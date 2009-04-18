Used 2008 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Lexus IS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 350

    113,876 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 350

    164,763 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,775

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 350

    83,092 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 350

    113,971 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 350

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    131,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    69,699 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus IS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus IS 350

    83,015 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,980

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    106,782 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    167,718 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    195,769 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus IS 350

    129,345 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    114,303 miles

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    63,468 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,982

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    110,774 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,799

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus IS 350

    150,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,700

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 350

    38,937 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,790

    $631 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 350
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 350

    90,266 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $17,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
4.427 Reviews
27 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Very fine vehicle
Oregonhiker, 04/18/2009
I just bought a 2008 loaded Lexus IS350 w/7,000 miles...this is my 5th Lexus, the others being SUV's, but have also owned 3 BMW's, including a wonderful M3. The IS350 is a great car. 98% of my driving is city, suburb or highway and it performs flawlessly. If I drove major "twisties" everyday, maybe I would have bought another BMW, but few of us have the "true" abilities to push either Lexus or BMW to their honest limits... It has 90% of the BMW capabilities, IMHO, plus a quieter ride, better interior, better exterior, more reliability and at least an equal resale value. It doesn't scream "look at me"...hey, even the engine and muffler are quiet, but power is vastly available when you want it.
Report abuse
