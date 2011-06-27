Estimated values
2013 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,733
|$26,665
|$30,734
|Clean
|$20,322
|$24,939
|$28,739
|Average
|$17,501
|$21,486
|$24,748
|Rough
|$14,680
|$18,034
|$20,757
Estimated values
2013 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,685
|$30,604
|$33,847
|Clean
|$24,953
|$28,623
|$31,650
|Average
|$21,489
|$24,660
|$27,255
|Rough
|$18,025
|$20,698
|$22,860
Estimated values
2013 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,465
|$28,074
|$31,062
|Clean
|$22,877
|$26,256
|$29,045
|Average
|$19,701
|$22,621
|$25,012
|Rough
|$16,525
|$18,987
|$20,979
Estimated values
2013 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,374
|$28,845
|$31,723
|Clean
|$23,727
|$26,978
|$29,663
|Average
|$20,433
|$23,243
|$25,544
|Rough
|$17,139
|$19,509
|$21,425