Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

Beardmore Subaru - Bellevue / Nebraska

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2006 Lexus IS 350, in Tungsten Pearl and Cashmere Leather, and low miles, only 131743 miles, priced competitively at $ 9000, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Moonroof, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPG Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBE262X62003627

Stock: 52604B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020