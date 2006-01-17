Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 114,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBD192840086864
Stock: 086864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,722 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
AutoOne - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! +, *REGULAR MAINTENANCE*, Power Moonroof, *Leather*, *Power Seat*, Alloy Wheels, *NEW PA STATE INSPECTION and EMISSIONS*, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, Passed Dealer Inspection. Every car in our inventory includes a free Carfax Report. Absolutely Red 2003 Lexus IS 300 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L I6 DOHC SMPI Great financing too at Auto One -- our team will work hard to get you attractive financing to suit your budget and lifestyle. Auto One employs Market Based Pricing. Don't wait-- vehicles like this never last long: Call, stop in, or apply online today! *WE BUY CARS* *WE WANT YOUR TRADE*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBD192930080957
Stock: 4230X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 162,112 milesTitle issue, 10 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
FUN SEDAN!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus IS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBD192120050737
Stock: B4088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2001 Lexus IS 300 CARFAX One-Owner.Silver 2001 Lexus IS 300 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L SMPI DOHC Black Cloth.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus IS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBD182510017515
Stock: P017515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 6,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,477$5,154 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Lexus IS is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage ISs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine under the hood. The 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Lexus IS at the price we are offering.This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this car has had only one owner.We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program guarantees that we can put you in a great ride today and at a rate you can afford. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value.We are only minutes away from Sterling, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D25H5019417
Stock: 019417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,228 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,400$8,172 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Flaxen interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D28H5015491
Stock: 015491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 37,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,266$7,457 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. An odometer that reads 37,383 miles speaks for itself. This IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT is equipped with a 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. This Lexus IS 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-SPORT comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Indian Head! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D29H5020232
Stock: 020232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,987$5,289 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR - LUXURY PREMIUM PLUS TECH PACKAGE NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - LANE KEEP ASSIST LKA - COLLISION ALERT WARNING - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATING n COOLING SEATS - SUNROOF - PARKING SENSORS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - SIDE AIRBAGS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D23H5024955
Stock: p024955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,323 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995$4,551 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Lexus IS 300 today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *, AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Contrast Stitching.CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Lexus IS 300 Ultra White 4D Sedan Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D28H5024188
Stock: 4348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2018 Lexus IS 30029,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,988$4,004 Below Market
Longo Lexus - El Monte / California
Blind Spot Monitors3.9% APR Up to 72 months long term financing based on approved tier 1+ (720+ FICO SCORE) credit and expires 08/31/20.L/Certified Details: CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27J5063994
Stock: 2P42674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 27,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,900$3,912 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nightfall Mica with a Flaxen Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D24H5024267
Stock: LEXUS-H5024267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 20,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,950$3,781 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1239346 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23J5062423
Stock: c167739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus IS 30023,627 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,750$3,387 Below Market
Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
This 2017 Lexus IS IS 300 is offered to you for sale by Kendall Lexus. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus IS IS 300 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Atomic Silver AWD Lexus enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2017 Lexus IS: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive powertrains for 2017, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. This model sets itself apart with Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, all-wheel drive availability, and excellent range of engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D25H5017375
Stock: LU3313B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 22,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,966$3,308 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus IS is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this IS's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Lexus IS through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Lexus IS will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Lexus IS like this at any price! This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Newburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC81D21J5032529
Stock: 032529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,421$3,321 Below Market
Lexus of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, Push Button Start with Smart Key, Premium Package!!! Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Backup Monitor,Premium Plus Package Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column and Rainsensing Wipers, Paint Protection Film by 3M, Intuitive Parking Assis, Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirrors w/HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low & High Beam. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1173 miles below market average! 2017 Lexus IS 300 Redline AWD Clean CARFAX. At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isnâ t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D22H5020492
Stock: 93040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 21,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,999$3,890 Below Market
Mike and Tony Auto Sales - South Windsor / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D22G5007983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus IS 30019,862 miles
$29,459
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus IS. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus IS IS 300. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus IS IS 300, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2017 Lexus IS: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive powertrains for 2017, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. Strengths of this model include Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, all-wheel drive availability, and excellent range of engines We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCM1D23H5018475
Stock: H5018475
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 45,645 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995$3,693 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
NAVIGATION GPS*, F SPORT PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D21J5062954
Stock: 40227GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 300 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 300
- 5(83%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(9%)
Related Lexus IS 300 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus ES 300h Fredericksburg VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Paterson NJ
- Used Lexus NX 300h Fontana CA
- Used Lexus RC 300 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Boca Raton FL
- Used Lexus ES 300h Dayton OH
- Used Lexus UX 250h Allentown PA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Woodbridge VA
- Used Lexus GS F Hialeah FL
- Used Lexus ES 350 Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2011 Garland TX
- Used Lexus RX 350 2012 Lancaster PA
- Used Lexus ES 350 2012 Irving TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460