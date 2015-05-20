Used 2016 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A Nissan with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 370Z was gently driven and it shows. The interior of this Nissan 370Z has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. The 2016 Nissan 370Z is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. More information about the 2016 Nissan 370Z: Nearly everything about the Nissan 370Z models is tuned for performance over fuel-efficiency, comfort or space, and potential buyers should take that into account. The 370Z features strong performance in both acceleration and handling and pricing starts at under $30,000. In testing, the 370Z has returned performance numbers that rival cars costing several times as much. Interesting features of this model are performance value for the money, rev-matching transmissions, Acceleration, braking, and handling, serious sports-car attitude, and coupe and convertible body styles

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ4EH4GM932868

Stock: 932868

Certified Pre-Owned: No

