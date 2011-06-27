  1. Home
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,377$30,481$35,114
Clean$24,092$28,908$33,250
Average$21,522$25,761$29,523
Rough$18,952$22,614$25,795
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,775$12,839$14,714
Clean$10,230$12,176$13,933
Average$9,138$10,851$12,371
Rough$8,047$9,525$10,809
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,068$14,323$16,371
Clean$11,457$13,584$15,502
Average$10,235$12,105$13,765
Rough$9,013$10,627$12,027
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,215$16,804$19,157
Clean$13,495$15,936$18,140
Average$12,055$14,201$16,106
Rough$10,615$12,467$14,073
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,866$15,823$18,503
Clean$12,214$15,007$17,521
Average$10,911$13,373$15,557
Rough$9,608$11,739$13,593
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,221$14,445$16,465
Clean$11,602$13,699$15,591
Average$10,365$12,208$13,843
Rough$9,127$10,717$12,095
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,619$12,758$14,700
Clean$10,081$12,100$13,920
Average$9,006$10,783$12,359
Rough$7,930$9,465$10,799
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,289$12,402$14,320
Clean$9,768$11,762$13,560
Average$8,726$10,481$12,040
Rough$7,684$9,201$10,520
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,372$27,900$32,010
Clean$22,188$26,460$30,311
Average$19,821$23,580$26,913
Rough$17,454$20,699$23,515
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,139$17,797$20,214
Clean$14,373$16,878$19,141
Average$12,839$15,041$16,995
Rough$11,306$13,204$14,850
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,768 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,762 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,768 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,762 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,768 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,762 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $7,684 to $14,320, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.