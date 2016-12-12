2017 Lexus IS 350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet and well-equipped cabin
- Ride quality remains smooth on bumpy pavement
- V6 engine's enthusiastic and refined power delivery
- Optional Remote Touch interface can frustrate
- Handling capabilities do little to create driver excitement
- Trunk area on the small side
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which IS 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 IS 350 sits at the top of the automaker's entry-level IS luxury sedan lineup. It cedes sport-sedan ground to others in the segment, but its robust V6 power, high-quality interior trimmings and surprisingly smooth ride still make for a satisfying sedan.
The IS 350, the current generation of which was introduced in 2014, has yet to receive a significant overhaul outside of the addition of an modestly warmed-up F Sport trim level. Nevertheless, its combination of comfort and refinement continues to propel it to relevance today. The IS 350 was never the most outwardly sporting handler, though any flavor of IS 350 — F Sport or otherwise — is certainly competent on a back road. But more than anything, the IS delivers a thoroughly quiet, comfortable and luxurious small luxury sedan experience with a V6 that out-punches similarly priced German four-cylinder rivals.
That the IS 350 is available with all-wheel drive broadens the sedan's appeal for those who live where things often get slick, though AWD models give up two gears in the transmission to rear-wheel-drive variants. Oddly enough, the potent IS F variant hasn't been reprised in this generation of the Lexus IS, and its absence stands out as an obvious gap in the lineup.
2017 Lexus IS 350 models
The 2017 Lexus IS 350 is available in one trim level, with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel-drive models get an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive variants have a six-speed auto. No manual transmission is available. The sole trim level on offer has a solid complement of standard equipment including keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, premium vinyl upholstery (NuLuxe in Lexus-speak), a 10-speaker, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Optional features are primarily clustered in packages, with a handful of items available as stand-alone options. The big-ticket package is the Luxury package, which bundles together a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, automatic wipers, leather seats with memory function and wood cabin trim. The rearview camera is available separately. There is also a Mark Levinson premium audio package, a navigation package and two other smaller packages.
An F Sport package is available on IS 350 and IS 200t models (reviewed separately), but only the IS 350's F Sport variant receives continuously variable dampers. It is intended to improve handling acuity without adversely affecting the ride quality. This package furthermore includes unique exterior and cabin trim, summer or all-season tires on 18-inch wheels, heated seats with unique trim and higher-friction brake pads.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full tests of the 2014 Lexus IS 350 (3.5L 6-cyl.; 8-speed automatic) and 2016 Lexus IS 200t (2.0L 4-cyl. turbo; 8-speed automatic).
NOTE: Since these tests were conducted, the current IS 350 has received just revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's IS 350.
Driving3.0
Comfort4.0
Interior2.5
Utility2.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|2.5
|Utility
|2.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus IS 350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the IS 350 models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the IS 350
Related Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500