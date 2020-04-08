Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia

This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 350 F Sport AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is ATOMIC SILVER with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCE1D28H5013656

Stock: H5013656

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020