Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,595$3,422 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
A masterpiece in motion, our 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4 Door Coupe sculpted in an incredible Cirrus White is eager to please you! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 208hp on demand connected to a 7 Speed Double Clutch Automatic transmission for passing ease. This Front Wheel Drive Mercedes-Benz scores near 38mpg on the open road and provides impressive acceleration with brilliant handling. Check out the unique diamond grille and LED lighting on our CLA 250. It's sculpted to a muscular look with futuristic hood lines and a muscular midsection. Once inside our CLA 250, your heart will quicken, and that emotion will be fortified the second you slip inside the ultra-comfortable interior with 8-way power front seating, a sunroof, driver memory settings plus a wealth of amenities including automatic wipers, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. You'll love the COMAND interface, mbrace2 telematics/smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity and a fantastic sound system with a CD player. Innovative safety features have been carefully crafted by Mercedes-Benz to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations as you make your way in this automotive triumph. It's time to own a CLA 250 by Mercedes-Benz where the design is race inspired and cuts through the air with precision. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB2EN040880
Stock: N040880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 41,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,999$3,285 Below Market
MINI of Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
GREAT MILES 41,417! FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged Engine, PANORAMA SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: PANORAMA SUNROOF, PARKTRONIC W/ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM. Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 with Universe Blue Metallic exterior and Brown interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 208 HP at 5500 RPM*. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB9EN062777
Stock: FC4113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 48,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,894$3,953 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ5CB1EN029541
Stock: EN029541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 69,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,800$3,058 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Handyman Special - Fix it yourself for extra savings! This car MAY NOT pass state safety and emission inspections. Cars in this category are sold AS-IS in the condition it sits. It is up to the buyer to determine the mechanical needs of the vehicle. All repairs, state safety and emissions tests will be the responsibility of the new owner. MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB4EN099541
Stock: UMC4558A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 51,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,950$8,926 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is honored to offer this superb-looking 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA White CLA 250 with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES!!!!, CLA 250, FWD, White, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated door mirrors, MB-Tex Upholstery, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Odometer is 14975 miles below market average! 26/38 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB7EN064608
Stock: EN064608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 80,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,950$1,730 Below Market
Tradition Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newark / New York
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 Cirrus White Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! NAVIGATION GPS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, Blind Spot Assist, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Power driver seat. 24/32 City/Highway MPG What sets us apart from other dealers is that we are a family owned and operated, low pressure and no hassle dealership. Owner onsite to listen to our customers wants and needs. Not only do we carry a great selection of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac but if we do not have the vehicle you are looking for we will go out and find it for you. We look forward to making you a customer for life with service before and after the sale. We Can Make It Happen with Guaranteed Credit Approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB8EN155951
Stock: N20410A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 72,185 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,495$2,663 Below Market
Black Diamond Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB9EN045736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,030 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,495$2,647 Below Market
Luxury Auto Sales llc - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB5EN029243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,399$3,006 Below Market
Bill Hood Hyundai - Hammond / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB8EN028250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,977
Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas
Clean. CLA 250 trim. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, PANORAMA SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BI-XENON HEADLAMPS, Alloy Wheels, HEATED SEATS KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 with Cirrus White exterior and Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 208 HP at 5500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PANORAMA SUNROOF, BI-XENON HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "Quite simply, the cabin looks and feels like a traditional Mercedes. Big analog gauges, a clean center stack design, and tight fit and finish impart the same classic, premium feel shared across the Mercedes lineup.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB8EN136142
Stock: EEN136142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 78,812 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,299$2,469 Below Market
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN095854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,022$964 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2014 Gray Mercedes-Benz CLA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ5CB3EN057227
Stock: 1K4422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 81,649 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,499$1,906 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek - Coral Springs / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Multimedia Package Premium 1 Package Bi-Xenon Headlamps Mountain Gray Metallic Rear Spoiler Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 17" 5-Spoke Wheels Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Tires: 17" Run-Flat All-Season This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB1EN066127
Stock: EN066127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 52,063 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,600$1,866 Below Market
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, USB Port. Odometer is 10706 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 FWD Mountain Gray Metallic 7-Speed Double-clutch26/38 City/Highway MPGWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB9EN027740
Stock: EN027740P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 93,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$1,705 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***BLACK ON BLACK WITH THE AMG SPORT PACKAGE.............................2014 MERCEDES CLA250, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR LIP SPOILER, AMG ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB2EN056318
Stock: MAX18650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 40,491 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$1,455 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE, PANO ROOF, NAVIGATION......................................2014 MERCEDES CLA250 SEDAN, MOUNTAIN GRAY METALLIC WITH A LITE GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, DUAL EXHAUST, ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, ONLY 40K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB7EN160626
Stock: MAX18547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 34,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000$1,641 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
PREMIUM AND MULTIMEDIA PKGS! PANORAMA SUNROOF TOO! ** Local Trade-In,, ** Non-Smoker, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported. ** Service Record Available ** Good Tires ** Good Brakes ** Freshly Detailed - Original MSRP was $39,750 - Auto-Dimming Mirrors - Bi-Xenon Headlamps - COMAND System with Hard-Drive Navigation - Digital Compass Display - Digital Dual Zone Climate Control - Garage Door Opener - harman/kardon Sound System - Heated Seats - Illuminated Grille Star - Multimedia Package - Panorama Sunroof - Premium 1 Package - Rear-View Camera - SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio - Wheels: 18 AMG High-Gloss Black. - Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home - Deferred Payment options up to 90 days with approved credit - Video Walkaround available for all cars - COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles - Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EBXEN143447
Stock: UMC4726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 102,526 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,999
Motor Market - Phoenix / Arizona
Motor Market AZ has hand selected this vehicle for you. A masterpiece in motion, our 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4 Door Coupe, with Premium, Multimedia and Sport packages, sculpted in an incredible Night Black is eager to please you! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 208hp connected to a 7 Speed Double Clutch Automatic transmission for passing ease. This Front Wheel Drive CLA scores near 38mpg on the open road and provides impressive acceleration with brilliant handling while showing off the unique diamond grille and LED lighting sculpted to a muscular look with sculpted lines and a muscular midsection. Once inside our CLA 250, your heart will quicken, and that emotion will be fortified the second you slip inside the ultra-comfortable heated leathers with 8-way power front seating, driver memory settings plus a wealth of amenities including automatic wipers, cruise control, full-color navigation, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. You'll love the COMAND interface, mbrace2 telematics/smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity and a fantastic sound system with a CD player. Innovative safety features have been carefully crafted by Mercedes-Benz to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations as you make your way in this automotive triumph. It's time to own a CLA 250 that is race inspired to cut through the air with precision and we highly recommend this 4-Door Coupe and value it as a real work of art. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!'Motor Market stands out from other dealers by offering a FREE 2-year maintenance plan on every vehicle, a 3-Month Sirius XM Trial included on factory-equipped pre-owned vehicles (2008 or newer) with SiriusXM satellite capability, exceptional customer service, and we work with all credit types, bad credit, good credit, first-time buyers, self-employed, past repossessions, or a past bankruptcy.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB9EN141317
Stock: 141317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 5(61%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(23%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(3%)
Related Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dallas TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Katy TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Huntington Beach CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Tacoma WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Louisville KY
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Chandler AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Grand Rapids MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Jacksonville FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Atlanta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Seattle WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 Everett WA
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Ashburn VA
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020