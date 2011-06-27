Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 for Sale

  • $7,775

    2007 Lexus IS 350 Base

    164,763 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia

    This 2007 Lexus IS 350 4dr 4dr Sport Sedan Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Smoky Granite with a Sterling Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 13 Speakers, Lexus Premium Audio System, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262472008906
    Stock: 810A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $4,995

    2007 Lexus IS 350 Base

    83,092 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262172011200
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,500

    2007 Lexus IS 350 Base

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah

    IS 350Lexus2007 Yes, I am as good as I look*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262X75015275
    Stock: M1557A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,000Good Deal | $559 below market

    2006 Lexus IS 350 Base

    131,743 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beardmore Subaru - Bellevue / Nebraska

    Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2006 Lexus IS 350, in Tungsten Pearl and Cashmere Leather, and low miles, only 131743 miles, priced competitively at $ 9000, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Moonroof, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPG Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262X62003627
    Stock: 52604B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $14,995

    2006 Lexus IS 350 Base

    69,699 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington

    2006 Lexus IS 350 CARFAX One-Owner.Gray 2006 Lexus IS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V Black Leather.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262365011017
    Stock: P011017
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $8,995

    2008 Lexus IS 350 Base

    113,876 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Guys - Houston / Texas

    Clean title hail damage vehicle. Run & drive strong. Full leather power seats, navigation, rear camera,Alloy wheels, all power options in this trim. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262685018305
    Stock: 018305
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2019

  • New Listing
    $10,995Fair Deal

    2006 Lexus IS 350 Base

    106,782 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington

    *Low 8.5% Sales Tax**Power Sunroof**Charcoal Leather**Alloy Wheels**Dual Power Seats**Navigation System**Rear Spoiler*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262065008950
    Stock: 10129B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $7,750Fair Deal

    2006 Lexus IS 350 Base

    167,718 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina

    The IS 250 is an advanced and refined entry-luxury sedan. The IS 250 comes in just one trim level. The standard features list includes keyless entry and ignition, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power doors and windows, cruise control, leather seating, a moonroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 13-speaker premium audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Optional is a 14-speaker Mark Levinson audio system that delivers 5.1 multichannel playback. Other notable options include 18-inch wheels, 10-way power seats, a navigation system, heated/ventilated seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (which allows drivers to set a preferred interval between the IS and traffic ahead), rear park assist, rain-sensing wipers, corner-adaptive headlamps, Bluetooth connectivity and bi-HID headlights. Safety equipment includes front and rear side curtain airbags, front seat-mounted side airbags, traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist, and stability control.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262565001184
    Stock: 2507
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,499

    2006 Lexus IS 350 Base

    195,769 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central - Houston / Texas

    2006 Lexus IS 350, Rear Wheel Drive, Moonroof, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Blue exterior, and Tan interior. Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central is a premier new and pre-owned luxury car dealership located at 7025 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024, just minutes away from Memorial Park, River Oaks Country Club and West 11th Street Park. Our inventory includes a wide selection of pre-owned Jaguar cars, luxury vehicles, autos, trucks, and SUV's. We are dedicated to providing the best services available. Call or visit us anytime and see what makes us great!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262862003853
    Stock: T62003853
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $9,950Fair Deal

    2006 Lexus IS 350 Base

    129,345 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Jim Ellis Kia Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia

    2006 Lexus IS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V Sterling Leather. Odometer is 15954 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262162004830
    Stock: JK12826A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,991

    2009 Lexus IS 350 Base

    113,971 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas

    Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE262X92017094
    Stock: 92017094T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $12,980

    2010 Lexus IS 350 Base

    83,015 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Ford Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida

    Navigation System Hid Headlamps W/Adaptive Front Lighting System 18" Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Rear Spoiler Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Sapphire Pearl Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Wow! Check out the low miles on this clean sporty luxury car that is gas friendly and comes with leather, 3.5L 24-valve direct injection V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-I), Automatic projector beam headlamps w/headlamp off delay and more to enjoy. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE5C28A5024585
    Stock: A5024585
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $13,888

    2011 Lexus IS 350 Base

    114,303 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

    Leather Seats Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2011 Lexus IS 350 is offered by AutoNation USA Corpus Christi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lexus IS 350 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 Lexus. More information about the 2011 Lexus IS 350: The Lexus IS family now includes something for most compact luxury coupe, convertible or sedan shoppers--with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather all-wheel drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model that's roomier and more comfortable-riding, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Strengths of this model include choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans, nicely appointed interior, sporty driving feel, high-tech features and options, and Wide range of models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHCE5C23B5001687
    Stock: B5001687
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $15,982

    2011 Lexus IS 350 Base

    63,468 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California

    Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty., IS 350, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i, RWD, Obsidian, Black Leather, Lexus Enform, Navigation System, Rear Back-Up Camera, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather. 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4D Sedan 2011 Lexus IS 35020/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power APEAL StudyThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Navi Back Up Camera Leather Heated/cooled Seats Moon Roof premium WheelsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE5C28B5027455
    Stock: 11433
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • New Listing
    $13,799

    2011 Lexus IS 350 Base

    110,774 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keffer Hyundai - Matthews / North Carolina

    This IS 350 is the perfect color combination for the perfect ride. Luxury and Sporty because it is the F Sport Package!!!!! Carfax Certified NO accidents or open recalls. This is the best car under $15K you will find. Recent trade in and will not last so call today to schedule your VIP appointment! Trust the Keffer Hyundai team as one of the most reputable names in the car business. Find out why we are the #3 Certified Hyundai dealer in the entire country. Not all of our inventory is listed online. We offer Airport Pickup for out-of-towners and Concierge Test Drives for locals within 30 miles (either home or work). Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE5C24B5025976
    Stock: 9439A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $12,700

    2011 Lexus IS 350 Base

    150,834 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California

    No Accident, 2 owners great full power, Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE5C26B5027695
    Stock: US-027695
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $18,790Fair Deal | $631 below market

    2012 Lexus IS 350 Base

    38,937 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee

    VEHICLE DETAILS -, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Ecru Leather. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Obsidian 2012 Lexus IS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24VRecent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE5C22C5030580
    Stock: P-030580
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,990

    2012 Lexus IS 350 Base

    90,266 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBE5C29C5028714
    Stock: 2000623110
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

