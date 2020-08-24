Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Lexus IS is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this IS's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Lexus IS through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Lexus IS will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Lexus IS like this at any price! This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Newburg.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHC81D21J5032529

Stock: 032529

Certified Pre-Owned: No

