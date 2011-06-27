Close

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. An odometer that reads 37,383 miles speaks for itself. This IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT is equipped with a 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Indian Head! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCM1D29H5020232

Stock: 020232

Certified Pre-Owned: No

