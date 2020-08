Used 2005 Nissan 350Z for Sale Near Me

East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

Our amazing 2005 Nissan 350Z Coupe shown in Blue Metallic is simply known for performance and reliability. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 287hp while connected to a Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive machine shows off the shapely curves of the 350Z to make onlookers jealous while securing near 26mpg on the open road. The dual exhaust purrs a throaty growl as you touch the accelerator. Slip inside our seemingly cavernous 350Z cabin and you'll be greeted by top-notch features and soft-touch materials everywhere you look. The fantastic climate control will keep everyone at their optimal comfort level while the seats wrap them in a cocoon. Turn up the tunes on this stellar stereo and you have a coupe made in heaven. Grip the leather steering wheel, heated front seats, admire the interior aluminum accents, and get ready to make this gorgeous car roar. Rest assured that the designers at Nissan crafted this one to keep you safe. Dual stage airbags, ABS, and electronic brakeforce distribution will keep you confident and secure behind the wheel. This beautiful E350Z Coupe is ready to tackle your wildest dreams! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ34D45M603514

Stock: 200878

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020