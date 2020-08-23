Used 2015 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

Pros: - The car performs perfectly for the US. It easily accelerates to speed (and for passing on the highway) and it handles like a dream when the roads get twisty. - You're going to play with the guage cluster a lot. It's cool and fun. - The seats are probably the most comfortable I've ever had in a luxury sports sedan (owned or ridden in is300, bmw 328xi, audi s4). This vehicle is comfy. - It's a Lexus. It just works. And when I'm done driving it, the resale value of this car will be fantastic. (I sold my old is300 after 10 years for $10k.) - It's got all the luxury I need (heated seats/steering wheel, ventilated seats, nav system, blindspot detection with crosstraffic (saved me twice already), bluetooth, USB port, etc.) - It's really roomy compared to the old IS300 (and they finally made the seats split folding!) Cons: - It does sit low. I'm also a cyclist, so I've added a hitch to the rear which makes it worse! It will get rock chips in the hood. And it will rub on steep driveways. - It's not great on fuel economy. I generally don't "play" with it a lot and I'm getting around 22mpg. - The brakes do produce a lot of dust, so expect to give it a cleaning regularly Go see it in person. Some people hate the styling, but I think it's less gaudy in person. (The photos of the front make it look awful.) I haven't had it in the snow yet, but I expect that the AWD and all season tires will do just fine. Update 4/17/2016.... I've now been through some winter driving in DC with the car. I have the AWD and it felt as solid as my 2005 Infiniti FX35 in the snow. I was able to drive it up to Pennsylvania to go snowboarding 4 or 5 times without issue. That said, I suspect if the snow got deep (over the bumper) that the snow performance could degrade pretty quickly. (The car sits fairly low.)

