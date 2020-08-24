Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 for Sale Near Me

390 listings
IS 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 390 listings
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    certified

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    29,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,988

    $4,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    20,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,950

    $3,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    22,771 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,966

    $3,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    45,645 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $3,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    12,640 miles
    Great Deal

    $29,999

    $4,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    37,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,490

    $2,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    8,966 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,850

    $3,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    19,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $26,990

    $3,879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    15,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,900

    $2,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    10,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,000

    $1,945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Red
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    7,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,998

    $1,386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in White
    certified

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    6,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,850

    $308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Gray
    certified

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    17,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,387

    $2,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in White
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    24,984 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $29,982

    $1,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    23,308 miles
    Good Deal

    $31,997

    $1,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    10,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,998

    $799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    24,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,562

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus IS 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus IS 300

    15,789 miles
    Good Deal

    $31,620

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 390 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 300

Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Fun 2 drive, poor technology
Jason burgos,08/08/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Only 3,000 miles in but the navigation and Lexus Enform is terribly unreliable. I wasted money upgrading to this option. Seat cooling and heating has a mind of its own.
Report abuse
