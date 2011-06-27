Vehicle overview

Within the lineup of Lexus models, the flavors are much like the salsa at your favorite Mexican restaurant, ranging from mild (IS 250) to hot (IS 350) to scorching (IS F). The 2013 Lexus IS 350, with its smooth and potent 306-horsepower V6, should be spicy enough to satisfy the palates of most sport sedan intenders. The 250 is rather tepid, while the F version is likely too much for all except the most hard-core.

Regardless of the preferences of your vehicular taste buds, every model of the IS provides sporty styling and a plush cabin with top-grade materials and excellent build quality. Extra zest is available for the IS 350 via the F Sport package, which sharpens the handling and styling, while those who face inclement weather may want to opt for all-wheel drive.

Yet the IS 350 recipe is not without its flaws, and of these the most glaring is the lack of rear seat legroom. And despite its impressive spec sheet and performance credentials, the IS 350's numb steering and slow-witted automatic transmission might leave a bitter taste in the mouths of more serious driving enthusiasts.

In other words, the 2013 Lexus IS 350 finds itself in a somewhat awkward place on the menu of entry-level sport sedans, as it's neither sporty enough nor practical enough to be fully competitive against its more well-rounded rivals. The Audi A, Cadillac ATS and Mercedes C-Class are just as sporty to drive, yet are more spacious. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G Sedan simply provide a more rewarding driving experience. But if the IS 350's styling and refinement suit your taste and the few drawbacks are not issues, then you'll find enough spice here to keep things interesting.