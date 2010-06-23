Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

187 listings
IS 350 Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    131,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,000

    $559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    69,699 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    106,782 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    167,718 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    195,769 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    129,345 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 350

    164,763 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,775

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 350

    83,092 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 350

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 350

    113,876 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 350

    113,971 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus IS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus IS 350

    83,015 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,980

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    114,303 miles

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    63,468 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,982

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    110,774 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,799

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    150,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,700

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 350

    38,937 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,790

    $631 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 350

    90,266 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $17,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 350

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9113 Reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Buying Another IS 350
JoshY,06/23/2010
Leased IS 350 for 4 years starting in 2006. Loved this car. Gave it back in expectations of moving to Mercedes or BMW. Test drove 328,335 and C class, and immediately missed my 350's acceleration. Can't beat its value for horsepower, handling, looks. Had no issues with it. Drove it 52,000 miles. Loved it just as much after 4 years.Awesome power yet handled very well for city driving. Would not recommend for tall people, I'm 5'10. Backseat is decent, but don't use. I'm buying either a '06, '07 again. Adding navi, bluetooth, heated/cooled seats in next one.
