Consumer Rating
(75)
2001 Lexus IS 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Near ideal weight distribution, slick interior decor, competitive pricing.
  • No manual transmission, small rear seat, lacking a telescoping steering column.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A fine sport sedan in need of more luxury.

Vehicle overview

Lexus, traditional purveyor of highly refined but generally characterless luxury automobiles, is looking to change its staid, reliable, upstanding citizen image. In 1998, the upscale Toyota division lobbed the GS 400 over the net, scoring with consumers who wanted to blend the sporting V8-powered personality of a BMW 5 Series with daring styling and Japanese reliability. But that serve into opposing territory fell somewhat short of the mark in terms of initial quality and outright performance, and a lack of a manual gearbox represented a glaring omission in a vehicle targeting the vaunted 540i.

Has Lexus learned a lesson? The new IS 300, targeting the BMW 3 Series, benefits from the installation of a smooth, 3.0-liter inline six that makes 215 horsepower and 218 foot-pounds of torque at 3,800 rpm. As with the GS 300, whose engine the IS shares, rear-wheel drive is the method of motivation, but for now, we Americans are stuck with a five-speed automatic transmission equipped with E-Shift steering wheel gear-selection buttons, just like in a Formula One car. A manual is on the way, purists, if you can wait a year.

So perhaps the lesson hasn't gone unheeded. We get plenty of power, and a row-'em-yourself transmission is just around the corner. But buyers of these kinds of sedans want performance and style. The IS 300 is mostly successful in this arena, with taut, balanced exterior dimensions stretched over large, available 17-inch wheels optionally finished in smoked chrome. We aren't fans of the circular decklid-mounted taillights, and the clear rear lens covers look too much like the ones you see on the neighbor kid's lowered '94 Accord, but the overall shape is well balanced and attractive.

Inside is where Lexus gets a gold star for imagination, with a chronograph gauge cluster the centerpiece of a highly styled interior. Drilled aluminum pedals announce the IS 300's intentions loud and clear, while fashionable metallic accents litter the cabin.

Double wishbone suspension components front and rear, fine-tuned at Germany's Nurburgring racetrack, keep the standard 16-inch all-season performance tires glued to the ground, while standard four-wheel disc antilock brakes and full-range traction control keep them from sliding and spinning. A limited-slip differential is optional, while standard high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights provide superb nighttime road illumination.

Safety is also addressed, with three-point seatbelts for each of the five seating positions and front seat-mounted side airbags standard. Pre-tensioning and force limiting front harnesses maximize protection in a crash, while an interior trunk lid release handle helps prevent entrapment in the trunk.

With a base price in the low 30s, the IS 300 isn't the bargain the LS 400 was when Lexus debuted a decade ago. With both Audi and BMW offering all-wheel drive technology in their elegant and smooth-riding compact sedans, not to mention superlative interior materials and manual transmissions, Lexus may have its work cut out for it as it learns what it takes to tackle Germany's finest.

2001 Highlights

Lexus continues to change gears, moving away from single-minded relentless pursuits of perfection to chase performance. The new IS 300, complete with rear-wheel drive and a 215-horse inline six, chases the BMW 3 Series in the entry luxury sport marketplace, and will continue to do so until a proper manual transmission is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lexus IS 300.

5(83%)
4(16%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
75 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought at 160k and doing great
Chris,10/02/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought my 01 IS at 160k and have put over 15k miles over the past year. I have taken this thing on 400 mile road trips, through snow, etc. I haven't run into any repairs. I know the timing belt is due at 180k which will run at least $500 which I'm fine with due to it's extremely reliable track record. Drives super smooth, has amazing handling with tight steering- shocking for a 15 year old car with so many miles to handle so nice. If you are thinking about getting one go for it. Smaller back seat, cup holders are lame. Update October 2016. I still have this IS. Has 190k miles now. All I have been doing is oil changes, tires, etc. Did timing belt and water pump for around $700 but no major repairs needed which is great especially at the age of this car. I have noticed the brakes on this car click and clatter but I;ve been told it is normal and safe. plan to keep it around for a while even after I buy myself a truck.
Excellent
Ruth Mc CARTHY,03/21/2006
Fun to drive and comfort on a trip. Get thumbs up on style and just a good looking car and I love my car.
IS300 Awesome, But Can Always Be Better
bbc_teryou,02/27/2002
If you are looking for a fun and good looking vehicle, the IS300 should do it! It attracts a lot of attention. It seems as though all eyes are on the Lexus IS300, rather than the average BMW 3-Series, Mercedes Benz C- Class or Audi A4. 2001 models do not offer the 5 spd manual, DVD or auto-dimming rear view mirrors. If you can do without that, you're set.
BEST CAR EVER!
jbneurotech,06/21/2011
Purchased the car with 19,000 miles in 2002 i commute over 100 miles a day to work and back and the car now has 243000 miles on it and has never given me any problems all i have done has chaged the oil and filters still has original timing belt and plugs have them checked often and mechanic states they still look fine this inline six motor is unstoppable my wife drives an 07 is250 and it has been in for repair atleast 5 times and only has 70000 miles the V6 motor in the 250 is no comparison to the inline 6 in the 300, also my car doesnt use one drop of oil and still has the same torquey power as the day i bought i would by another in a heartbeat this is truly a rare gem.
See all 75 reviews of the 2001 Lexus IS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Lexus IS 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2001 Lexus IS 300
More About This Model

