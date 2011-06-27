Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews
Smooth Operator
The title says it all: it is one smooth luxury sports sedan! After owning this vehicle for about three months now, it's easy to see why Lexus always gets such high marks in the luxury segment. My wife and I considered the 335i and the G37 sedan as well. Since we keep our cars on average about 8-10 years, we were uneasy about the 335's future reliability and high cost of maintenance and repairs. The G37 was superb, but definitely lagged in terms of interior finish behind the Lexus. The interior is beautifully crafted, and the vehicle lines flow seamlessly. The ride is taut, but not harsh. The vehicle has plenty of power for all but most demanding, and handling is very capable. It's a keeper!
First Impressions
I just picked up my new IS 350 with Nav and 18" wheels. Love the exterior styling. Tons of options are standard and fully loaded comes in considerably under the competition (328i, A4 and G37). Drove all three, driver feedback seemed to rank out with the BMW and Audi with a very slight edge the G37 was comparable in driving feel. All 4 were nice and decision was tough. It came down to bang for the buck, reliability, and maintenance costs and the Lexus was the clear winner in these vital areas. For the record 2nd choice, BMW 328 or 335i but cost for comparably equipped car was not realistic for me.
2010 Lexus IS 350
I just received my Lexus IS 350 that I had special ordered with the Luxury PKG. This car is incredible. It's like driving a high performance cloud. It's so smooth and quiet, but yet you don't have to press the gas pedal very hard to make the car take off like a rocket. The build quality is fantastic, and everything is put together nicely. The interior is high quality. I have to say it's the best car I have ever owned.
Waited a long time for this
Just got the car a few days ago. Excellent graduation gift for myself. Most beautiful car for the money IMO. Sat nav is very slick. Instantaneous highway mpg on the M.I.D. can be ~30 if you don't drive like a hooligan. The ride is on the stiff side, so bumpy roads spoil the fun. Likely exacerbated by 18" alloys. Small price to pay, though. High trunk line and thick c-pillar make parallel parking a challenge, but rear-view camera helps. takes some getting used to. Small rear seats, but I'm 5'11"/145 lbs and I fit fine, great for keeping out fat people. Armrest has aux-in and USB in, plus cig lighter socket (should be 110 V outlet - another socket already exists in front of the gear lever).
Sponsored cars related to the IS 350
Related Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 IS 350
- Lexus LX 570 2019