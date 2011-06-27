2022 Lexus LS 500h
MSRP range: $112,000
FAQ
Is the Lexus LS 500h a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 LS 500h both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LS 500h has 15.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus LS 500h. Learn more
Is the Lexus LS 500h reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus LS 500h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LS 500h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LS 500h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus LS 500h a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus LS 500h is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 LS 500h is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus LS 500h?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus LS 500h is the 2022 Lexus LS 500h 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $112,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $112,000
What are the different models of Lexus LS 500h?
If you're interested in the Lexus LS 500h, the next question is, which LS 500h model is right for you? LS 500h variants include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). For a full list of LS 500h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Lexus LS 500h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Milan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2011
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2003
- Used Acura RLX 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2001
- Used Toyota GR86 2013
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2010
- Used Buick Lucerne 1998
- Used Subaru Legacy 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Subaru Outback News
- Chevrolet Bolt EV 2022
- 2023 Acura RDX News
- 2023 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2022 Carnival
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Volvo V60 2022
- Toyota Tundra 2022
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Wagons
- Best Compact Vehicles
Other models to consider
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- Lexus LC 500H 2021
- 2022 Lexus RX 350
- 2022 Lexus IS 350
- 2022 LC 500
- Lexus RX 350 2021
- 2022 GX 460
- 2021 Lexus RX 350L
- 2022 Lexus IS 300
- 2022 Lexus ES 350
Hot new vehicles
Automotive News
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Nissan News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Subaru News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Mazda News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Honda News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Other models
- Used Lincoln MKS in Burlingame, CA
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Auburn, CA
- Used Acura RL in Catonsville, MD
- Used Ferrari 458-Italia in Monroe Township, NJ
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Alltrack in Medford, NJ
- Used Dodge Caliber in Cerritos, CA
- Used BMW M in Englishtown, NJ
- Used Chevrolet HHR in Central Islip, NY
- Used Chrysler Aspen in Perth Amboy, NJ
- Used BMW 2-Series in Atmore, AL
- Used Lexus Is-250 in Farmington, CT
- Used BMW 6-Series in Cornelius, NC
- Used Toyota Camry-Solara in Huntington Station, NY
- Used Ford E-Series-Van in Ramsey, NJ
- Used Buick Regal-Sportback in Daly City, CA
- Used BMW M6-Gran-Coupe in Maple Valley, WA
- Used BMW Alpina-B7 in West Islip, NY
- Used Mercury Grand-Marquis in Los Alamitos, CA
- Used Volvo XC70 in Antioch, TN
- Used Saturn Sky in Richton Park, IL
- Used Chevrolet Spark-Ev in Easton, PA
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in North Ridgeville, OH
- Used Saturn Ion in North Hollywood, CA
- Used Subaru Legacy in Aberdeen, MD
- Used Buick Encore-Gx in Portsmouth, OH
- Used BMW M6 in El Dorado Hills, CA
- Used Fiat 500L in Middletown, DE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Kearney, NE
- Used Volkswagen Jetta in North Bergen, NJ
- Used Volvo V90-Cross-Country in Suwanee, GA