Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews
Great if it's what you expected
I have a high-pressure job & like my car to be a low-pressure, traveling sofa, so when I tested various cars (Audi A6 & A8, Mercedes 550, BMW 7 series) the LS 460 stole the show. My priorities are quiet cabin, smooth ride, great sound system and plush interior, so I'm very happy with my choice.
Honest Review of 2013 LS460 by Don
Before I purchased this car I talked to a number of people who owned one and generally everyone gave it an "A" grade. Now that I have purchase mine, I AGREE COMPLETELY, with the exception of IT NEEDS MORE HORSEPOWER to keep competitive with the Mercedes S550 and BMW 750 series. I always enjoy getting into my new Lexus LS460 to drive it, and on top of my enjoyment I have received numerous compliments.
Smooth rider!
This is my third LS and I have never been disappointed. The ride is impeccably smooth and I never had any mechanical problems. Very dependable! Wish I had better gas mileage and I didn’t have to use premium gas.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Luxury Highway Rocket
I love this car and brought it brand new off the show room floor. Over 5 years and 50k miles, I still love it. My arthritic hips are forcing me to consider an SUV instead of a sedan for easier entry and exit. I will hang on to this car as long as I can because I really enjoy driving this powerful and comfortable car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Most reliable car I've owned
I now own a 2013 LS 460, it's the fourth LS I've owned since the first generation. I've also owned a ES 250, showing my age, a ES 300 and a GS 300. Every single Lexus I've owned I've never had to do more than change the oil, change tires and brakes and batteries as needed, all wearable parts and that's that. I've personally put over 300k on my 95 LS and 200k plus on my GS ,no problem. I'm 43, and my 2013 just turned 80k, I'll probably die with this car and my soon to come 2020 corvette lol. Lexus is always go when I'm sick of getting fckd by bmw x5 trash ,3 series puff, 5 series lil gunner but small, 7 series complete disappointment..1996 850 csi fun like benz , Mercedes (had a 2003cl 600), repairs are outrageous, dealers charged 9900.00 for the Mercedes b service n still fckd my 160k dollar car up, 9900 for nada, needed a 500 dollar part, good as new and that's with sixty thousand miles...long story short I've personally seen mint condition Lexuses with almost a million miles on em n many ,double digits of cars with 300k plus miles..use lucas synthetic and synthetic oil n swap a court of oil for a quart of lucas each oil change save receipt and if ur engine goes you get a new one free..seriously, none of those cars left me stranded ever, and my wife had a 2000 ex 300 SUV , flipped it n rolled down a hill n came out without a scratch n the car still ran n drove, not good lol but she was safe and that truck saved her.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LS 460
Related Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020