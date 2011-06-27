  1. Home
2018 Lexus IS 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on bumpy roads
  • Cabin is well-isolated from noise
  • Offers more features for the money compared to German alternatives
  • Handling capabilities do little to create driver excitement
  • All-wheel drive limited to outdated six-speed transmission
  • Optional Remote Touch infotainment system is distracting to use
Which IS 350 does Edmunds recommend?

Though you can get the IS 300 in either turbo four-cylinder or detuned V6 versions, we'll assume you're here because you're interested in the top-dog IS 350. There is just the one trim level, so the real decision-making comes in how to equip it. The F Sport package adds some handling and styling verve but doesn't transform the car. It's worth getting for the 350. We'd also add the Comfort package for its, well, comfort features and safety tech. Skip the Navigation package if you can since it comes with the frustrating Remote Touch interface.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Based on the Lexus IS 350's looks alone, you might take its aggressive style — the pinched grille, prominent air intakes, and sweeping body lines to the back — as the sign of an uncompromising performance car. But don't let its looks fool you. The IS 350 is foremost a cruise and comfort machine.

Much of the credit goes to the Lexus' cabin, which stands out in both design and quality, and the IS 350's smooth ride quality both around town and out on the open highway. There are also generous standard features and plentiful options. We particularly like how adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking come standard.

The focus on comfort doesn't mean the IS 350 is a wet blanket to drive. With its 311-horsepower V6, the 350 is the fastest version of the IS lineup. But the reality is that rival luxury sedans with six-cylinder engines (as upgrades) do offer quicker acceleration and often have sharper handling abilities. You just have to ask yourself how much that really matters. Overall, we think the IS 350 offers a pleasing blend of the qualities most luxury sedan shoppers will want.

2018 Lexus IS 350 models

The 2018 Lexus IS 350 is a five-passenger small luxury sedan that tops the IS lineup. It's only available with a V6 engine, which can be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive or a six-speed auto with all-wheel drive.

The IS 350 rear-wheel-drive model starts with a V6 engine (311 hp, 280 pound-feet of torque) and eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive versions use a six-speed automatic.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch color display, and a 10-speaker sound system with dual USB ports and an auxiliary audio input.

Standard tech and safety features include a rearview camera, automatic high beams, lane departure warning with lane-keep steering assist, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking. All-wheel-drive models also come with heated front seats.

The IS 350 offers a handful of options packages, among them the Comfort package, which adds automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver- and passenger-seat memory settings, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch mouse-type controller and adds a navigation system with a larger 10.3-inch display. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system is also available, but only when bundled with the navigation system. 

For those who want to dial up the sporting factor, the F Sport version adds a full-mesh front grille, a revised front bumper, twin-projector LED headlights, staggered-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a sport-tuned suspension with continuously variable dampers, a limited-slip differential (rear-wheel drive only), upgraded brake pads, an intake sound generator that amplifies engine noise during acceleration, heated and ventilated front sport seats with enhanced bolstering, perforated leather trim and a special sport-oriented gauge cluster.

Some of the IS 350's stand-alone options include adaptive headlights, a power rear sunshade and front and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lexus IS 200t F Sport (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD). Note: The 2018 Lexus IS 350 has a different engine, but most our findings remain applicable.

Driving

Handling dynamics aren't this car's strongest suit, though you can still have fun whipping this luxury compact around a bend or two. The IS 350's V6 is the best of the IS lineup, though other rival sport sedans offer more potent six-cylinders.

Comfort

Excellent ride comfort and the serene quietness of the 2018 IS 350's cabin are the big standouts in this area. We are also happy with the seats, though sitting in the saddle for a few hours can take a small toll on your lower back due to some mismatched lumbar ergonomics.

Seat comfort

There's adequate lateral seat support, and the optional ventilation and heating work well. The amount of lumbar support is adjustable, but the position is fixed and sits too high to provide long-distance comfort for an average-size driver.

Ride comfort

The IS delivers solid body control with smooth compliance at all the right times. Bumps and impacts are absorbed without issue, yet there's no hint of a marshmallowy ride or overly soft suspension tune. Very good.

Noise & vibration

Great attention went into the IS 350's cabin soundproofing. Road and wind noise is sufficiently silenced, and you don't hear much of the engine. Quiet cabins are more comfortable and can promote calmer reactions in emergencies.

Climate control

Lexus managed to make the climate controls easy to use while adding cool touch sliders that adjust the temperature flawlessly. The system had no problems maintaining a comfortable cabin temperature, and the optional heated and ventilated seats are stellar.

Interior

The IS 350 struggles with finding a balance between innovation and complication. The infotainment system interface lacks user-friendly qualities, and basic cupholder ergonomics were an afterthought to laying out a visually appealing interior. This is a cabin with mediocre functional efficiency.

Ease of use

Lexus' haptic joystick interface for the infotainment system is still cumbersome to use and manages to snag USB phone cords with ease. We'd stick to the base system if possible.

Getting in/getting out

Even with the easy-entry retracting steering wheel, it's not difficult to graze a knee against the column while climbing into the driver's seat. The rear door openings are on the smaller side and could prove difficult for less flexible passengers.

Roominess

The cabin space is not abundant in the IS 350. For an average-size driver, the center tunnel console is needlessly wide and the armrests can feel intrusive. The rear seats offer less legroom than in some competitors, and the center seat has marginal headroom.

Visibility

Forward visibility is great, and the rear headrests don't impede the view directly rearward. But huge rear roof pillars and a high body slope create blind spots when reversing. A rearview camera comes standard for 2018, but optional parking sensors are recommended.

Quality

Other than the steering wheel leather that looks and feels like wrinkled skin by the thumb holds, this interior is done well, with tight panel fit and solid door seals. The seats have quality stitching, and all contact surfaces are soft.

Utility

The smallish trunk (10.8 cubic feet) doesn't fold flat. The unevenness limits what you can carry with the seats down. Small-item storage up front is limited to the armrest bin, the door pockets and the glovebox.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Lexus IS 350.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the IS 350 models:

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting and can even actively help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle traveling directly ahead.
Intelligent High Beam
Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Lexus IS 350

Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus IS 350 is offered in the following submodels: IS 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lexus IS 350?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lexus IS 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lexus IS 350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lexus IS 350.

Can't find a used 2018 Lexus IS 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 350 for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,625.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,455.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 350 for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,944.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,358.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lexus IS 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

