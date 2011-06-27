2020 Lexus LS 500h
What’s new
- The LS 500h carries over essentially unchanged
- Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Library-quiet at all speeds and on all roads
- Ride quality is supple and impervious to poor road surfaces
- Interior design, materials and construction are world-class
- Touchpad infotainment controller is an ergonomic fumble
- General lack of sportiness gives advantage to some German rivals
2020 Lexus LS 500h Review
Some of Lexus' best traits are on display in the hybrid version of its flagship sedan, the LS 500h. For starters, it offers a stunningly crafted and artfully finished interior with a suitably big rear seat. The LS also hovers down the road with a ride so smooth that it can feel like it's riding on clouds.
The LS comes with most of the in-car technology we expect in a premium luxury sedan. Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard, as is a Lexus+Alexa app that delivers the voice-activated features of Amazon's Alexa into the LS 500h. Lexus' infotainment interface, however, is problematic. Many of the car's controls are buried within the infotainment system's complex menu structure, and the touchpad controller is hard to use while driving.
The LS 500h has one of the most complex transmissions sold today, and its occasionally ill-timed shifts aren't befitting of a luxury car. We prefer the regular LS 500 in this regard. Overall, though, the LS 500h is worth checking out if you want a smooth-riding luxury sedan that also gets high fuel economy.
Which LS 500h does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus LS 500h models
As Lexus' flagship sedan, the 2020 LS 500h comes loaded with a variety of luxury, technology and safety features. Several option packages are available to further add to the LS experience.
Available in a single trim level, the LS 500h combines a 3.5-liter gas V6 with two electric motors to produce a combined output of 354 horsepower. Power is routed through a unique transmission that combines a continuously variable automatic and a conventional four-speed automatic into a single unit. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
An impressive array of tech is deployed on every LS 500h, including a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that includes navigation. All seating surfaces are leather-covered. A variety of interior wood trims are available, including a herringbone pattern and Agathis wood, as is Kiriko glass, which is an etched pattern glass used in the LS' door trim.
A range of packages are available to push the LS from luxurious to opulent. The Luxury package, for instance, adds an adaptive air suspension, upgraded front seats with quilted leather upholstery, power-reclining rear seats and more. There's also the Safety System+ A package that equips the LS 500h with enhanced driver safety systems.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lexus LS 500h.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$83,230
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|354 hp @ 6600 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$80,010
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LS 500h safety features:
- Lane Trace Assist
- Works with adaptive cruise control to detect and follow the path of the car in front for semi-automated driving.
- Lexus Safety System 2.0
- Groups together a suite of features that includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
- Active Steering Assist
- Applies corrective steering action to avoid or minimize an imminent forward collision if the driver doesn't react in time.
Lexus LS 500h vs. the competition
Lexus LS 500h vs. BMW 7 Series
Because it's a plug-in hybrid and has a much larger battery capacity than the LS 500h, the BMW 745e xDrive is capable of all-electric operation for up to 16 miles, according to the EPA. The BMW can be expected to provide better fuel economy, but you'll need to plug it in nearly every time it's driven to achieve it.
Lexus LS 500h vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The S-Class is one of the most indulgent large sedans available today. It's not available as a hybrid, however, so its fuel economy isn't as good as the LS 500h's. Though it's due for a redesign soon, the S Class is worth a look for its ultra-smooth ride, hushed interior and variety of engine choices.
Lexus LS 500h vs. Audi A8
The LS 500h will get you superior fuel economy compared to the Audi, but that's about where the Lexus' advantages end. The A8, which comes standard with all-wheel drive, is a fantastically modern large sedan. As the newest of the LS' German competitors, it has the most updated driver-assist and infotainment features. Don't overlook this titan of tech.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LS 500h a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus LS 500h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus LS 500h:
Is the Lexus LS 500h reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus LS 500h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus LS 500h?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus LS 500h is the 2020 Lexus LS 500h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $80,010.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $83,230
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $80,010
What are the different models of Lexus LS 500h?
More about the 2020 Lexus LS 500h
2020 Lexus LS 500h Overview
The 2020 Lexus LS 500h is offered in the following submodels: LS 500h Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus LS 500h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus LS 500h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 LS 500h.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus LS 500h?
Which 2020 Lexus LS 500hs are available in my area?
