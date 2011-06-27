Vehicle overview

It seems that there's a Lexus IS model to fit a variety of tastes. The 2011 Lexus IS 350 would be the hot salsa version, slotting in between mild and extra-spicy versions. With 306 horsepower on tap from its smooth 3.5-liter V6, the IS 350 delivers enough power to satisfy most of those looking for a sport sedan. By comparison, the less powerful IS 250 is bland and the ultra-performance IS F is too harsh for general consumption. Within the IS line, the 350 is certainly our favorite.

Drivers of every persuasion should appreciate the IS sedan's stylish exterior and the luxurious cabin with its top-notch materials and solid build quality. This year's F Sport package option livens up the IS 350's handling and also further enhances the minor face-lift that the IS receives for 2011. This is also the first year that you can get all-wheel drive with the IS 350, which will no doubt be attractive to drivers who live in harsher climes.

However, the Lexus IS 350 does have some shortcomings. Among these, the limited rear seat space is probably the most significant, as the lack of legroom makes the rear quarters acceptable only for kids. The performance-minded buyer will also find the IS 350 to be a bit of a disappointment considering the car's uncommunicative steering and slow-witted automatic transmission.

This leaves the 2011 Lexus IS 350 as a somewhat compromised choice, since it's neither sporty enough nor practical enough to compete head-to-head with some other models within its market segment of entry-level sport sedans. The 2011 Audi A4, 2011 Cadillac CTS and 2011 Mercedes C-Class are just as sporty to drive, but are more spacious. The 2011 BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37, meanwhile, are wholly more fun to drive than the IS. But if you're smitten with the styling of the IS 350 and value the refined impression that every Lexus makes, the IS 350 is a respectable choice with just enough spice to keep things interesting.