  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 500h
  4. Used 2018 Lexus LS 500h
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 Lexus LS 500h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Library-quiet at all speeds on all roads
  • Ride quality remains soft, supple and impervious to bad asphalt
  • Interior features world-class build quality and artful materials
  • General lack of sportiness cedes some advantage to some German rivals
  • Accelerates quick for its size, but pedal response feels slow, numb
  • Touchpad-based infotainment is clever but distracting on the road
  • Lacks plug-in charging capacity, unlike several rivals
Other years
2020
2019
2018
Lexus LS 500h for Sale
2018
List Price Estimate
$50,686 - $58,316
Used LS 500h for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which LS 500h does Edmunds recommend?

Choosing an LS 500h is simple: There's one well-appointed trim level with a handful of options and option packages. Although 28-way adjustable seats and adjustable air suspension sound nice, forgo those options and instead splurge on the spectacular audio system upgrade ($1,940) and the Safety System+ A package ($3,000), which adds a host of useful driver assistance features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The sharp edges and bold style of the 2018 Lexus LS 500h hybrid obscure the quintessential Lexus qualities throughout: a pillowy and cushioned ride, a whisper-quiet interior and world-class build quality. A comprehensive redesign inside, outside and underneath once again places the LS in the same rare air as recently updated large luxury sedan designs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Today's LS 500h goes a step further with cutting-edge tech and driver safety, and it reminds you that Europe doesn't have a lock on world-class luxury.

The new Lexus LS 500h is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, the LS 600h L, with a new coupelike profile that makes it look slimmer and more lithe — no small feat for a car that weighs more than 5,000 pounds. A new suspension design yields sportier handling, but we use that term loosely. This is, first, a luxury sedan better suited to arcing through turns than attacking them.

An all-new turbocharged V6 engine replaces the outgoing model's V8, and it pairs with dual electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. A two-stage continuously variable automatic transmission adds a four-speed gear set to effectively mimic a 10-speed automatic transmission. The net effect is less power than the last LS hybrid but improved fuel economy. It's now up to 28 mpg combined compared to the LS 600h L's 20 mpg combined rating.

Its combined rating is also 5 mpg better than the non-hybrid LS 500's. But at an additional cost of around $4,500, you'll need to consider whether the LS 500h's fuel savings will pay off in the long run. Regardless, the new LS hybrid achieves fuel economy similar to its competitors, even those that use plug-in hybrid charging. (The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550e, for example, returns 26 mpg combined after depleting its 12 miles of electric range.)

One thing you won't need to consider is the LS 500h's long-term comfort. The new sedan's longer wheelbase, longer even than that of the previous extended model, ensures a cabin roomy enough to cosset weary leaders of industry or even just visiting in-laws, especially when you spring for the seats with up to 28 separate adjustments.

Even a base level LS 500h comes with enough appointments to satisfy most buyers, but those with a more discerning eye can opt for enhancements such as a lowering suspension to ease entry and exit, advanced driver safety aids, and an audiophile-grade sound system.

2018 Lexus LS 500h models

The 2018 Lexus LS 500h is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for five passengers. It comes in a single, well-appointed trim level with a handful of stand-alone options and option packages. Even without a single option, the LS 500h comes loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect of this class.

Standard equipment on the LS 500h is extensive and begins with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower) connected to a pair of electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. Total system horsepower is 354 hp, with power distributed through a continuously automatic variable transmission. Rear-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.

Highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, power-closing doors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with heating, magnesium paddle shifters, 16-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and a power rear sunshade.

Technology features include a 12.3-inch color display, a navigation system, a trackpad-style interface, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Lexus Enform smartphone app integration, Enform emergency and convenience services, Bluetooth and a 12-speaker audio system. Finally, standard driver aids include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and rain-sensing wipers.

The LS 500h can be further tailored to your taste with a comprehensive options list. The Interior Upgrade package adds leather upholstery with quilted stitching, 28-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated rear seats, among other items. The Luxury package adds a 28-way adjustable seat for the passenger, 18-way adjustable and reclining rear seats, four-zone climate control, power rear side sunshades, an armrest-mounted touchscreen controller for climate and seat functions, and rear-seat knee airbags.

The Executive package truly transforms the LS 500h into a luxury shuttle, adding butterfly rear headrests, individual climate control settings, heated and ventilated rear seats with massaging function, and an extendable ottoman footrest for the right-side rear passenger. The cabin is further touched with hand-pleated trim and stylized glass materials.

Additional safety aids come with the Safety System+ A package, which adds adaptive cruise and automatic steering that can detect and "trace" the path of the vehicle in front for a semi-automated driving experience. Other features include forward cross-traffic alert, road sign recognition, an enhanced head-up display, and a panoramic rearview monitor.

Notable individual options include an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded wood trim, and a premium 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 Lexus LS 500 (turbo 3.5L V6 | 10-speed automatic | AWD). While the hybrid's performance character will vary from the non-hybrid LS 500, our impressions on comfort, interior and technology should carry over to the hybrid.

Driving

We found the non-hybrid V6 engine was slow to respond to pedal pressure, but the hybrid's electrical assist at low speeds may alleviate that condition. Handling is stable — neither sporty nor floppy.

Comfort

The LS traditionally prioritizes comfort over performance, and the 2018 model is no different. The seats offer a dizzying array of adjustments, with heating and cooling and massage functions. The suspension shrugs off rough roads, and the cabin is as quiet as a tomb.

Interior

The low roofline gives the illusion of a smaller car, but there's ample room for four passengers. But taller rear passengers will find the headroom tight, though reclining seats help reclaim some sense of space. The rear middle seat is too narrow for an adult; this is really a four-passenger sedan.

Utility

It offers a large trunk (15.2 cubic feet), with a wide opening for easy cargo loading, although the shape narrows near the rear seatbacks. The ample small-item storage inside makes it ideal for longer journeys.

Technology

Offers comprehensive set of driver aids, but adaptive cruise is not as smooth as rival systems. Enform smartphone integration software pales compared to Apple/Android interfaces (not offered). Large central display screen is beautiful; optional Mark Levinson premium sound system is worth the cost.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Lexus LS 500h.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Electrically variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
354 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Electrically variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
354 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lexus LS 500h features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the LS 500h models:

Lane Trace Assist
Works with adaptive cruise control to detect and follow the path of the car in front for semi-automated driving.
Lexus Safety System+
Umbrella name for features suite that includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
Active Steering Assist
In conjunction with pre-collision warning, the system can take corrective steering action to avoid a potential collision or lessen one.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Lexus LS 500h

Used 2018 Lexus LS 500h Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus LS 500h is offered in the following submodels: LS 500h Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lexus LS 500h?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lexus LS 500hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lexus LS 500h for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lexus LS 500h.

Can't find a used 2018 Lexus LS 500hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LS 500h for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,725.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,684.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LS 500h for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,497.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lexus LS 500h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LS 500h lease specials

Related Used 2018 Lexus LS 500h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles