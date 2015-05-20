Used 2016 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me
- 96,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,988$878 Below Market
Daytona Nissan - Daytona Beach / Florida
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0GM935931
Stock: PK10302A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 35,193 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,900$2,467 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The 2016 Nissan 370Z is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. More information about the 2016 Nissan 370Z: Nearly everything about the Nissan 370Z models is tuned for performance over fuel-efficiency, comfort or space, and potential buyers should take that into account. The 370Z features strong performance in both acceleration and handling and pricing starts at under $30,000. In testing, the 370Z has returned performance numbers that rival cars costing several times as much.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4GM932868
Stock: 932868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,540$1,619 Below Market
Toyota of Newport - Newport / Oregon
Brilliant Silver 2016 Nissan 370Z RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Bluetooth-Hands Free, Keyless Entry, One Owner, Accident Free CarFax History Report, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Odometer is 34919 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7GM930130
Stock: U2417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 18,687 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,000$668 Below Market
Alderman Luxury Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 42148 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH9GM934647
Stock: P1436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 60,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,500$1,439 Below Market
Brannon Honda - Birmingham / Alabama
2016 Nissan 370Z Base Black Cherry 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2GM931556
Stock: 14265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 14,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
Youngblood Kia - Springfield / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. This 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech in Magnetic Black features Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM Bose Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr/19" x 10" Rr RAYS Forged Alloy. Odometer is 33780 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6GM935187
Stock: 92072P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 52,359 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$20,995$1,668 Below Market
Highline Motor Car - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH1GM937140
Stock: 937140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,750$836 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Nissan 370Z 7-Speed Automatic *1 Owner, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Illuminated entry, Security system, Woven Carbon Cloth Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2GM931461
Stock: GM931461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 13,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$26,990
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2GM932660
Stock: 2000623266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 102,151 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,910
Trophy Nissan - Mesquite / Texas
Push Button Ignition, Handsfree Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux/USB Input, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Gun Metallic 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport RWD 7-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2GM932268
Stock: GM932268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 30,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,500
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH6GM936937
Stock: c120554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 22,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,000
Findlay Toyota of Prescott - Prescott / Arizona
This Nissan is equipped with the following options: Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels. Odometer is 27115 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG RWD 6-Speed Manual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EHXGM932972
Stock: T46474A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 13,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,990
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
This Magnetic Black 2016 Nissan 370Z is powered by a 3.7L V6 engine, and Manual 6-Speed transmission. Gas miser!!! 26 MPG Hwy. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags. NISMO, with less than 14k miles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7GM936140
Stock: T03237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 71,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,898
Lexus of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. White 2016 Nissan 370Z Touring RWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH2GM910737
Stock: L1311601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 43,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7GM932590
Stock: 19415444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,985 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,992
Jaguar Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
1-Owner**V6 Engine** CD Player** Aux Audio Jack **4 Speaker Sound System **Manual Transmission **18-inch Alloy Wheels **Xenon Headlights **LED Running Lights and Taillights** Cruise Control **Automatic Climate Control** Tilt Steering Wheel **Power Outlet** Day/ Night Rearview Mirror** Keyless Start/ Entry **18 City/ 26 Hwy**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4GM932417
Stock: P4820A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 48,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EHXGM933474
Stock: 19235531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5GM930272
Stock: 19262041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
