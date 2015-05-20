Used 2016 Nissan 370Z for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport

    96,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,988

    $878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport in White
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport

    35,193 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,900

    $2,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z

    9,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,540

    $1,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z

    18,687 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,000

    $668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z

    60,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,500

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech

    14,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport

    52,359 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $1,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z

    54,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,750

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport

    13,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport

    102,151 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,910

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech

    30,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,500

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z

    22,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO

    13,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Touring in White
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Touring

    71,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,898

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z

    43,538 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z

    109,985 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,992

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech

    48,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan 370Z Sport

    72,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,998

    Details

Great car, but know your options
uncle_ruckus,05/20/2015
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I wish I'd done more research on this car before buying but.. Ride comfort and road noise is tolerable but don't be surprised if others complain about it. Unless you're pulling some Fast and Furious **** or tracking the car, the base model has ample power. This car is a serious looker and is a lot more uncommon than the new Mustangs, 5th gen Camaros or whatever other RWD 2 door sports coupe you're comparing it to. Just know that there are other options present/will be present, especially at similar and lower prices. The new Mustang has been out for a bit, the 6th gen Camaro is coming, there are rumors of a new Genesis Coupe and Dodge Challenger as well as a new 370z in the next few years.
