Consumer Rating
(102)
2004 Lexus IS 300 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding driving dynamics, slick interior decor, competitive pricing.
  • Small rear seat and trunk, not much storage space, styling could be "tragically hip" by some accounts.
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
$2,845 - $6,498
Edmunds' Expert Review

Can't match the BMW 3 Series in terms of luxury, but its combination of price, performance and premium features make the IS 300 a very intriguing sport sedan or wagon.

2004 Highlights

On the outside, look for a new wheel design and smoked surrounding trim for the headlights and taillights. Inside, Lexus has added a memory function for the driver seat, a maintenance indicator light, a new storage compartment on the dash (for cars without the navigation system) and new trim highlights.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus IS 300.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just got it
admanc,03/06/2009
I test drove the 2004 IS300 against a beautiful 2004 BMW 328ci (that I really wanted to love and buy). After driving both cars, I realized the IS300 was the much better car across the boards. Mechanically, the Lexus ran smooth and sound, with a lot more get-up and go. The BMW was sluggish and seemed to hesitate a lot more, with some choppy shifting between gears. I had been told by many people that the BMW would have more problems than the Lexus and in test-driving both, I had to concede that they were right. I bought the Lexus.
2004 IS300 Automatic -
zebani,10/21/2014
My wife and I owned over 20 vehicles in the last 5 years, including IS250 & IS350, but I never wanted to get rid of my IS300. We have put 50K miles on this car over the last 3 years and it is THE MOST reliable car that I have ever owned. I always get 22-26 MPG mixed, 70% city and 30% highway, and the requires the absolute minimum maintenance such as brake pads, rotors and oil change. The timing belt had been just replaced when I bought the car and since then I only needed to replace the rotors, brake pads, spark plugs other than the regular oil change. I always use synthetic oil, premium gas and some fuel additives.
Done Right
mikefas,01/07/2004
Loving almost everything about this car. Fit and finish is superb. Loads of features make the driving experience terrific. My only gripe is lack of power. G35 coupe had a lot more uder the hood.
Love this car!
Lindsay Lexus,06/29/2004
I am an absolute Lexus convert - there is nothing more fun than driving this car. Living in teh city, I didn't was a mid-size car; I preferred to have something more compact, but I wanted a sporty sedan with a luxury feel and that's exactly what I got. It's stylish and peppy, but has luxury components.
See all 102 reviews of the 2004 Lexus IS 300
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 Overview

The Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 is offered in the following submodels: IS 300 Sedan, IS 300 Wagon. Available styles include E-Shift 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Lexus IS 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Lexus IS 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Lexus IS 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Lexus IS 300.

Can't find a used 2004 Lexus IS 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 300 for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,143.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,288.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 300 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,719.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,128.

