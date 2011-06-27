Overall rating

Based on the Lexus IS 350's looks alone, you might take its aggressive style — the pinched grille, prominent air intakes, and sweeping body lines to the back — as the sign of an uncompromising performance car. But don't let its looks fool you. The IS 350 is foremost a cruise and comfort machine.

Much of the credit goes to the Lexus' cabin, which stands out in both design and quality, and the IS 350's smooth ride quality both around town and out on the open highway. There are also generous standard features and plentiful options. We particularly like how adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking come standard.

The focus on comfort doesn't mean the IS 350 is a wet blanket to drive. With its 311-horsepower V6, the 350 is the fastest version of the IS lineup. But the reality is that rival luxury sedans with six-cylinder engines (as upgrades) do offer quicker acceleration and often have sharper handling abilities. You just have to ask yourself how much that really matters. Overall, we think the IS 350 offers a pleasing blend of the qualities most luxury sedan shoppers will want.