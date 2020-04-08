Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,464 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$29,795$5,783 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D20J5014889
Stock: C1105-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 16,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,458$2,029 Below Market
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2018 Lexus IS 350 Ultra White Rioja Red w/F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Trim, 2 Position Memory, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Cross Traffic Alert, Comfort Package, F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Trim, F SPORT Package w/Comfort Package, F SPORT Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F SPORT Tuned Suspension, Heated & Ventilated Front F SPORT Seats, High-Friction Front Brake Pads, Intake Sound Generator, Lexus Enform App Suite (Subscription Free), Lexus Enform Destinations, Lexus Insider, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Low & High Beam Twin Projector LED Headlamps, Navigation System, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Audio System, Power Steering Column, Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation System, Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Side & Rear F SPORT Badging, Silver Performance Trim, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Torsen Limited-Slip Differential, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Unique Rear Bumper, Wheels: 18 F SPORT Split 5-Spoke Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7498 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPGParks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1D22J5032418
Stock: 405492T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 17,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,992$1,381 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Audio System Comfort Package Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Lexus IS IS 350 only has 17,896mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Lexus IS has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This Lexus IS IS 350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. You can tell this 2018 Lexus IS has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 17,896mi and appears with a showroom shine. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This Lexus IS is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1D23J5032220
Stock: J5032220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 14,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,864$1,082 Below Market
INFINITI of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION GPS, VERY RARE, DISTANCE PACING CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, Flaxen w/NuLuxe Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Lexus Enform w/Safety Connect, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lexus Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9119 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG YOUR SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. WE ARE CONSTANTLY SANITIZING OUR OFFICES, SHOWROOM, ETC. OUR DELIVERY DRIVERS WILL SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE TAKING IT TO YOU. DRIVERS WILL WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES AND WILL RE-SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE EXITING. ANY REMAINING PAPERWORK WILL BE CAREFULLY HANDLED AND DELIVERED TO THE CUSTOMER FOR COMPLETION, ALL WHILE MAINTAINING A SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCE OF AT LEAST 6 FT. IF YOU REQUIRE ADDITIONAL SAFEGUARDS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO OUR TEAM. INFINITI of South Atlanta is not only the top rated INFINITI dealer in Georgia by Google, Yelp, DealerRater, and more, but we have been the #1 INFINITI Certified dealer in the state since 2011! As part of our Executive VIP Program, a value added benefits program unique to INFINITI of South Atlanta, Complimentary Sirius/XM trial is also included on vehicles with factory installed satellite radio! Please print this ad to take advantage of the low, no-haggle price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1D25J5033823
Stock: 20400196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 44,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,900$1,650 Below Market
Lexus of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
L/CERTIFIED BY LEXUS! 1 Owner! Equipped with the F/Sport Package, Navigation, Mark Levinson Audio, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Bluetooth and so much more! L/Certified Warranty is good until 3/21/2024 with Unlimited Mileage! Also included is the 2 Year/20,000 mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance Program on Every L/Certified Lexus! See Lexus of Wayzata for Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D22J5015171
Stock: 24232P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 14,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,988
Kendall Toyota of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Kendall Toyota Alaska has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Lexus IS. This 2018 Lexus IS comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lexus IS IS 350 F Sport that you won't find in your average vehicle. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D25J5015567
Stock: NL7109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 9,434 milesDelivery Available*
$37,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1D24J5032520
Stock: 2000637862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 10,413 milesDelivery Available*
$39,990
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1D28J5033587
Stock: 2000656845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 4,842 miles
$37,980$1,127 Below Market
Dreyer & Reinbold Subaru - Greenwood / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D28J5016180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,999$768 Below Market
Livermore Toyota - Livermore / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D28J5015577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,825
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 25,118! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, F SPORT PACKAGE W/COMFORT PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM Lexus Enform Destinations, destination assist and eDestination ( included, requires Lexus enform safety connect), Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform App Suite (Subscription Free), destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound, AM/FM/in-dash CD, HD Radio (complimentary traffic and weather), 10.3" screen w/back button on remote touch interface controller, 15 speakers, advanced discrete amplifier design w/835-watts continuous power w/Clari-Fi technology, digital signal processing w/Automatic Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver (complimentary, F SPORT PACKAGE W/COMFORT PACKAGE Side & Rear F SPORT BadgingWHO WE ARENorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1D23J5031763
