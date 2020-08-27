Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for Sale Near Me

  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in White
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    87,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,595

    $3,422 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Light Blue
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    41,417 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,999

    $3,285 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG in Black
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG®

    48,120 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,894

    $3,953 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC in White
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC®

    69,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,800

    $3,058 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in White
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    51,517 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,950

    $8,926 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC in White
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC®

    80,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,950

    $1,730 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Gray
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    72,185 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,495

    $2,663 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Black
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    83,030 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,495

    $2,647 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Gray
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    68,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,399

    $3,006 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in White
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    82,117 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,977

  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC in White
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC®

    78,812 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,299

    $2,469 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG in Gray
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG®

    83,214 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,022

    $964 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Gray
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    81,649 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,499

    $1,906 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Gray
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    52,063 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,600

    $1,866 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Black
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    93,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $1,705 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Gray
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    40,491 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $1,455 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in White
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    34,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,000

    $1,641 Below Market
  2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 in Black
    

    2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250

    102,526 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.231 Reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Much more fun than expected...
markcla,11/05/2014
CLA250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
After reading various car magazine reviews on the CLA250 4Matic, I was a little nervous about taking delivery of my Mountain Gray/Brown leather specially ordered vehicle. After almost two years I still love driving this car every day! The power is great especially in sports mode, but driving in the city, I don't need to gun it from stop light to stop light. Mileage on the road is close to 35mpg! Comfortable, safe and a blast to drive. I'll get another after this lease ends!