When Lexus arrived on America's shores over a decade ago, the company promised to offer its customers world-class luxury at real world prices. Lexus initially challenged established luxury car brands like Mercedes, BMW, and Jaguar with its LS400 sedan (Lexus also offered a gussied up version of the Camry, called the ES250). In the years to follow, Lexus would expand its line with sportier models like the SC coupe and GS sedan. The company even jumped on the SUV bandwagon when it introduced the LX450 sport ute back in 1996. While each of these models worked to broaden the company's image, they all shared the same "Lexus philosophy" of providing uncompromising luxury and a serene environment.

The new 2001 IS300 sedan does not expand upon Lexus' established image but, instead, chews it up and spits it out. In fact, we at Edmunds.com have decided that the IS in IS300 does not stand for "intermediate sedan" or some other such corporate-approved drivel. No, the IS clearly stands for "Image Shattering" because that's exactly what this car is going to do for that big "L" located on its grille.

What makes the IS300 such a departure from previous Lexus models? An easier question to answer would be "What doesn't make it a radically different car for this normally reserved luxury maker?" To illustrate how far outside the lines this car has strayed, let's take a quick look at some Lexus firsts for the IS300. It's the first Lexus model to:

a. Cost less than $35,000 while utilizing rear-wheel drive
b. Cost less than $35,000, yet offer a manual transmission (not available until 2002)
c. Come equipped with 45-series tires as standard equipment
d. Feature drilled aluminum pedals
e. Come with a standard sport gear bag
f. Be offered in Solar (bright!) Yellow

The logic behind creating such a car comes from the absence of young people currently entering Lexus dealerships. Last year, Lexus sold just 3,500 cars less than Mercedes, with neither company offering a model targeted at customers under 40 years old. Lexus feels that with the IS300 slated to sell 25,000 units a year, Toyota's luxury division may finally be poised to punt Mercedes into the weeds in terms of total unit sales. This plan, however, depends on one crucial element: Can Lexus successfully build and market a blatant BMW 3 Series/Audi A4 ripoff? That's the question we tried to answer with a recent trip to the hill country outside of Austin, Texas.

Our initial feelings after seeing the IS300 were that, despite being an "old man's car company," Lexus has done an exceptional job of capturing the clean, sharp look that defines the modern sport sedan. Much of this success can be attributed to the IS300's head engineer, Mr. Katayama, who is himself a dedicated motorsports fan in Japan. Katayama drives a modified six-speed Altezza, (the Japanese version of the IS300 and a car that recently won Japan's "Car of the Year" award). The IS300's sharp styling features a bodyline just below the door handles that begins at the front wheel well and slides beneath a very Mercedes-esque C-pillar before curving up to the deck lid. The overall appearance is subtle compared to, say, Ford's Focus or Toyota's own Celica, but the crease does add a distinct edginess that you don't normally associate with Lexus. Combined with its standard 17-inch alloy wheels (16-inch wheels are a no-cost option for those living in rutted regions of the country), High Intensity Discharge headlights (standard on all IS300s) and clear taillight lenses, the IS300 sport sedan appears ready to stir things up in the entry-level luxury market.

This cutting-edge design continues inside, where the IS300 looks more like the product of today's performance car youth market than something a top-rated luxury brand would create. Items like drilled aluminum pedals and a chronograph instrument pod (featuring oil pressure, coolant temperature and a voltage gauge within the tachometer) have aftermarket written all over them. Stainless steel doorsill scuff plates, a metal shift knob and metallic accents throughout the stereo and climate control areas are obvious Audi TT-inspired cues. Even the optional leather seats feature suede inserts and a level of side bolstering that would do Recaro proud. More than once we found ourselves checking the grille or trunk-lid to confirm that we were, indeed, driving a Lexus.