Stock: LD5031763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 19,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,891
Koons Lexus of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
2018 Lexus IS 350 Ultra White NAVIGATION, AWD, F-SPORT PACKAGE, AWD, Rioja Red w/F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3162 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D23J5014661
Stock: 2840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 17,007 miles1 Accident, Personal Use
$41,999
Northwest Motorsport - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D2XJ5014706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,566
North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Winston-Salem / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this Pre-owned 2018 Lexus IS offered in Nebula Gray Pearl with the Rioja Red interior! This IS comes well-equipped with the following options: Adaptive Cruise, Backup Camera, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Lane Keeping Assist, LED Headlights, PreCollision Warning System, Security System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Power Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD Transmission and much more! The free Carfax 2-Owner History Report contains no reported accidents or damage history and includes details on its most recent service at North Point and the Carfax Buyback Guarantee! And with North Point's attractive financing offers, driving a quality pre-owned IS has never been easier! North Point believes you deserve an exceptional pre-owned Lexus purchase experience! Get it from a dealer who truly cares by visiting North Point Chrysler Dodge Fiat Jeep Ram at 7726 North Point BLVD, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The Showroom Hours are 9am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm Saturdays, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at www.NorthPointCJD.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1D29J5016009
Stock: T2053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 21,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,589
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr, 18" x 8.5" Rr Aluminum Alloy -inc: 5-spoke design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed ECT-i Automatic -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P225/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Lexus IS has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Lexus IS IS 350 Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: 293-watts, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, HD Radio (complimentary traffic and weather), 7" VGA screen, 10 speakers, digital signal processing w/automatic sound levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, iTunes tagging, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs, streaming audio via Bluetooth 3.0, voice recognition and Siri Eyes Free Mode, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a reliable IS today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D25H5031074
Stock: PH5031074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 52,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,695$3,784 Below Market
AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
Navigation Package W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Accessory Package 2 Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D20H5029734
Stock: H5029734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus IS 35030,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,286$3,102 Below Market
Lexus of Madison - Middleton / Wisconsin
PRICE DROP FROM $33,950, $4,000 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 30,622! NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE high-friction brake pads and intake sound generator, F Sport Badging (side and rear), LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Silver Performance Trim, Unique Front Fascia/Grille Deletes foglamps, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, F Sport Tuned Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, F Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination ( included, requires Lexus Enform Safety Connect), Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirrors with HomeLink, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports BUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty, Complimentary loaner car provided, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs At Lexus of Madison Prices exclude dealer fees. Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact one of our client advisors at 608-829-8900. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D24H5013878
Stock: P5013878
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 56,925 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999$2,219 Below Market
Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 350 F Sport AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is ATOMIC SILVER with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY BEING SEEN BY THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS ALL OVER WORLD! We use state of the art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to give you the best values in the market. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to Call 678-213-2345 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. CALL TOLL FREE NATIONWIDE: 1-866-929-3186 * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, and title fees. Price does not include Customer Service Pack. All of our vehicles go through inspection to ensure the quality of vehicle sold. We also perform any immediate maintenance work needed before we offer the car for sale. We stand behind the quality of our vehicles. We have been in business for over 10 years. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to assist you with your next Pre-Owned vehicle purchase. We have a world class Finance Department to offer you the best interest rate available in the USA market. Please visit us at www.Platinumusedcars.com and contact one of our CREDIT EXPERTS. While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Platinum Used Cars is not responsible for any errors or omissions. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our Dealer cost. - Contact Sales Team at 678-213-2345 or ad@platinumusedcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D28H5013656
Stock: H5013656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 350 searches:
Related Lexus IS 350 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RC 300 Dallas TX
- Used Lexus GX 460 San Diego CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Denver CO
- Used Lexus GS F Arlington TX
- Used Lexus ES 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus LC 500 Phoenix AZ
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Riverside CA
- Used Lexus GS 450h Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 250 C Alexandria VA
- Used Lexus RC 300 Naperville IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300 2017 Denver CO
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017 Boca Raton FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.