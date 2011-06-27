Vehicle overview

Earlier this decade, Lexus decided to try its hand in the ultra-competitive compact sport sedan segment by introducing the rear-wheel-drive IS. But as most folks know, squaring off against the perennial champ, the BMW 3 Series, is like stepping onto a tennis court and seeing Roger Federer waiting for you on the other side.

The IS 300 was a solid performer with sharp reflexes, but it wasn't really a threat to the benchmark Bimmer. Its lackluster cabin was more glorified Toyota than true Lexus, and its shortage of legroom in back didn't help matters either.

A couple of years ago, Lexus improved its ranking by replacing the IS 300 with the IS 350. More luxurious and more sporting than their predecessor, the 350 and its less powerful 250 twin are pretty much identical except for their V6 engines. As one might surmise, the IS 350 has a larger, more powerful engine. Either way, the cabin in the IS is a model of refinement and classy design, while most cutting-edge luxury features are either standard or optional.

For the 2008 Lexus IS 350, a handful of changes take place, such as a new "Liquid Graphite" finish for the wheels, recalibrated steering for better feel and revised front seatbacks to allow more rear legroom. Still, don't expect the IS to challenge a Maybach any time soon.

Being a member of Lexus' dedicated sport sedan line, the IS 350 packs a sophisticated suspension, powerful brakes and a ripping, 306-hp V6 under its neatly tailored sheet metal. From a performance standpoint, the IS 350 simply rocks -- it sprints to 60 in 5.6 seconds, sticks in the corners like a cat to a screen door and stops in short order.

In addition to facing the BMW 335i, the 2008 Lexus IS 350 slugs it out with other top entry-level luxury sport sedans like the Audi A4, Cadillac CTS and Infiniti G35. It's pretty much a toss-up except for the Bimmer, which noses ahead of the pack in acceleration and the more esoteric areas of chassis response and driving enjoyment. In reality, it's hard to go wrong with any of these great machines. With its athletic moves, generous features list and impressive overall quality and reliability record, the IS 350 is one of our top choices, and sport sedan shoppers should definitely give it strong consideration.