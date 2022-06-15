Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. 2023 Lexus IS 300

2023 Lexus IS 300

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $41,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2014
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years for sale
ad labelAd
  • 7 Colors
  • 5 Packages
Build and PriceLexus.com
ad labelAd
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
3 Cash1 Financing
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

Related 2023 Lexus IS 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates