The 2019 Lexus IS 350 should be a good choice for drivers seeking a small luxury sedan with eye-catching style and exceptional comfort. Although considered the entry-level Lexus, the IS 350 is rife with appeal, offering the nameplate's signature reputation for quality, comfort and reliability while remaining a relatively affordable choice. It's also very well-equipped, especially when it comes to driver assistance technology. Forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are all standard. The infotainment system was also upgraded for 2019 with Amazon Alexa voice command functionality, but unfortunately Android Auto and Apple CarPlay remain unavailable. The Remote Touch interface included with the optional navigation system also remains frustrating to use. Unlike its IS 300 sibling that offers different engines depending on whether you get rear- or all-wheel drive, the IS 350 comes with only one: a 3.5-liter V6 good for 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The transmission differs, however, with an eight-speed automatic tied to rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic tied to all-wheel drive. The IS 350 is styled like a sport sedan, and it can be fun to drive. But its forte really is delivering a smooth, quiet ride, whether hitting the open road or running errands around town. Acceleration is acceptable but lags a bit behind most competitors, and handling is more tuned for comfort than performance. Buyers looking for a bit more cornering prowess might want to consider adding the F Sport package and its sport-tuned suspension. Inside, the IS 350 boasts a modern, attractive design highlighted by quality materials and a wealth of standard or available comfort and convenience items. Cabin space is not abundant, however. Front-seat occupants may find the wide center console intrusive, and those in back won't find as much legroom as in many rival models. Besides the safety tech mentioned earlier, the IS 350 comes well-equipped with standard keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, two USB ports and a premium sound system. A number of packages and stand-alone options let buyers add technology and luxury appointments as they see fit. And then there's the F Sport package, with such performance goodies as larger wheels and tires, upgraded brakes and an available limited-slip differential. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Lexus IS 350 that best meets your needs.

The 2019 Lexus IS 350 is offered in the following submodels: IS 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

