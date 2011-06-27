Vehicle overview

How do you take your Lexus? Would you like it Tall or Venti? Should it be Skinny or Dolce Latte? Lexus thinks having choice is good and therefore provides not one, but two distinct styles of entry-level luxury sedan. That Venti Dolce Latte would be the ES 350, a refined and comfortable luxury sedan. The 2010 Lexus IS 350, however, is the Tall Skinny Café au Lait -- a small luxury sedan with a powerful engine and just enough excitement to get the blood pumping.

Actually, the IS 350 sedan is one of several available flavors. There's also a less powerful sedan (the IS 250), a pair of convertibles (the IS C) and an ultra-high-performance version (the IS F). Of the two mainstream sedans, the 250 and 350, the 350 is our preferred choice, as its 3.5-liter V6 provides considerably more thrust and seems to more closely match the intended sporting mission of the IS.

For 2010, Lexus adds some welcome electronics features to the IS. The company's new Safety Connect telematics service adds peace of mind with its automatic collision reporting, stolen vehicle locator and emergency on-call service. The stereo has also been upgraded with two additional means of attaching your personal music device -- Bluetooth streaming and a USB audio port. For IS 350s equipped with the navigation system, real-time traffic, weather and other information is now included along with enhanced voice-recognition software.

These changes certainly add to the IS 350's appeal, but there are a few downsides to be aware of. The most notable is that the backseat is cramped and headroom is limited, making it a less-than-ideal vehicle for frequent transportation of more than two adults. The other issue is a lack of driver involvement -- the IS 350 simply doesn't move the excitement meter as much as one might hope based on the car's looks.

When it comes to entry-level luxury sport sedans, there are plenty to choose from. The Audi A4, Cadillac CTS and Mercedes C-Class provide more space and a bit more sporting flair. The BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37 are the best choices if you want the sort of performance and handling that the IS 350 only hints at. Yet there's no arguing with the Lexus reputation for reliability and peerless craftsmanship. If its diminutive size still fits your needs, the 2010 Lexus IS 350 may very well be your cup of coffee.