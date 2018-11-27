2019 Lexus IS 300
What’s new
- Software updates improve engine response on rear-wheel-drive models
- New upgraded LED headlight option
- Amazon Alexa-integrated voice commands
- Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on bumpy roads
- Cabin is well-isolated from noise
- Offers more features for the money compared to German alternatives
- Optional Remote Touch infotainment system is distracting to use
- Handling capabilities don't create much driver excitement
- Lackluster acceleration
- A tighter back seat than those of rivals
Which IS 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
To reinterpret an old maxim about judging books, we recommend that you not judge a sport sedan by the size or shape of its grille. At rest, the 2019 Lexus IS 300 might look like an uncompromising machine, with its pinched grille, prominent air intakes and aggressive body lines. But make no mistake: The IS prioritizes comfort and cruising over athletic performance, owing to a well-honed ride, hushed cabin and a generous set of features.
Available with a turbocharged four-cylinder or a slightly more powerful six-cylinder engine, the IS 300 is best suited to relaxed driving with an occasional rip through an empty back road. Either engine makes the IS less sporty than its European rivals from Audi and BMW, or even its fellow Japanese competitor, the Infiniti Q50.
But where some of those rivals feel and ride a bit stiffer, or separate desirable features onto a pricey options sheet, the IS offers an alternative: all-day comfort and a broad range of standard equipment.
For 2019, the IS carries over largely unchanged, but there are a few updates of note. Trick new three-beam LED headlights are the most noticeable new option. Software updates reportedly deliver snappier engine response in the four-cylinder engine (though we haven't had a chance to confirm this ourselves), and there's also new voice command integration for Amazon Alexa devices. Alas, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay still aren't available.
While the IS 300 isn't as dynamic or powerful as its luxury sport-sedan peers, it still delivers in the right areas. The interior stands out in both design and quality, standard features are generous by any measure, and the convenience and safety tech are top-notch. It's a solid pick in this segment.
2019 Lexus IS 300 models
The 2019 Lexus IS 300 is part of the IS sedan lineup that includes the more powerful IS 350. The IS 300 is available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), which come with different engines. There is also an F Sport version that adds exterior elements and hardware that improves the IS 300's performance.
The IS 300 RWD has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 hp, 258 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (NuLuxe), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, Lexus Enform Remote vehicle controls, two USB ports, a 7-inch display, and an eight-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input, satellite radio and HD radio.
Standard driver assistance technology features include a rearview camera, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking.
The IS 300 AWD substitutes a 3.5-liter V6 engine (260 hp, 236 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Heated front seats also come standard.
The IS 300 offers several option packages. The Comfort package adds automatic wipers, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems (available separately). A Premium package includes heated and ventilated front seats.
The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch joystick-type controller, a 10.3-inch display and a navigation system. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be added to this package.
For those who want to dial up the sporting factor, the F Sport adds revised styling, staggered-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, an intake sound generator that amplifies engine noise during acceleration, heated and ventilated front sport seats, and a special sport-oriented gauge cluster.
Stand-alone options include upgraded, triple-beam LED headlights, a power rear sunshade, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parking system, and a heated steering wheel.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus IS 200t F Sport (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, Lexus has renamed the IS 200t to be the IS 300 and introduced a few minor updates. Our findings remain applicable to this year's IS 300.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering6.5
Handling6.5
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort6.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out6.5
Roominess5.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation9.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus IS 300.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Interior quality was excellent. Love the f sport package and recommend. Wish I had got the memory seats though since my spouse sometimes drives the car as well. Gas mileage not as good as my 328i but hope I will save on repair bills as the reliability should be better. Ben our salesperson made it one of my best car buying experiences
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,560
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,010
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,755
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,805
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite IS 300 safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus IS 300 vs. the competition
Lexus IS 300 vs. Audi A4
The A4 will please most drivers seeking a sporty ride with athletic handling. The Audi's crisp steering and overall balance make it a driver's choice. And it not only has more infotainment tech available, it's easier to use. The IS isn't nearly as sharp as the A4, but it offers a more comfortable ride. The downside to the A4's dynamism is a stiff and sometimes jarring ride quality.
Lexus IS 300 vs. BMW 3 Series
Arguably the car that invented the sport sedan class decades ago, the 3 Series is the perennial benchmark in this segment. The 3 Series' combination of speed, handling, refinement and practicality created the checklist that other rivals aim for. Many come close or beat the 3 Series in other ways (more power, features), but none blend the ratios quite as precisely as the 3 Series.
Lexus IS 300 vs. Infiniti Q50
One of the IS 300's Japanese counterparts, the Q50 straddles both worlds of comfort and performance. It leans toward the latter, with zippy four- and six-cylinder engines, including an especially delightful twin-turbo V6 option at the top end. The Q50 is a little less refined than its Lexus rival, with an interior in particular that isn't as special to touch or look at. On the other hand, it's this lack of polish, specifically in engine power and response, that makes the Q50 the more visceral car.
FAQ
Is the Lexus IS 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus IS 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus IS 300:
- Software updates improve engine response on rear-wheel-drive models
- New upgraded LED headlight option
- Amazon Alexa-integrated voice commands
- Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2013
Is the Lexus IS 300 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus IS 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus IS 300?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus IS 300 is the 2019 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,560.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,560
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,010
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,755
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,805
What are the different models of Lexus IS 300?
