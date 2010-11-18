Used 2002 Lexus IS 300 for Sale Near Me

390 listings
IS 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 390 listings
  • 2002 Lexus IS 300
    used

    2002 Lexus IS 300

    162,112 miles
    Title issue, 10 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus IS 300
    used

    2001 Lexus IS 300

    53,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus IS 300 in Red
    used

    2003 Lexus IS 300

    169,722 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift

    114,171 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    6,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,477

    $5,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    20,228 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,400

    $8,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    37,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,266

    $7,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    53,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,987

    $5,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    17,323 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,995

    $4,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    certified

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    29,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,988

    $4,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    27,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,900

    $3,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    20,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,950

    $3,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    23,627 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,750

    $3,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    22,771 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,966

    $3,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Red
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    28,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,421

    $3,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    21,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,999

    $3,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus IS 300

    19,862 miles

    $29,459

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    45,645 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,995

    $3,693 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6171 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 171 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Solid as Gibraltar
Thrilled owner,11/18/2010
Bought as a demo w/9k miles on it. Now has 188K and haven't had any unscheduled maintenance on it yet. Runs like new. Unbelievable reliability. Can't recommend enough. All the fun of a sports car in a sedan. 5-speed manual is a must for driving enthusiasts. My gas mileage is nearly identical to the window sticker rating, so I don't know why people gripe about the mileage. Besides, even though I might save $500/year in gas with a BMW 3-series, it would be offset by the several thousand per year extra I would have to spend on repairs. I'm willing to pay a tad extra for peace of mind.
Report abuse
