Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 for Sale Near Me

- 29,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,988$4,004 Below Market
Longo Lexus - El Monte / California
Blind Spot Monitors3.9% APR Up to 72 months long term financing based on approved tier 1+ (720+ FICO SCORE) credit and expires 08/31/20.L/Certified Details: CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27J5063994
Stock: 2P42674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 20,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,950$3,781 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1239346 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23J5062423
Stock: c167739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 22,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,966$3,308 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus IS is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this IS's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Lexus IS through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Lexus IS will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Lexus IS like this at any price! This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Newburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC81D21J5032529
Stock: 032529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,645 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,995$3,693 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
NAVIGATION GPS*, F SPORT PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D21J5062954
Stock: 40227GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 12,640 milesGreat Deal
$29,999$4,474 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D25J5073746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,490$2,740 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2018 LEXUS IS300 ONE OWNER VEHICLE, BACK UP CAMERA / HID HEADLIGHT / KEY LESS GO /SUNROOF/ HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEAT / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D29J5080991
Stock: LLM7082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 8,966 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,850$3,713 Below Market
Luxury Motor Club - Franklin Square / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D21J5067541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$26,990$3,879 Below Market
Cox and Company Motorcars - Nashville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23J5062468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,900$2,351 Below Market
Graham Motor Company - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D20J5076859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,000$1,945 Below Market
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.CARFAX One-Owner.2018 Lexus IS 300 AWD F Sport w/ Navigation Nebula Gray Pearl AWD 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24VSun Roof/Moon Roof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Navigation/Navi/GPS, Heated Steering Wheel, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Automatic temperature control, Black Headliner, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, F SPORT Package, F SPORT Package w/Comfort Package, F SPORT Perforated Leather Heated Steering Wheel, F SPORT Tuned Suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated & Ventilated Front F SPORT Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intake Sound Generator, Intuitive Park Assist, Lexus Enform App Suite (Subscription Free), Lexus Enform Destinations, Lexus Insider, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Low & High Beam Twin Projector LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Side & Rear F SPORT Badging, Silver Performance Trim, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Unique Rear Bumper, Wheels: 18 F SPORT Split 5-Spoke Alloy.L/Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 161 Point Inspection* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Roadside Assistance* Vehi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC81D2XJ5030987
Stock: P6662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 7,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,998$1,386 Below Market
CarMax Baton Rouge - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23J5068349
Stock: 18874373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,850$308 Below Market
Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Thank you for visiting another one of Kendall Lexus's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport with 6,444mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Lexus is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport from Kendall Lexus offers complete peace of mind. The Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport is economically and environmentally smart. Lexus clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport is a perfect addition to any home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23J5067895
Stock: LU3343
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 17,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,387$2,637 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Extra Clean, L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 17,504! Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 InputPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY APPLIES. A manufacturer's warranty comes with the vehicle. Consult the manufacturer's warranty booklet for details as to warranty coverage, service location, etc.A GREAT VALUEThis IS 300 F Sport is priced $5,000 below Kelley Blue Book.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Cooled Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Heated/Cooled Seats. Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE Power Steering Column, Blind Spot Monitor w/Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, 2 Position Memory, memory for driver and passenger seat, heated outer mirrors and steering column, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST clearance and back sonar, REAR SPOILER, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net. Lexus IS 300 F Sport with Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 241 HP at 5800 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS ARE SAYINGKBB.com's review says "The Lexus IS delivers the speed, handling, comfort and luxury expected of a premium European brand, but with the kind of reliability and resale history for which Lexus is famous. Expressive styling sets the IS apart from most in this class.". Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27J5079872
Stock: P1088A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 24,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$29,982$1,624 Below Market
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! F-SPORT! LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, PREMIUM AUDIO, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, USB PORTS, AWD, Black w/F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Trim, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Black Headliner, F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Trim, F SPORT Package w/Comfort Package, F SPORT Perforated Leather Heated Steering Wheel, F SPORT Tuned Suspension, Heated & Ventilated Front F SPORT Seats, Intake Sound Generator, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Low & High Beam Twin Projector LED Headlamps, Navigation System, Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation System, Side & Rear F SPORT Badging, Silver Performance Trim, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Wheels: 18" F SPORT Split 5-Spoke Alloy.SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements.19/26 City/Highway MPGSloane Toyota serving the communities of Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Mt.Laurel, Cheltenham, Bensalem Burlington, Cherry Hill, King of Prussia, Wilmington,Montgomeryville, Haddonfield,Trenton ,Levittown,Warminster, Marlton, Pennsauken, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, Camden, Warminster, Yeadon, and Sharon Hill.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC81D24J5031472
Stock: 4014621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 23,308 milesGood Deal
$31,997$1,716 Below Market
Brotherton Buick GMC - Renton / Washington
Don't miss out on this LOW MILEAGE Lexus IS300! It's extremely clean and FULLY LOADED! Give us a call and schedule a time to stop in and take it for a test drive. CALL NOW, before it's gone. These are HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER luxury sports cars!**LOCAL TRADE IN ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **COLD WEATHER PKG W/ HEATED SEATS**, **ONE OWNER VEHICLE**, Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth.Come see for yourself or call Brotherton Cadillac GMC Buick in Renton to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.BUYBROTHERTON.com. 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC81D2XJ5027197
Stock: C0087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 10,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,998$799 Below Market
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D2XJ5080742
Stock: 19354840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,562
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Accessory Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim Blind Spot Monitor W/Cross Traffic Alert Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this LexusIS IS 300 cannot be beat. This Lexus IS's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. You can tell this 2018 Lexus IS has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 24,190mi and appears with a showroom shine. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D22J5068665
Stock: J5068665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 15,789 milesGood Deal
$31,620
Bert Ogden Cadillac - Mission / Texas
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOW MILES**, **NAVIGATION**, **NON SMOKER**, **REMOTE START**, **AM/FM/HD RADIO**, **ANDROID AUTO**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR USB CHARGING PORTS**. Odometer is 5660 miles below market average! Why get your next Certified car from one of the Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships? - Of course price is important and we do a great job at finding what's more than fair and reasonable! But at the end of the day we take our Customers Happiness Very Seriously! `Shopping at Bert Ogden is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises; *Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *Included with every purchase at no extra cost to you* *A 12 months and 12,000 mile Warranty (whichever comes first) from the date of purchase of comprehensive coverage *Plus a 72 month and 100,000 mile power-train coverage from original in-service date *PLUS* **Towing Assistance* **Roadside Assistance** **Lockout Assistance** **Flat Tire Assistance** **Fuel, Oil, Fluid and Water delivery service** *(See dealership for additional details and restrictions) *The Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships - Happy Customers from All Over the Valley! Come see why for yourself today! . 2018 Lexus IS 300 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Atomic Silver 22/32 City/Highway MPG DALE GAS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D26J5076610
Stock: F61084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
