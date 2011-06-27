  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. Used 2005 Lexus IS 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

2005 Lexus IS 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding driving dynamics, slick interior decor, competitive pricing.
  • Small rear seat and trunk, not much storage space, aging design struggles to keep up with its more modern competition.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Lexus IS 300 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$3,143 - $6,856
Used IS 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Can't match the BMW 3 Series, but its combination of price, performance and premium features make the IS 300 a very intriguing sport sedan or wagon.

2005 Highlights

The IS 300 continues into 2005 largely unchanged. A limited-slip differential is no longer available with the manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus IS 300.

5(82%)
4(8%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

On month 7
Kevin,01/17/2006
I love most everything about this car aside from the craptacular gas mileage. The ride is also a bit harsh, but that might be just me getting older :-) To date I haven't had any warranty work done to the car - a primary reason for buying this car for me was Lexus reputation. If you are considering buying this car I would encourage you to do so.
I didn't know I could love a car so much
southernguy138,10/17/2012
I just bought this 2005 IS300 with 129k miles and is simply amazing. Drives like new, literally. Very quiet and the straight 6 engine is superb, its quick, and you can't even feel the transmission shift. By far, this car is the most fun I've driven. I know these cars are good for over 300k miles with little maintenance. Everyone should have the opportunity to own one of these. You'll have a hard time sleeping knowing its in your driveway. I have had no regrets buying this car! GET ONE!
One of the Best RWD Car you can get
Testing123,12/09/2005
The styling of the car is very agressive and sporty. For a 3255lbs vehicle the car perform very well. The engine was build for import tune spec and respond very well to performance modification. I wish Lexus would have use a more agressive cam from supra engine to move the stock rear wheel horse power up to 188whp. My IS300 AKA Altezza has gone through couple of performace Mod, like a stage1 turbo kit from inovative turbo and fujitsubo high flow exhaust, which boost the WHP to 323whp. The stock clucth will take this mod without any problem. This is one of the best vehicle ever build and it will surely out performed a BMW series 3 with a small modification to the intake and exhaust system.
My Most Fun Car in 50 years!
Gina Hudson,11/09/2005
I've been driving 50 years and have driven a Lexus automobile since 1993. This IS 300 is undoubtably the most enjoyable car I've ever owned to drive, exceeding even the Lexus 400. As a rather "vertically challenged" woman, I've never, until the IS 300, been able to see over a hood of any car I've driven (scary thought). This automobile allows me to sit high enough to have a clear view of the front of the car. It makes driving fun and much more comfortable for me. In today's market, this automobile is a bargain!
See all 46 reviews of the 2005 Lexus IS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Lexus IS 300

Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 Overview

The Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 is offered in the following submodels: IS 300 Sedan, IS 300 Wagon. Available styles include E-Shift 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Lexus IS 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Lexus IS 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Lexus IS 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Lexus IS 300.

Can't find a used 2005 Lexus IS 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 300 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,884.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,725.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 300 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,519.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,390.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Lexus IS 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus IS 300 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles