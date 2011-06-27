Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 for Sale Near Me
- $26,477Great Deal | $5,154 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base6,286 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Lexus IS is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage ISs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine under the hood. The 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Lexus IS at the price we are offering.This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this car has had only one owner.We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program guarantees that we can put you in a great ride today and at a rate you can afford. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value.We are only minutes away from Sterling, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D25H5019417
Stock: 019417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,400Great Deal | $8,172 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base20,228 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Flaxen interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D28H5015491
Stock: 015491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $23,266Great Deal | $7,457 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base37,383 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. An odometer that reads 37,383 miles speaks for itself. This IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT is equipped with a 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Indian Head! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D29H5020232
Stock: 020232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,987Great Deal | $5,289 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base53,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR - LUXURY PREMIUM PLUS TECH PACKAGE NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - LANE KEEP ASSIST LKA - COLLISION ALERT WARNING - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATING n COOLING SEATS - SUNROOF - PARKING SENSORS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - SIDE AIRBAGS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D23H5024955
Stock: p024955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,995Great Deal | $4,551 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base17,323 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Lexus IS 300 today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *, AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Contrast Stitching.CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Lexus IS 300 Ultra White 4D Sedan Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D28H5024188
Stock: 4348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $23,900Great Deal | $3,912 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base27,942 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nightfall Mica with a Flaxen Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D24H5024267
Stock: LEXUS-H5024267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $29,750Great Deal | $3,387 below market
Certified 2017 Lexus IS 300 Base23,627 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
This 2017 Lexus IS IS 300 is offered to you for sale by Kendall Lexus. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus IS IS 300 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Atomic Silver AWD Lexus enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2017 Lexus IS: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive powertrains for 2017, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. This model sets itself apart with Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, all-wheel drive availability, and excellent range of engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D25H5017375
Stock: LU3313B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $29,421Great Deal | $3,321 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base28,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, Push Button Start with Smart Key, Premium Package!!! Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Backup Monitor,Premium Plus Package Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column and Rainsensing Wipers, Paint Protection Film by 3M, Intuitive Parking Assis, Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirrors w/HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low & High Beam. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1173 miles below market average! 2017 Lexus IS 300 Redline AWD Clean CARFAX. At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isnâ t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D22H5020492
Stock: 93040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $29,459Great Deal
Certified 2017 Lexus IS 300 Base19,862 milesDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus IS. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus IS IS 300. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus IS IS 300, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2017 Lexus IS: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive powertrains for 2017, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. Strengths of this model include Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, all-wheel drive availability, and excellent range of engines We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D23H5018475
Stock: H5018475
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $33,950Great Deal
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base11,442 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Street Toyota - Amarillo / Texas
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 11,428 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Lexus IS boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* This Lexus IS Features the Following Options *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Trip Computer, Systems Monitor, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Light Tinted Glass, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Street Toyota, 4500 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119 to claim your Lexus IS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D27H5020407
Stock: 46807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $28,489Great Deal
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base21,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Buick GMC - Victoria / Texas
Recent Arrival! AWD. Odometer is 6779 miles below market average! HONDA OF VICTORIA - A WHOLE NEW CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! 2017 Lexus IS 300 AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D21H5016112
Stock: PH6903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$27,426Great Deal | $2,667 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base11,343 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Toyota - Englewood Cliffs / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D27H5022786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,900Great Deal | $2,546 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base31,975 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bell Mitsubishi - Rahway / New Jersey
Contact Bell Mitsubishi today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Lexus IS IS 300. This Lexus includes: BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Wheel Locks PREMIUM PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats WHEELS: 18 5-SPOKE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Lexus IS. Quality and prestige abound with this Lexus IS IS 300. This Lexus IS features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D20H5023908
Stock: 32221M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $28,981Great Deal
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base39,205 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vandergriff Toyota - Arlington / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus IS 300 19/26 City/Highway MPG Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, AWD, IS 300 AWD, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i, AWD, Nightfall Mica, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Contrast Stitching. Clean CARFAX. EMPLOYEE PRICING FOR EVERYONE !! HURRY !! Come visit our REDESIGNED State-of-the-Art Dealership. Our showroom, amenities, and service drive are open extended hours for your convenience. Not to mention a HUGE selection of New Pre-Owned vehicles will make Vandergriff Toyota your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Stop by and see why we're where 'DFW SHOPS FOR USED CARS!!' Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra. As the leading Toyota dealer in Arlington, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Toyota dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Mansfield, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Vandergriff Toyota one of Arlington's favorite Toyota dealerships! Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D26H5019071
Stock: LX948870B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$30,998Great Deal
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base32,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D28H5020626
Stock: 19332103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,750Great Deal | $2,732 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base42,114 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Power Bucket Seats, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Radio: Lexus Display Audio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Auto High-beam Headlights, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D25H5019546
Stock: 019546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- New Listing$28,998Great Deal | $2,372 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base30,915 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Warwick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Cranston / Rhode Island
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in RI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Documentary Preparation Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASING CAR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D23H5018802
Stock: 18888517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$22,999Great Deal | $3,492 below market
2017 Lexus IS 300 Base45,890 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY BEING SEEN BY THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS ALL OVER WORLD! We use state of the art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to give you the best values in the market. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to Call 678-213-2345 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. CALL TOLL FREE NATIONWIDE: 1-866-929-3186 * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, and title fees. Price does not include Customer Service Pack. All of our vehicles go through inspection to ensure the quality of vehicle sold. We also perform any immediate maintenance work needed before we offer the car for sale. We stand behind the quality of our vehicles. We have been in business for over 10 years. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to assist you with your next Pre-Owned vehicle purchase. We have a world class Finance Department to offer you the best interest rate available in the USA market. Please visit us at www.Platinumusedcars.com and contact one of our CREDIT EXPERTS. While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Platinum Used Cars is not responsible for any errors or omissions. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our Dealer cost. - Contact Sales Team at 678-213-2345 or ad@platinumusedcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D22H5024204
Stock: H5024204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020