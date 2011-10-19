Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,937 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,790$631 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Ecru Leather. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Obsidian 2012 Lexus IS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24VRecent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C22C5030580
Stock: P-030580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,266 milesDelivery Available*
$17,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C29C5028714
Stock: 2000623110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 144,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,500$236 Below Market
Benson Kia - Spartanburg / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C28C5028669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
D&E Mitsubishi - Wilmington / North Carolina
This 2012 Lexus IS 350 is offered to you for sale by D&E Mitsubishi. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus IS 350 More information about the 2012 Lexus IS 350: The Lexus IS family includes something for everyone, with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather, all-wheel-drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model thats roomier and more comfortable, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Interesting features of this model are sporty driving feel, nicely appointed interior, high-tech features and options, Wide range of models, and choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE5C2XC5002093
Stock: 09720U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,188 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
A-Z Auto Sales - Newport News / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE5C24C5002672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,303 miles
$13,888
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Leather Seats Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2011 Lexus IS 350 is offered by AutoNation USA Corpus Christi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lexus IS 350 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 Lexus. More information about the 2011 Lexus IS 350: The Lexus IS family now includes something for most compact luxury coupe, convertible or sedan shoppers--with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather all-wheel drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model that's roomier and more comfortable-riding, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Strengths of this model include choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans, nicely appointed interior, sporty driving feel, high-tech features and options, and Wide range of models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE5C23B5001687
Stock: B5001687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 63,468 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,982
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty., IS 350, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i, RWD, Obsidian, Black Leather, Lexus Enform, Navigation System, Rear Back-Up Camera, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather. 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4D Sedan 2011 Lexus IS 35020/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power APEAL StudyThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Navi Back Up Camera Leather Heated/cooled Seats Moon Roof premium WheelsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C28B5027455
Stock: 11433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 110,774 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,799
Keffer Hyundai - Matthews / North Carolina
This IS 350 is the perfect color combination for the perfect ride. Luxury and Sporty because it is the F Sport Package!!!!! Carfax Certified NO accidents or open recalls. This is the best car under $15K you will find. Recent trade in and will not last so call today to schedule your VIP appointment! Trust the Keffer Hyundai team as one of the most reputable names in the car business. Find out why we are the #3 Certified Hyundai dealer in the entire country. Not all of our inventory is listed online. We offer Airport Pickup for out-of-towners and Concierge Test Drives for locals within 30 miles (either home or work). Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C24B5025976
Stock: 9439A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 150,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,700
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
No Accident, 2 owners great full power, Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C26B5027695
Stock: US-027695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,984$5,426 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D25E5010298
Stock: 5010298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 39,182 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,000$3,660 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2014 Lexus IS 350 Silver Lining Metallic Local Trade-In, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Power Sunroof/Moonroof. RWD 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V Odometer is 12104 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D26E5000699
Stock: 00J9224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 36,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999$2,891 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D22E5001076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,162 miles
$22,596$2,254 Below Market
Haldeman Ford - Trenton / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D2XE5003433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,586 miles
$21,990$2,597 Below Market
Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Of Brigham - Brigham City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D23E5002284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,782$2,310 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
NOW Available to the Public for WHOLESALE** This vehicle is located at our Irondale Campus** Aluminum Sport Pedals** Back-Up Camera** Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert** F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim** F Sport Package** F-Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)** Heated Front Sport Seats** Lexus Enform** Low & High Beam Twin Projector LED Headlamps** Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package** Navigation System** Power moonroof** Wheels: 18" F-Sport Aluminum Alloy All wholesale vehicles made available to the public will be sold "As Is" and will be inspected to disclose any service work that is needed. We also offer any elected services to be purchased and performed by our service department prior to taking delivery. To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D29E5006030
Stock: U006030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 44,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,982
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
r
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D28E5003216
Stock: MC29288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 40,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,800$1,432 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD Sedan,*Ultra White Exterior over Black Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $42,760.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**F Sport Package (Originally $3,180),*Heated Front F Sport Seats, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob,Silver Performance Trim, Black Headliner, TFT Instrument Cluster,LED Headlamps, F Sport Front Bumper and Spindle Grille,Adaptive Variable F Sport Suspension and Sport S + Mode,18-Inch Split-5-Spoke F Sport Alloy Wheels,*Navigation System (Originally $2,085),*Voice Command, Multi-Information Remote Touch Interface, Rear-View Camera, HD Radio,*Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (Originally $600),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Multi-Information Remote-Touch Interface,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio with In-Dash CD/MP3-Player, USB Integration,Lexus Premium Display Audio Sound System with Automatic Sound Levelizer,Bluetooth Steaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob,Heated Power Front F Sport Leather Seats with Driver Lumbar Support,60/40 Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning with Air Filtration,Silver Performance Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents, TFT Instrument Cluster,Black Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Power Door Locks, Power Windows with One Touch Up/Down Feature,Automatic LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Brake Lights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators,Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers,F Sport Front Bumper and Spindle Grille,3.5L DOHC VVT-i 306-HP 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,ECO, Normal, Sport and Snow Drive Mode Select, Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Adaptive Variable F Sport Suspension and Sport S + Mode, Brake Assist,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,18-Inch Split-5-Spoke F Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D29E5004895
Stock: 14054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 78,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,269$692 Below Market
Perry Ford of National City - National City / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. RWD 19/28 City/Highway MPG Black 350Every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Perry Promise of one month 2,000 mile powertrain warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D21E5009939
Stock: 900374C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
