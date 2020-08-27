Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

A masterpiece in motion, our 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4 Door Coupe sculpted in an incredible Cirrus White is eager to please you! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 208hp on demand connected to a 7 Speed Double Clutch Automatic transmission for passing ease. This Front Wheel Drive Mercedes-Benz scores near 38mpg on the open road and provides impressive acceleration with brilliant handling. Check out the unique diamond grille and LED lighting on our CLA 250. It's sculpted to a muscular look with futuristic hood lines and a muscular midsection. Once inside our CLA 250, your heart will quicken, and that emotion will be fortified the second you slip inside the ultra-comfortable interior with 8-way power front seating, a sunroof, driver memory settings plus a wealth of amenities including automatic wipers, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. You'll love the COMAND interface, mbrace2 telematics/smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity and a fantastic sound system with a CD player. Innovative safety features have been carefully crafted by Mercedes-Benz to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations as you make your way in this automotive triumph. It's time to own a CLA 250 by Mercedes-Benz where the design is race inspired and cuts through the air with precision. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDSJ4EB2EN040880

Stock: N040880

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-30-2020