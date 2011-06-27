Vehicle overview

Lexus, traditional purveyor or highly refined but generally characterless luxury automobiles, has been on a mission to change that very image. Have you noticed the subtle change in the company's tagline from "The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection" to "The Passionate Pursuit of Perfection"?

Fortunately, there is actually product to back up this change in philosophy, as opposed to some other auto companies whose idea of sport is often a couple of decals and embroidered floor mats.

No car in the Lexus lineup comes closer to embodying "sport" than the IS 300. Designed to offer the same (or better) spirited driving experience found in stalwart sedans like the Audi A4 and BMW 330i, the IS 300 is a well-built rear-drive sedan that can be had for thousands of dollars less than the competition.

The IS 300 looks and acts like a GS 300 that has been filed down and given a sharper edge. Its styling is subtle, angular and aggressive. Standard high-intensity headlights are mounted up front, and the whole shape manages to achieve a low 0.28 coefficient of drag. We aren't fans of the circular decklid-mounted taillights, though, and the clear rear lens covers look too much like the ones you see on your neighbor kid's lowered '94 Accord.

The car certainly doesn't drive like an Accord, though. The body structure is extremely stiff, and Lexus has done an excellent job of tuning the suspension to provide sticky handling without hurting ride quality on the street. The IS 300 is an easy car to pilot aggressively, thanks to its responsive steering and braking, nimble size and excellent driving position.

Power comes from a DOHC 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. Other than some minor tweaks, this is the same engine that is used in the GS 300. Equipped with variable valve timing, the engine spins out 215 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 218 pound-feet of torque at 3,800 rpm. Last year, buyers could have any transmission they wanted as long as it was the five-speed automatic with E-Shift sequential shift mode. For '02, Lexus offers an IS 300 equipped with a five-speed manual as a separate model that also features slightly firmer suspension tuning than the automatic model.

Safety is also enhanced this year. Along with three-point seatbelts for each of the five seating positions, front seat-mounted side airbags, and pre-tensioners and force limiters for the front harnesses, Lexus has added head-protecting side curtain airbags and a brake-assist function to improve performance in emergency-braking situations. The SportCross and the automatic sedan also come standard with Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), a system that can help reduce dangerous spins and skids.

With a base price in the low 30s, the IS 300 isn't the bargain the LS 400 was when Lexus debuted a decade ago. And with both Audi and BMW offering all-wheel-drive technology in their elegant and smooth-riding compact sedans, not to mention superlative interior materials and manual transmissions, Lexus may find that it still has some work cut out for it as it learns what it takes to tackle Germany's finest.