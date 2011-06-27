2003 Lexus IS 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding driving dynamics, slick interior decor, competitive pricing.
- Small rear seat and trunk, not much storage space, styling more suited to baggy-panted masses.
List Price
$5,000
Edmunds' Expert Review
It's still not at the level of a BMW 3 Series, but its combination of price, performance and premium features make it a very intriguing sport sedan or wagon.
2003 Highlights
Other than having some new wheel designs, the IS 300 is unchanged this year.
Most helpful consumer reviews
03is300,04/21/2011
Note: I am a car guy, I'm not even 30 and this is my seventh car (not an idiot, just an enthusiast with a few extra nickels to burn on car payments), this is not a worthless review where I talk about how I don't like the cupholders or the color..... Aside from a few minor issues, this vehicle is a great choice, especially now that the prices have dropped dramatically. This is not your grandfather's lexus, it does not ride like its on rails and a lot of the 'luxury' options are simply not included with this model. Previous vehicle: 2005 Audi A4 with every option imaginable, the two are not comparable on any level beyond purchase price. Overall a fantastic car, just understand what ur buying
Justin,03/28/2010
I bought my 2003 black on black Lexus sport design in 2009 with 86k miles on it. The car drove and performed awesome the whole time i owned it. The interior is classy/sporty and stylish. Every girl I've taken on a drive loved the car. The car's chrome shift ball is F1 inspired i love the look. The door stiles have silver step plates. Car never fail me but the previous owner never changed the factory battery and it died on me twice. That's the only problem i had but the battery was 6 years old so go figure. Love the car had to sell it because i need money. The sport design is 300 is a great car. Get you one!
03is,07/12/2011
Ready? Love the car, but since I just recently bought it, I've had to do some work getting it up to par as the prior owner didn't take great care. However, it's a Lexus, so a blind monkey could drive it into a lake and it'd be better than anything on the road. A few cosmetic issues inside and out, and 90k service hadn't been done. When something breaks on this car, it's costly. But if you take care of it, it'll take care of you. I wish they had that mentality! That said, It's a joy to drive. Slightly heavy and a bit sluggish, but with 200+hp, you don't lack for power. Finding low-mileage units is just about impossible, and when you purchase yours, you'll see why.
Aja1,07/27/2010
I just traded in my '03 IS after seven years and 161,000 miles (purchased new). During my ownership, I never replaced a light bulb, only replaced the brakes once and the tires twice. The car was a joy to drive and I would have kept it for another 100,000 if I didn't need a bigger car for a growing family. I wish I liked the new IS series as much, but I thought the styling dropped off and the inline-6 was special.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
