Used 2015 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

187 listings
IS 350 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    73,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,824

    $1,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in White
    certified

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    24,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,750

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    35,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,998

    $2,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in White
    certified

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    74,528 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,281

    $1,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    70,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,900

    $862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    35,947 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    58,449 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    61,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,500

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    64,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,595

    $590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    49,195 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    23,915 miles

    $24,666

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    41,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    87,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,427

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    44,816 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,933

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    81,801 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,955

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    62,569 miles

    $24,029

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    74,682 miles

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 350

    47,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 350

Overall Consumer Rating
4.38 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 1
    (13%)
My second IS and it's nice
G$,10/14/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Pros: - The car performs perfectly for the US. It easily accelerates to speed (and for passing on the highway) and it handles like a dream when the roads get twisty. - You're going to play with the guage cluster a lot. It's cool and fun. - The seats are probably the most comfortable I've ever had in a luxury sports sedan (owned or ridden in is300, bmw 328xi, audi s4). This vehicle is comfy. - It's a Lexus. It just works. And when I'm done driving it, the resale value of this car will be fantastic. (I sold my old is300 after 10 years for $10k.) - It's got all the luxury I need (heated seats/steering wheel, ventilated seats, nav system, blindspot detection with crosstraffic (saved me twice already), bluetooth, USB port, etc.) - It's really roomy compared to the old IS300 (and they finally made the seats split folding!) Cons: - It does sit low. I'm also a cyclist, so I've added a hitch to the rear which makes it worse! It will get rock chips in the hood. And it will rub on steep driveways. - It's not great on fuel economy. I generally don't "play" with it a lot and I'm getting around 22mpg. - The brakes do produce a lot of dust, so expect to give it a cleaning regularly Go see it in person. Some people hate the styling, but I think it's less gaudy in person. (The photos of the front make it look awful.) I haven't had it in the snow yet, but I expect that the AWD and all season tires will do just fine. Update 4/17/2016.... I've now been through some winter driving in DC with the car. I have the AWD and it felt as solid as my 2005 Infiniti FX35 in the snow. I was able to drive it up to Pennsylvania to go snowboarding 4 or 5 times without issue. That said, I suspect if the snow got deep (over the bumper) that the snow performance could degrade pretty quickly. (The car sits fairly low.)
