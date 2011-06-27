Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

C300 Sport - Best Car So Far ADW , 04/05/2017 C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I've had a lot of cars. Loved BMW's but tired of the constant oil leaking, regulator repair, etc. Decided to try the C300, and glad I did. It's interesting to contrast it to the 3 series. It is definitely less involving, but also seems much more solid and stable. I am amazed at the traction and control. After rear-drive BMW's for so long the AWD of this car is stellar; I really can't break it loose much even on snow, though I do have Pirelli M&S tires on it so there's that. I was fortunate to get the 18" AMG wheel/tire package, which is great and highly recommended though a bit harsh. Electronics seem very solid and intuitive. Looks like working in the engine bay will be nearly impossible because of the cramped quarters. Last, I have to mention that I really like the size of this car. With everything else getting bigger it seems, the tidy dimensions of the C300 are just right for that ride/maneuverability compromise that's important to me. Update: I've owned the (certified) car for about 18 months now, and have had not a single issue arise. Expanding a bit on comparing it to a 3-series, this car does not like to be thrown around corners much - it grips almost too much, then lets go with quite a lot of understeer. So my take is that the limits are very high for normal driving and the balance is not optimized for tail-out fun, which makes perfect sense for most drivers. My only reservation about the car is that the transmission is reluctant to shift down at times, including when in Sport mode, but from what I've read that is a common issue these days. One last note: if like me you hate the auto engine shut-off system (eco), it is easily disabled by pulling the fuse in the trunk near the extra battery. My dealer would not tell me that (said it would be illegal to disable it) and Mercedes forum participants tend to be prissy about it. Another update: almost 2 years since I purchased this 2014 certified car and the end of the extended warranty is in sight... but I really don't worry about it like I thought I would. This car has been rock-solid and all I've needed to do was routine oil changes and filter replacements. Spark plug replacement is coming up next year, and that's a $500 insult, but the plugs are buried and I just don't feel like hassling with it. The engine seems stronger than when I bought it, and I've gotten 28 mpg on long trips with the cruise set to 77. The only concern I've had is that the steering wheel has failed to motor back down into its set position a couple of times lately when the car starts. One last comment: I've found that driving this car with gusto results in much improved shifting dynamics. I assume the computer learns how you drive and adjusts, and it seems that if you drive aggressively it will shift much more aggressively than if you drive sedately. This happens over time, of course - it's not an overnight thing. No regrets at all with this purchase. Another update: 3.5 years now and still absolutely no problems. No squeaks, very minor rattles, but still drives as good if not better than the day I bought it. Paint and exterior are like new. Electronics all work perfectly. Miles have gone down this year since I retired, and stand at under 70,000. I see these cars used for under $10,000; in my experience that may be one of the best bargains out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value as a lease return purchase! Lawrence , 01/12/2016 C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought used in November 2015 - was a lease return from the dealership. Had 25K Miles on it. Sport model, 2 dr coupe. 1.8L turbo provides more than ample acceleration. It's a head-turner, and I surprise people when I tell them my cost into the vehicle. Even with its sporty look, it's more a touring car than anything. When inside, ride is smooth, quiet. When getting in and shutting doors, it feels "vault-like" - VERY solid, well sealed. Interior is understated, functional and beautiful. The Harman-Kardon stereo is GREAT! Love the exterior design of the coupe, very sexy, eye-catching. Excellent handing, nice and tight. Very little body roll. Only gripe is the turbo delay, not smooth. Smooth braking, even under stress. If driven easily and smartly I can achieve an average of 27-28 mpg, mostly commute miles, 25'ish in town. Wish it was a 6 speed Manual, and dual exhaust, that would fit the muscular coupe vibe of the car better than the 7 speed auto, plus it would boost the MPG a little. No Nav on the car - would think at the retail price it would be included....that's a negative...Overall though, I love the car, absolutely fun to drive and a great value (as a lease return) the way I bought it. 1/16/17 - update: I still enjoy the car immensely. It's a looker and 9,000 miles later it's still purring along. One little annoying thing is the sensored windshield wipers - I actually would prefer them be a bit more manually controlled regarding wiper intervals and speed...just a nit...still love the car! 1/16/18 - update: No real change in my opinion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

