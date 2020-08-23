Used 2015 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me
- 73,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,824$1,457 Below Market
- certified
2015 Lexus IS 35024,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,750$598 Below Market
- 35,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998$2,402 Below Market
- certified
2015 Lexus IS 35074,528 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,281$1,101 Below Market
- 70,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,900$862 Below Market
- 35,947 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,999
- 58,449 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$22,991
- 61,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,500
- 64,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,595$590 Below Market
- 49,195 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,998
- 23,915 miles
$24,666
- 41,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,999
- 87,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,427
- 44,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$27,933
- 81,801 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,955
- 62,569 miles
$24,029
- 74,682 miles
$23,500
- 47,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 350
Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 350
Overall Consumer Rating4.38 Reviews
G$,10/14/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Pros: - The car performs perfectly for the US. It easily accelerates to speed (and for passing on the highway) and it handles like a dream when the roads get twisty. - You're going to play with the guage cluster a lot. It's cool and fun. - The seats are probably the most comfortable I've ever had in a luxury sports sedan (owned or ridden in is300, bmw 328xi, audi s4). This vehicle is comfy. - It's a Lexus. It just works. And when I'm done driving it, the resale value of this car will be fantastic. (I sold my old is300 after 10 years for $10k.) - It's got all the luxury I need (heated seats/steering wheel, ventilated seats, nav system, blindspot detection with crosstraffic (saved me twice already), bluetooth, USB port, etc.) - It's really roomy compared to the old IS300 (and they finally made the seats split folding!) Cons: - It does sit low. I'm also a cyclist, so I've added a hitch to the rear which makes it worse! It will get rock chips in the hood. And it will rub on steep driveways. - It's not great on fuel economy. I generally don't "play" with it a lot and I'm getting around 22mpg. - The brakes do produce a lot of dust, so expect to give it a cleaning regularly Go see it in person. Some people hate the styling, but I think it's less gaudy in person. (The photos of the front make it look awful.) I haven't had it in the snow yet, but I expect that the AWD and all season tires will do just fine. Update 4/17/2016.... I've now been through some winter driving in DC with the car. I have the AWD and it felt as solid as my 2005 Infiniti FX35 in the snow. I was able to drive it up to Pennsylvania to go snowboarding 4 or 5 times without issue. That said, I suspect if the snow got deep (over the bumper) that the snow performance could degrade pretty quickly. (The car sits fairly low.)
