Vehicle overview

Lexus is rather unique in that it happens to offer two entry-luxury sedans. The ES 350 is designed for optimum comfort and coddling, while the IS line is specialized for performance. This tactic allows the automaker to avoid the "jack of all trades" approach that other automakers must use with their singular entry-level offerings and therefore more directly appeal to consumer wants.

As the dedicated athletic sport sedan, the 2007 Lexus IS 350 carries on the tradition of the Lexus IS model. Along with its lesser-horsepower sibling, the IS 250, the IS 350 replaced the original IS 300 last year when it debuted as an all-new design. From a performance standpoint, the IS 350 simply rocks.

This rear-drive sedan packs a 306-hp V6 engine capable of propelling the car to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. Strong brakes allow short stopping distances and a double-wishbone front and independent multilink rear suspension, along with optional 18-inch wheels with performance tires, provide significant agility. Until Lexus' new flagship sports car arrives, the IS 350 is the most enjoyable model to drive in the brand's lineup.

In the entry-luxury sport sedan segment, the IS 350's strongest competition comes from the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G35. Finding a winner isn't easy. The Lexus excels in power, comfort and features. Only in the more esoteric areas of chassis response and driving enjoyment does the 330i prove to be superior. In reality, it's hard to go wrong with any of these great machines. The 2007 Lexus IS 350 is one of our top choices, and sport sedan shoppers should definitely give it strong consideration.