style, performance and ecomomy Dan Smith , 03/14/2017 C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Owned this car since new...and loved the style/look What was amazing was how well it handles and accelerates Its a rocket getting on the freeway with not flat out gas, , from a standing start and I am at 75 to 80...doing a lane change without backing off and I am 90... wow! Driving the other day through the high desert I needed to pass in a short distance from 60.... and I was quickly shot up to 100... whoa.... Later driving on curvy coast roads with posted 50 mph, I found I could easily take them at 75. No body lean or tire howell ( I did up grade my tires to the new Michelin sport all season 165mph rated and run them at 36-38psi not the 42 than is on the gas cap door) In a recent drive to palm springs 53 miles all freeway, I got an astounding 54mpg at 70.... it was a elevation down of 1500 ft over 53 miles.. Returning at 75-80 back to home , same freeway the I-10 and a head wind of 30mph, I got an overall 36mpg... and on a an overall average over 6 months, city stop and go, hiway, back roads... a whole mix some 5000 miles I got 32.9 mpg overall. In feb I drove from LA to Chicago all interstate at 65-80 mph and back 4300 miles and got 36.2 mpg overall... this is 20% better than the MBZ raiting !!! Its a stylish economy car....yes an economy car. On the chicago run for grins, I made it from Amarillo tx to Palm Springs 1106 miles in 13 hours, stopping for gas only 2 times...the seats and ride were totally comfortable after 13 hours of non stop. A note on style....I frequently get people stopping to look at the car in the market parking lot with admiring comments....the 2 door style is sharp. In the downside It can be a little hard to get in unless you put the seats all the way to the rear. The rear seats are useless really and a tough entry unless your a midget or a small kid. One comment is that while some crave the computer-phone -bleu tooth, crap, I wish they would take it out... unless your into that its a real difficult thing. I have had to take the car 2 times to the dealer, to get some gps/electop radio message or the dam thing to stop talking to me... I like to drive a car, not have it tell me how to drive...in 3.5 years of driving it I only use 10% of the gizmos the gps map...no guidance, the the AM radio, the CD player,.... I dont use a phone, plot routes, text. I have white teeth, and dont want to have them turned blue so I can talk to people in the clouds..... Sadly I realize this is the last MBZ I will own because all the new gizmos....the 15-16-17 are so filled with techno toys that it is distracting... Hey I can fly airplanes, navigate ships... their techno is appropriate... the junk now in cars is fluff. Hey, if the new 16-17 cars had to be certified by the FAA they would require a 2 pilots due to the complex nature. Maintance at MBZ is astounding . However I run top shelf gas and synthetic oil... they say 10,000 miles between service... I do my car at 5000. oil is cheap.... I have owned 3 mbz care 240D 300SE, and this 250C... Their reliability and safety is tops... in 3 years I have replaced the tires, oil filter, air filter, wind shield wiper blades.... thats it... Up date.....I also own a Porsche Cayman-s and sold it because the MBZ 250 with Michelin PS tires, frankly was just as good handling and twice the comfort to drive and had 80% of the power of the Cayman-s ( I took the Cayman up to 150 before I backed off, The 250C I have had to 115) The comfort difference is astounding. Last week I drove 1476 miles in 2 days 240 miles of which was driving Fresno to Yosemite to Modesto. Then drove Redding to Palm Springs 690 miles in 8 hours 30 min , on I 5 at averaging 76 mph and 32 mpg ( a lot of the driving was between 80-90) Comfort, speed, economy...perfect lay out of the controls and gages. A word of caution my car is a 2014, The 2015 model has a totally different set of controls, no gear selector lever terrible instruments .. IF YOU ARE CONSIDERING A 250 DON'T BUY ONE AFTER 2014, THEY ARE nOW CALLED THE c300 AND LACK ALMOST EVERYTHING, AND DO NOT HAVE THE FULL GLASS ROOF/SUN ROOF... I drove one in Germany and France for a week a 2016 and it was no where the car the 2014 C250 .....the last year the 250 was produced and the last year is generally the best. I see no reason to ever sell this car...ever Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great deal! Bernard Leak , 07/09/2016 C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Couldn't determine what kind of car I wanted. Came across it on this site. Negotiated it to a steal and I can't stop driving it! Amazing on the road. Smooth and I get 500+miles per tank. I still drive my Infiniti SUV but I tell you, I've been thinking of selling it and moving to the Benz family full time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse