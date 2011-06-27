Overall rating

The sharp edges and bold style of the 2018 Lexus LS 500h hybrid obscure the quintessential Lexus qualities throughout: a pillowy and cushioned ride, a whisper-quiet interior and world-class build quality. A comprehensive redesign inside, outside and underneath once again places the LS in the same rare air as recently updated large luxury sedan designs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Today's LS 500h goes a step further with cutting-edge tech and driver safety, and it reminds you that Europe doesn't have a lock on world-class luxury.

The new Lexus LS 500h is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, the LS 600h L, with a new coupelike profile that makes it look slimmer and more lithe — no small feat for a car that weighs more than 5,000 pounds. A new suspension design yields sportier handling, but we use that term loosely. This is, first, a luxury sedan better suited to arcing through turns than attacking them.

An all-new turbocharged V6 engine replaces the outgoing model's V8, and it pairs with dual electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. A two-stage continuously variable automatic transmission adds a four-speed gear set to effectively mimic a 10-speed automatic transmission. The net effect is less power than the last LS hybrid but improved fuel economy. It's now up to 28 mpg combined compared to the LS 600h L's 20 mpg combined rating.

Its combined rating is also 5 mpg better than the non-hybrid LS 500's. But at an additional cost of around $4,500, you'll need to consider whether the LS 500h's fuel savings will pay off in the long run. Regardless, the new LS hybrid achieves fuel economy similar to its competitors, even those that use plug-in hybrid charging. (The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550e, for example, returns 26 mpg combined after depleting its 12 miles of electric range.)

One thing you won't need to consider is the LS 500h's long-term comfort. The new sedan's longer wheelbase, longer even than that of the previous extended model, ensures a cabin roomy enough to cosset weary leaders of industry or even just visiting in-laws, especially when you spring for the seats with up to 28 separate adjustments.

Even a base level LS 500h comes with enough appointments to satisfy most buyers, but those with a more discerning eye can opt for enhancements such as a lowering suspension to ease entry and exit, advanced driver safety aids, and an audiophile-grade sound system.