn't a true front mid-engine car, but the gains from this platform are tangible and real. It boasts a compact engine compartment, a long wheelbase, wide wheel tracks, short overhangs and a 53:47 front-to-rear weight bias. Compared to a '91 300ZX, it's about the same length, but with a better weight bias and a much longer wheelbase. The new platform also gives the 350Z a high level of stiffness and rigidity.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: For now, only a two-seat coupe is available, though a roadster will be available by February 2003. Five trim levels are offered: base, Enthusiast, Performance, Touring and Track. Base models come with items like an automatic climate control system with air conditioning; 17-inch wheels; antilock brakes with Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD); power windows, locks and mirrors; a CD player; and remote keyless entry.

Going with an Enthusiast model adds high-intensity discharge headlights, cruise control, traction control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a limited-slip rear differential. Performance models get these items plus Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), a tire-pressure monitor and 18-inch wheels. For even more performance, the Track model has front and rear spoilers, 18-inch lightweight wheels and upgraded brakes. Those interested in comfort should take a look at the Touring model, as this has an upgraded audio system with a six-CD changer, power and heated seats, and leather trim. The 350Z's only optional feature is a DVD-based navigation system and side airbags. Dealer-supplied high-performance parts will likely appear in the fall of 2002.

Powertrains and Performance: The front-engine, rear-drive 350Z features a newly developed 3.5-liter V6. Similar to the engines found in the Nissan Maxima and Altima 3.5 SE, the Z's engine has variable valve timing and an electronically controlled throttle. It makes 287 hp and 274 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed close-ratio manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is available.

Safety: The 350Z comes standard with front airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters. The seatbelts also have automatic and emergency locking retractors (ALR/ELR, with the driver seat having ELR only). Side and head-protecting side curtain airbags are available as an option. Crash testing by the NHTSA or IIHS has not been performed.

Interior Design and Special Features: Inside the contemporarily styled body is a driver-oriented cabin that combines both classic and cutting-edge designs. The instrument panel features three gauge pods similar to the original 240Z, while a rear suspension brace resides prominently in the cargo area. While this brace certainly improves body rigidity, it also compromises valuable luggage space.

Driving Impressions: There's nothing special or gimmicky about getting started -- just turn the key, buckle your seatbelt and go. Around town, the V6 is quite docile, and the manual transmission's clutch is easy to depress. Open it up a bit, and the dual exhaust pipes produce an enjoyable and throaty V6 growl. Power delivery is linear and athletic, with the most fun coming on around 4,000 rpm. During cornering, outright grip is high, and the car feels well balanced. The steering, too, is properly weighted and presents decent feedback to the driver. Overall, the car offers handling equal to some of the best sports cars and sport coupes available.

2003 Highlights

Nissan's premier sports car has been resurrected after a six-year absence. Possessing excellent handling and power, the 2003 Nissan 350Z comes with a price tag that is thousands less than the competition's.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Nissan 350Z.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
393 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 393 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever owned.
Spilner,11/04/2010
I bought this car with 86k on it and have not regretted it a single time! I was amazed at the gas mileage (22-25 city, 27-30 hwy) and the power and torque is great. I can run even with modded mustangs and newer turbo bmw's and can smoke most other cars. I've beat pretty hard on the car for about 12k miles now and it's held up to everything without complaint! The only problem I had was with the stock Bose subamp cutting out but there's an easy DIY fix for that which takes about 15 mins. Nissan built this car to last 200k and it's very obvious the quality they put into this car. Just make sure to have a set of snow tires on hand =P
What a sports car is all about
Billy D,11/23/2010
I've owned my car for over 6 years and purchased it new. It is a true driver's car with emphasis on going fast and doing it well. Practicality and comfort are afterthoughts. The trunk will take a reasonable amount of stuff, as long as you "pour" it around the strut brace. Its handling is very confidence inspiring and the car always eggs me on. It's like it's always taunting me: "You know, you could've taken that turn faster!" I recently replaced the OEM tires with BF Goodrich KDW's. Gas mileage plummeted, but grip is outrageous. The new tires turned my Z from a nice car to a race car. Engine is fantastic: incredibly reliable, predictable, smooth
Fun, but bumpy
chris,11/05/2007
This is a very nice sport car don't get me wrong. It looks fast, it is fast, it takes off so quick I almost get whiplash everytime. It is a head turner too. But I have never had anything that is this bumpy and the rattles drive me insane. I've had an S2000 and it wasn't this bad, and that thing had a super tight suspension. My Z rattles like it is falling apart, all along the dash, the center console, and if I am talking while driving it sounds like someone is thumping my chest. I have crammed things into seams and cracks to stop them, but it's no use. But man is it fast.
3rd owner of well maintained 2003 350z
BC1,02/27/2016
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
I bought my 350Z about 8 months ago with 86,000 miles. I was the 3rd owner of this vehicle and prior owners had maintained and garaged this 350Z all of its life. I looked at about 4 other 350Zs but didn't buy them because I could tell that the vehicles had been driven hard and not maintained well. Finally I found my 350Z and I have loved driving it ever since. I did some preventative maintenance (Transmission service, new tires, flush and change of fluids) and it runs like a champ. I have taken four to eight hour trips to neighboring states and this vehicle is a dream to drive on the open road. For having so much power this vehicle gets good gas mileage. I look for reasons to go shopping or the store just so I pull this little sports car out and drive it. For being 13 years old this car gets lots of looks.
See all 393 reviews of the 2003 Nissan 350Z
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2003 Nissan 350Z features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Nissan 350Z
More About This Model

