Used 2009 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me
- 113,971 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,991
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262X92017094
Stock: 92017094T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 83,015 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,980
AutoNation Ford Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Navigation System Hid Headlamps W/Adaptive Front Lighting System 18" Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Rear Spoiler Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Sapphire Pearl Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Wow! Check out the low miles on this clean sporty luxury car that is gas friendly and comes with leather, 3.5L 24-valve direct injection V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-I), Automatic projector beam headlamps w/headlamp off delay and more to enjoy. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C28A5024585
Stock: A5024585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 113,876 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clean title hail damage vehicle. Run & drive strong. Full leather power seats, navigation, rear camera,Alloy wheels, all power options in this trim. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262685018305
Stock: 018305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- 114,303 miles
$13,888
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Leather Seats Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2011 Lexus IS 350 is offered by AutoNation USA Corpus Christi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lexus IS 350 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 Lexus. More information about the 2011 Lexus IS 350: The Lexus IS family now includes something for most compact luxury coupe, convertible or sedan shoppers--with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather all-wheel drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model that's roomier and more comfortable-riding, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Strengths of this model include choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans, nicely appointed interior, sporty driving feel, high-tech features and options, and Wide range of models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE5C23B5001687
Stock: B5001687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 63,468 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,982
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty., IS 350, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i, RWD, Obsidian, Black Leather, Lexus Enform, Navigation System, Rear Back-Up Camera, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather. 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4D Sedan 2011 Lexus IS 35020/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power APEAL StudyThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Navi Back Up Camera Leather Heated/cooled Seats Moon Roof premium WheelsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C28B5027455
Stock: 11433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 164,763 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,775
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2007 Lexus IS 350 4dr 4dr Sport Sedan Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Smoky Granite with a Sterling Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 13 Speakers, Lexus Premium Audio System, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262472008906
Stock: 810A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 83,092 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262172011200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,774 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,799
Keffer Hyundai - Matthews / North Carolina
This IS 350 is the perfect color combination for the perfect ride. Luxury and Sporty because it is the F Sport Package!!!!! Carfax Certified NO accidents or open recalls. This is the best car under $15K you will find. Recent trade in and will not last so call today to schedule your VIP appointment! Trust the Keffer Hyundai team as one of the most reputable names in the car business. Find out why we are the #3 Certified Hyundai dealer in the entire country. Not all of our inventory is listed online. We offer Airport Pickup for out-of-towners and Concierge Test Drives for locals within 30 miles (either home or work). Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C24B5025976
Stock: 9439A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 150,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,700
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
No Accident, 2 owners great full power, Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C26B5027695
Stock: US-027695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
IS 350Lexus2007 Yes, I am as good as I look*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262X75015275
Stock: M1557A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 38,937 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,790$631 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Ecru Leather. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Obsidian 2012 Lexus IS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24VRecent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C22C5030580
Stock: P-030580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$559 Below Market
Beardmore Subaru - Bellevue / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2006 Lexus IS 350, in Tungsten Pearl and Cashmere Leather, and low miles, only 131743 miles, priced competitively at $ 9000, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Moonroof, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPG Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262X62003627
Stock: 52604B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 69,699 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2006 Lexus IS 350 CARFAX One-Owner.Gray 2006 Lexus IS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V Black Leather.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262365011017
Stock: P011017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 90,266 milesDelivery Available*
$17,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C29C5028714
Stock: 2000623110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 106,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
*Low 8.5% Sales Tax**Power Sunroof**Charcoal Leather**Alloy Wheels**Dual Power Seats**Navigation System**Rear Spoiler*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262065008950
Stock: 10129B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 167,718 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,750
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
The IS 250 is an advanced and refined entry-luxury sedan. The IS 250 comes in just one trim level. The standard features list includes keyless entry and ignition, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power doors and windows, cruise control, leather seating, a moonroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 13-speaker premium audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Optional is a 14-speaker Mark Levinson audio system that delivers 5.1 multichannel playback. Other notable options include 18-inch wheels, 10-way power seats, a navigation system, heated/ventilated seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (which allows drivers to set a preferred interval between the IS and traffic ahead), rear park assist, rain-sensing wipers, corner-adaptive headlamps, Bluetooth connectivity and bi-HID headlights. Safety equipment includes front and rear side curtain airbags, front seat-mounted side airbags, traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist, and stability control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262565001184
Stock: 2507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,500$236 Below Market
Benson Kia - Spartanburg / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C28C5028669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,769 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,499
Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central - Houston / Texas
2006 Lexus IS 350, Rear Wheel Drive, Moonroof, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Blue exterior, and Tan interior. Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central is a premier new and pre-owned luxury car dealership located at 7025 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024, just minutes away from Memorial Park, River Oaks Country Club and West 11th Street Park. Our inventory includes a wide selection of pre-owned Jaguar cars, luxury vehicles, autos, trucks, and SUV's. We are dedicated to providing the best services available. Call or visit us anytime and see what makes us great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE262862003853
Stock: T62003853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
