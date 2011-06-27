  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(127)
2003 Lexus IS 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding driving dynamics, slick interior decor, competitive pricing.
  • Small rear seat and trunk, not much storage space, styling more suited to baggy-panted masses.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's still not at the level of a BMW 3 Series, but its combination of price, performance and premium features make it a very intriguing sport sedan or wagon.

2003 Highlights

Other than having some new wheel designs, the IS 300 is unchanged this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus IS 300.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.7
127 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Understand what you're buying
03is300,04/21/2011
Note: I am a car guy, I'm not even 30 and this is my seventh car (not an idiot, just an enthusiast with a few extra nickels to burn on car payments), this is not a worthless review where I talk about how I don't like the cupholders or the color..... Aside from a few minor issues, this vehicle is a great choice, especially now that the prices have dropped dramatically. This is not your grandfather's lexus, it does not ride like its on rails and a lot of the 'luxury' options are simply not included with this model. Previous vehicle: 2005 Audi A4 with every option imaginable, the two are not comparable on any level beyond purchase price. Overall a fantastic car, just understand what ur buying
2003 Lexus IS300 Sport Design
Justin,03/28/2010
I bought my 2003 black on black Lexus sport design in 2009 with 86k miles on it. The car drove and performed awesome the whole time i owned it. The interior is classy/sporty and stylish. Every girl I've taken on a drive loved the car. The car's chrome shift ball is F1 inspired i love the look. The door stiles have silver step plates. Car never fail me but the previous owner never changed the factory battery and it died on me twice. That's the only problem i had but the battery was 6 years old so go figure. Love the car had to sell it because i need money. The sport design is 300 is a great car. Get you one!
Home-Run
03is,07/12/2011
Ready? Love the car, but since I just recently bought it, I've had to do some work getting it up to par as the prior owner didn't take great care. However, it's a Lexus, so a blind monkey could drive it into a lake and it'd be better than anything on the road. A few cosmetic issues inside and out, and 90k service hadn't been done. When something breaks on this car, it's costly. But if you take care of it, it'll take care of you. I wish they had that mentality! That said, It's a joy to drive. Slightly heavy and a bit sluggish, but with 200+hp, you don't lack for power. Finding low-mileage units is just about impossible, and when you purchase yours, you'll see why.
Sold my IS 300 after Seven good years
Aja1,07/27/2010
I just traded in my '03 IS after seven years and 161,000 miles (purchased new). During my ownership, I never replaced a light bulb, only replaced the brakes once and the tires twice. The car was a joy to drive and I would have kept it for another 100,000 if I didn't need a bigger car for a growing family. I wish I liked the new IS series as much, but I thought the styling dropped off and the inline-6 was special.
See all 127 reviews of the 2003 Lexus IS 300
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2003 Lexus IS 300

Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 Overview

The Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 is offered in the following submodels: IS 300 Sedan, IS 300 Wagon. Available styles include E-Shift 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Lexus IS 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 Base is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 169722 and169722 miles.