Super Bowl XXIV. Like most Super Bowls, this one was a snooze; the San Francisco 49ers humiliated the Denver Broncos to the tune of 55 to 10. If there was a highlight, however, it was a Ridley Scott-directed commercial for the then-all-new 300ZX.

This 1990 spot showed a twin-turbo Z out-accelerating motorcycles, a race car and, finally, a jet plane. As car commercials go, it's actually pretty rad. The subtext, however, hints at the car's ultimate demise. It was too advanced and too expensive for a market that was increasingly unwilling to plunk down large chunks of cash. By 1996, the 300ZX's EKG was near flatline. Nissan pulled the plug, and its flagship sadly winked out like a Steven Bochco cop show.

Within the depths of Nissan, however, the eternal light wasn't quite extinguished. At the 1999 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Z Concept appeared. Created in secret by a team of designers at Nissan's Southern California studios, this orange-painted car relied heavily on cues from the first-generation 240Z. Its styling wasn't perfect, and the hardware underneath was mostly 240SX, but it was enough to get Nissan's top execs — as well as the public — excited about another Z.

So now, almost a decade later, the Z is back. It's pumped. It's buff. It's The Matrix's Neo after he packs up and reloads to rescue Morpheus from the agents' grasp. The 350Z is here to kick Porsche and BMW tail.

This latest iteration stays true to the sports car formula: two seats, front-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive and a tidy size. T-tops aren't available and there is no 2+2 variant. Nissan also wants it to be accessible, meaning less like the '90-'96 car and more like the original 240Z that got the whole party started. There will be plenty available (about 30,000 units the first year), and they will have price tags not much more than your average Ford Explorer's.

The 350Z is built on Nissan's new FM platform. FM stands for front midship and refers to the positioning of the engine. Compared to most front-engine cars in which a considerable amount of engine weight is placed over the front wheels, the 350Z's engine is located further rearward behind the front wheels. The engine isn't fully behind the front axle (like it is in a Honda S2000), however. Only the engine's centerline is.

Therefore, the Z isn't a true front mid-engine car, but the gains from this platform are tangible and real. It boasts a compact engine compartment, a long wheelbase (104.3 inches), wide wheel tracks, short overhangs (an overall length of 169.7 inches) and a 53:47 front-to-rear weight bias. Compared to a '91 300ZX, it's about the same length, but with a better weight bias and a much longer wheelbase. The new platform also gives the 350Z a high level of stiffness and rigidity.

Reduced flab was another goal. With an approximate 3,200-pound curb weight, the new car is about 300 pounds lighter than a '91 300ZX Twin Turbo. That means the car has a power-to-weight ratio of about one horsepower for every 11.1 pounds. For reference, this is roughly the same ratio that Mustang GTs and Chevy Camaro Z28s have.

For power, the 350Z relies on Nissan's increasingly popular 3.5-liter V6. Different versions of "VQ" engines are found in products like the Maxima, Altima, Pathfinder and Infiniti G35. This advanced V6 features 24 valves, dual overhead cams, variable valve timing and an electronically controlled throttle. For the 350Z, Nissan has applied its most astringent state of tune yet, including redesigned intake ports, increased valve lift and a 10.3:1 compression ratio. These changes allow the engine to make 287 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 274 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm. It's connected to either a six-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. From here, power is routed to the rear wheels via a carbon-fiber driveshaft. Nissan says this special driveshaft is quieter and weighs 40 percent less than a comparable steel unit.

