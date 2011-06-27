Vehicle overview

The Lexus IS lineup is like salsa; you've got your mild, hot and extra-hot flavors. Taking the ever-popular middle spot is our favorite, the 2012 Lexus IS 350. Its smooth 306-horsepower V6 should have enough of a kick to satisfy the palate of most folks looking for a sprightly sport sedan. But as with salsa toppings, the less potent IS 250 will seem rather bland in comparison, while the ultra-performance IS F may be too much for general consumption.

Regardless of the flavor, all IS sedans provide sporty styling and a plush cabin with top-grade materials and excellent build quality. A little more sporty spice can be added via the F Sport package (which sharpens the handling and styling), while those who live in harsher climates may want to opt for all-wheel drive. But the IS 350 recipe does have a few shortcomings, and the most glaring of these is the lack of legroom in back, which renders the rear seat best only for short trips when adults are involved. And despite its performance credentials, the IS 350's uncommunicative steering and slow-witted automatic transmission might leave a disagreeable taste in the mouths of more serious driving enthusiasts.

All told, the 2012 Lexus IS 350 finds itself in an awkward place, as it's neither sporty enough nor practical enough to be fully competitive in the entry-level sport sedan segment. The Audi A4, Cadillac CTS and Mercedes C-Class are just as sporty to drive, yet are more spacious. The BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G Sedan simply provide a more rewarding driving experience. But if the IS 350's styling and refinement suit your taste and the few drawbacks are not issues, then you'll likely find enough spice here to keep things interesting.