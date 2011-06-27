2004 Lexus IS 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding driving dynamics, slick interior decor, competitive pricing.
- Small rear seat and trunk, not much storage space, styling could be "tragically hip" by some accounts.
List Price Estimate
$2,845 - $6,498
Edmunds' Expert Review
Can't match the BMW 3 Series in terms of luxury, but its combination of price, performance and premium features make the IS 300 a very intriguing sport sedan or wagon.
2004 Highlights
On the outside, look for a new wheel design and smoked surrounding trim for the headlights and taillights. Inside, Lexus has added a memory function for the driver seat, a maintenance indicator light, a new storage compartment on the dash (for cars without the navigation system) and new trim highlights.
Most helpful consumer reviews
admanc,03/06/2009
I test drove the 2004 IS300 against a beautiful 2004 BMW 328ci (that I really wanted to love and buy). After driving both cars, I realized the IS300 was the much better car across the boards. Mechanically, the Lexus ran smooth and sound, with a lot more get-up and go. The BMW was sluggish and seemed to hesitate a lot more, with some choppy shifting between gears. I had been told by many people that the BMW would have more problems than the Lexus and in test-driving both, I had to concede that they were right. I bought the Lexus.
zebani,10/21/2014
My wife and I owned over 20 vehicles in the last 5 years, including IS250 & IS350, but I never wanted to get rid of my IS300. We have put 50K miles on this car over the last 3 years and it is THE MOST reliable car that I have ever owned. I always get 22-26 MPG mixed, 70% city and 30% highway, and the requires the absolute minimum maintenance such as brake pads, rotors and oil change. The timing belt had been just replaced when I bought the car and since then I only needed to replace the rotors, brake pads, spark plugs other than the regular oil change. I always use synthetic oil, premium gas and some fuel additives.
mikefas,01/07/2004
Loving almost everything about this car. Fit and finish is superb. Loads of features make the driving experience terrific. My only gripe is lack of power. G35 coupe had a lot more uder the hood.
Lindsay Lexus,06/29/2004
I am an absolute Lexus convert - there is nothing more fun than driving this car. Living in teh city, I didn't was a mid-size car; I preferred to have something more compact, but I wanted a sporty sedan with a luxury feel and that's exactly what I got. It's stylish and peppy, but has luxury components.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