Styling themes aside, the IS300 offers an impressive combination of performance and luxury accommodations. The optional leather seats not only offer front passengers exceptional lateral support when cornering, but eight-way power adjustments and articulating headrests as well. Legroom is plentiful, but taller drivers who like to sit upright may find their heads uncomfortably close to the roof. Items like automatic climate control, heated outside mirrors, and a single-feed, six-disc in-dash CD player come standard on every IS300. Options like heated seats, a power moonroof, a leather trim package, a limited slip differential, graphite polished wheels, wheel locks, and, of course, the venerable Lexus gold package, allow buyers to custom design an IS300 for their specific wants and needs.

Rear seat amenities include a center shoulder strap, a fold-out armrest, two cupholders, and a trunk pass-through (the rear seat backs do not fold down in this car). The rear seat bottom is firm and high enough to offer adequate leg support, but rear seat legroom is down by approximately four inches compared to the German competition. Neither the 3 Series nor the A4 are known for their commodious back seats, so cutting space here might come back to haunt Lexus when its customers try to use the IS for serious people-hauling duty.

All passengers, front and rear, will notice that this vehicle does not ride like any previous Lexus. The most obvious difference relates to sound which, in most Lexus vehicles, is non-existent. Wind, tire and engine noise become mere theories in vehicles like the LS400, SC400 or ES300. Even the LX470 is whisper quiet by SUV standards. The IS, however, makes its sport sedan leanings apparent the first time the speedo swings past 50 mph and those 45-series tires rumble over broken pavement. Tire roar is about what you'd find in any modern performance car, and the IS300's slippery 0.29 Cd means little, if any, wind noise at speed. But if you've just hopped out of another Lexus sedan, the IS will seem thunderous.

The trade-off for diminished rear seat room, grumbling tires and the occasional suspension jolt is realized in the IS300's highly capable and entertaining driving experience. From its tread pattern up, this car has a performance pedigree that is reflected in items like the engine location (just aft of the front axle) and a fuel tank that is located under the rear seat. This design works to centralize the sedan's mass for greater stability during rapid directional changes (i.e. canyon carving). A four-wheel independent suspension, with double wishbones front and rear, further contributes to road feel and driver confidence. Pure sensory feedback through the steering wheel is not quite up to BMW standards, and we felt the suspension get a little hyperactive when encountering multiple bumps at higher speeds. Yet the car's balance of comfort and performance is nearly ideal and it will likely please a wide spectrum of sport sedan buyers.

Of course, what really pulls a performance car out of poseur status and into true enthusiast appreciation is, literally, the drivetrain. For these purposes, Lexus tapped their very own GS300/SC300 and made only minor changes that included a retuned intake plenum for throatier sounds and a single (as opposed to dual) exhaust system. That last change cost the engine five horsepower compared to its output in those larger sedans, but the LEV-certified 3.0-liter inline six still manages 215 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 218 foot-pounds of torque at 3,800 rpm. These figures surpass both the 328i and A4 2.8 in terms of peak horsepower and torque, a fact that is reflected in the IS300's slightly quicker zero-to-60 time of 7.1 seconds…if the BMW and Audi models are equipped with automatics. No manual transmission is available for the IS300 until 2002, so early buyers will have to entertain themselves with the automanual buttons located on the steering wheel and hope they don't meet any manual transmission-equipped competitors at stoplights. We found the automatic responsive when left in drive and quick to upshift or downshift when commands were sent via the steering wheel buttons. If you must drive a slushbox sport sedan, this system is about as good as it gets.

In addition to performance and luxury, most new-car buyers demand a certain degree of security when shopping for their next vehicle, and Lexus knows this. That's why the company hasn't scrimped on including the latest safety technology as standard equipment for the IS300. ABS and traction control are expected on today's high-end sedans, but what about Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), seat-mounted side airbags, child restraint seat-top tethers and daytime running lights? They're all standard on the IS300, as is a glow-in-the-dark emergency release trunk handle and an engine immobilizer/anti-theft system.

So, are we ready to recall all of our BMW/Audi accolades and redirect them to Lexus' latest sport sedan? Not quite. The company still has to produce a credible manual transmission, and some tweaks in steering feel and suspension tuning wouldn't hurt. Also, while we question whether or not the rear seat will prove useful for full-sized adults, we're certain that 10.1 cubic feet of trunk volume is on the low side for this class of vehicle. The IS300 does offer an undeniably attractive combination of style, luxury and performance. And at just over $30,000, it's a worthy alternative to competing BMW and Audi models.

Used 2001 Lexus IS 300 Overview

The Used 2001 Lexus IS 300 is offered in the following submodels: IS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

