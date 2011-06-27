Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,377
|$30,481
|$35,114
|Clean
|$24,092
|$28,908
|$33,250
|Average
|$21,522
|$25,761
|$29,523
|Rough
|$18,952
|$22,614
|$25,795
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,775
|$12,839
|$14,714
|Clean
|$10,230
|$12,176
|$13,933
|Average
|$9,138
|$10,851
|$12,371
|Rough
|$8,047
|$9,525
|$10,809
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,068
|$14,323
|$16,371
|Clean
|$11,457
|$13,584
|$15,502
|Average
|$10,235
|$12,105
|$13,765
|Rough
|$9,013
|$10,627
|$12,027
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,215
|$16,804
|$19,157
|Clean
|$13,495
|$15,936
|$18,140
|Average
|$12,055
|$14,201
|$16,106
|Rough
|$10,615
|$12,467
|$14,073
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,866
|$15,823
|$18,503
|Clean
|$12,214
|$15,007
|$17,521
|Average
|$10,911
|$13,373
|$15,557
|Rough
|$9,608
|$11,739
|$13,593
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,221
|$14,445
|$16,465
|Clean
|$11,602
|$13,699
|$15,591
|Average
|$10,365
|$12,208
|$13,843
|Rough
|$9,127
|$10,717
|$12,095
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,619
|$12,758
|$14,700
|Clean
|$10,081
|$12,100
|$13,920
|Average
|$9,006
|$10,783
|$12,359
|Rough
|$7,930
|$9,465
|$10,799
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,289
|$12,402
|$14,320
|Clean
|$9,768
|$11,762
|$13,560
|Average
|$8,726
|$10,481
|$12,040
|Rough
|$7,684
|$9,201
|$10,520
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,372
|$27,900
|$32,010
|Clean
|$22,188
|$26,460
|$30,311
|Average
|$19,821
|$23,580
|$26,913
|Rough
|$17,454
|$20,699
|$23,515
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,139
|$17,797
|$20,214
|Clean
|$14,373
|$16,878
|$19,141
|Average
|$12,839
|$15,041
|$16,995
|Rough
|$11,306
|$13,204
|$14,850