We had a chance to drive a selection of 350Zs at Nissan's brief one-day press introduction. There are five trim levels available, ranging from base trim to the top-level Track. There's nothing special or gimmicky about getting started — just turn the key, buckle your seatbelt and go. Around town, the V6 is quite docile, and the manual transmission's clutch is easy to depress. Open it up a bit, and the dual exhaust pipes produce an enjoyable and throaty V6 growl. In our experience, few V6s sound truly special, though. Compared to the bass-heavy rumble of a domestic V8 or the frantic revving of an S2000 or Boxster S, the 350Z's soundtrack isn't as inspiring.

But there sure is enough power to have fun. Plant the throttle, let the tach swing north and the Z shoves you back in the seat. Power delivery is linear and athletic, with the most fun coming on around 4,000 rpm. Redline is 6,600. Though we haven't had an opportunity to test the car yet, expect a 0-to-60-mph time less than 6 seconds and a quarter-mile time somewhere in the 14s. Top speed, should you somehow manage to sneak out onto Indianapolis Motor Speedway's tarmac, is limited to 155 mph.

The six-speed's shifter has short throws and precise gates, and the automatic can pop off impressively fast upshifts. The auto also has a sequential-shift mode to give the driver more control, especially during handling maneuvers. Unlike most other sequential-shifting automatics, the manual mode really is manual — if the driver bumps into the rev limiter, the transmission won't shift until the driver selects the next gear.

Equally impressive is the car's handling. It's an easy car to get acclimated to and drive fast. The suspension is fully independent, with advanced multilink designs both in front and back. Many of the suspension components are made out of aluminum to reduce unsprung weight. Front and rear stabilizer bars are standard, as are front and rear suspension tower braces. For braking, the 350Z has ABS- and EBD-equipped vented discs at each corner. Track models have brakes designed by aftermarket brake specialist Brembo. These rotors are larger and thicker and are clamped down upon by larger calipers. On certain trim levels (including the Track), Nissan's Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) stability control system is available.

Like the suspension, the wheels are made out of aluminum. They are 17 or 18 inches in diameter, depending on trim. The front wheels have a 7.5-inch width, and the rear wheels are 8 inches wide. For the seven-spoke 17-inch wheels, the tires are summer-compound W-rated 225/50R17s in front and 235/50s in back. Cars with six-spoke 18-inch wheels get stickier Bridgestone Potenza RE 040 tires sized at 225/45R18 in front and 245/45R18 in back. Cars in Track trim get the bonus prize: special 18-inch lightweight wheels, with the rear wheels having an 8.5-inch width.

When driving over rough or bumpy pavement, one can feel how solid the body structure is. The suspension does all of the work, allowing the Z to stay composed. Outright grip is high, and the car feels well balanced. The steering, too, is properly weighted and presents decent feedback to the driver. Overall, the car stakes out new territory. It's not as nimble as the S2000, but it's also not as fidgety. There's no doubt that it's much more maneuverable than a Corvette. After our brief drive, we'd say the 350Z's handling and demeanor most closely matches the BMW M3 or M Coupe.

The 350Z isn't hardcore, though. It's tuned softly enough to be a decent daily driver. Highlights for the cabin include a gauge cluster that moves in tandem with the tilt-adjustable steering column (it doesn't telescope, unfortunately), automatic climate control and an optional navigation system. Depending on trim, you can also get leather seating (cloth is standard), an autodimming rearview mirror and a six-disc in-dash CD changer. Side airbags are optional.

As in most sports cars, there's not much storage or luggage space. The Z lacks a glovebox, and the only real storage comes from two bins located inconveniently behind the seats. Cargo space behind the seats (the car is still a hatchback) measures just 6.8 cubic feet. The rear suspension tower brace, though cool-looking and certainly effective in stiffening the body, takes up a lot of room. We didn't get a chance to test this ourselves, but Nissan says the cargo area will hold two golf bags. Fitted luggage, available from the dealer, is rumored to be available.

The 350Z arrives in dealerships in August 2002. Our choice would be the Performance trim level, as that nets the most desirable equipment for less than $31,000. If that doesn't float your boat, perhaps you'll be intrigued to know that Nismo high-performance parts will be available soon after launch, or that the Z roadster arrives in February 2003. For the money, the 350Z looks to be one of the best performance buys to come out in a long time. If we're lucky, maybe Mr. Scott will direct another commercial for Super Bowl XXXVI.

Used 2003 Nissan 350Z Overview

The Used 2003 Nissan 350Z is offered in the following submodels: 350Z Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Nissan 350Z?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Nissan 350ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Nissan 350Z for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Nissan 350Z.

Can't find a used 2003 Nissan 350Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan 350Z for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,922.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,649.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan 350Z for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,761.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Nissan 350Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

