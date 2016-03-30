Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me
- 38,953 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$2,858 Below Market
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
SPORTS PACKAGE..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..BLIND SPOT..HEATED COOL SEATS..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2016 LEXUS IS350 SPORTS..GRAY ON BLACK..38K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D23G5025174
Stock: G5025174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2020
- 19,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,231$1,942 Below Market
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
*Lexus Certified *Clean Carfax, One Owner *Navigation *Heated and Ventilated Front Seats *All Wheel Drive Certified. 2016 Lexus IS 350 AWD Ultra White 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V AWD, Rioja Red w/F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Camera w/Dynamic Gridlines, Blind Spot Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Pre-Collision, Electrochromatic Mirror w/Blind Spot Monitor, F Sport Badging, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package, F Sport Tuned Suspension, F-Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Silver Performance Trim, Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low & High Beam, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 18\ F Sport Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy. Odometer is 18110 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D20G5010698
Stock: L3081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,368 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,981
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D22G5023612
Stock: 23612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,008 miles
$30,998$650 Below Market
CarMax Roswell - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roswell / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D28G5024215
Stock: 18698087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,012 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,988
Cars N Toyz - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D27G5024416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,786 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
Navigation System Package Premium Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist Premium Plus Package Accessory Package 2 Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Nebula Gray Pearl Stratus Gray; Nuluxe Seat Trim Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2016 Lexus IS 350 and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Lexus IS 350 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. One of the best things about this Lexus IS 350 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 Lexus IS 350: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive new powertrains for 2016, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. This model sets itself apart with build quality and refinement, excellent range of engines, technology options, Attractive styling, and all-wheel drive availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D2XG5025804
Stock: G5025804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 19,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,599
CBS Quality Car - Durham / North Carolina
Make an Offer!!! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Priced below NADA Retail!!! Bargain Price!!! Biggest Discounts Anywhere** All Around hero!! Less than 20k Miles* Are you hunting for a sweet value in a vehicle? Well, with this comfortable Luxury Vehicle, you are going to get it*** Optional equipment includes: 18 x 8.5 rear), Also Includes high-friction brake pads and intake sound generator, Also Includes lane change assist, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Camera w/Dynamic Gridlines, F Sport Badging ((side and rear)), F Sport Tuned Suspension, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats (Includes 10-way driver with power lumbar and 8-way power passenger seats with contrast stitching), LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Perforated Leather Shift Knob...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D26G5026495
Stock: 026495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 64,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$26,990$1,222 Below Market
Lexus of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Welcome to Lexus of Merrillville! Real gas sipper!!! 26 MPG Hwy!! In these economic times, a quality vehicle at a quality price like this Sedan is more important AND welcome than ever!!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee* All Around champ!! PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN!!! All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D29G5011767
Stock: PM2057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 37,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,777
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Mike Brown Auto Group's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Lexus IS 350 with 37,235mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus IS 350 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. One of the best things about this Lexus IS 350 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 Lexus IS 350: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive new powertrains for 2016, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. This model sets itself apart with build quality and refinement, excellent range of engines, technology options, Attractive styling, and all-wheel drive availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D29G5025762
Stock: G5025762C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 37,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,395$2,533 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2016 Lexus IS 350 **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **POWER MOON ROOF**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Contrast Stitching. 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 8-Speed Automatic Silver Lining Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6748 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $30,653 CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D28G5026952
Stock: BP6138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 37,893 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,358$2,069 Below Market
Carousel Preowned - Iowa City / Iowa
2016 Lexus IS 350 FSport Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2026 miles below market average!2016 Lexus IS 350 FSport 4D Sedan RWD 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 8-Speed Automatic19/28 City/Highway MPG 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D27G5028370
Stock: D9758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,325
Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Tullahoma / Tennessee
This Lexus IS 350 has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This Lexus IS 350 has an elegant black exterior finish. This vehicle has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle is rear wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this vehicle. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This small car is easy to park.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D27G5025629
Stock: PU7237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 54,642 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,082$1,942 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
**NAVIGATION**MOON ROOF**PREMIUM SOUND**F SPORT PACKAGE**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**HEATED SEATS**VENTILATED SEATS**DUAL POWER SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**KEYLESS ENTRY**KEYLESS START**ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTED**TRADES WELCOME**FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE** Black 2016 Lexus IS 350 RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Camera w/Dynamic Gridlines, Black Headliner, F Sport Badging, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package, F Sport Tuned Suspension, F-Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, Power moonroof, Silver Performance Trim, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low & High Beam, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 18 F Sport Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy. 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D26G5026030
Stock: MZP1164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,897$347 Below Market
Audi Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
F Sport Package, Blind Spot, Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, Back-Up Camera,Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Pre-Collision, F Sport Tuned Suspension, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats, Lexus Enform App Suite, Navigation Package, Perforated Leather, LED Headlamps , 18 F Sport Wheels, 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D25G5024849
Stock: AP05549A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 53,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,000$530 Below Market
Honda of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Recent Arrival! ALLOY WHEELS / PREMIUM WHEELS, *FREE HOME DELIVERY UP TO 50 MILES*, *ONLINE PURCHASE AVAILABLE*, *THIS CAR IS LOCATED AT 1111 N. CLARK ST, CHICAGO, IL 60610*, *VIDEO WALK AROUND*, *VIRTUAL APPOINTMENTS*, *BUY FROM HOME*, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, SIRIUS XM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH, BRAKE ASSIST, COOLED SEATS, KEYLESS START, LED HEADLIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, USB PORT, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/HomeLink, Back-Up Camera w/Dynamic Gridlines, Back-Up Camera w/Dynamic Gridlines w/PM, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Pre-Collision, Electrochromatic Mirror w/BSM and Memory, F Sport Badging, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package, F Sport Tuned Suspension, F-Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Intuitive Park Assist, Leather Seat Trim w/Contrast Stitching, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Luxury Package, Navigation System Package, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/Navigation, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Silver Performance Trim, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low & High Beam, Two Position Memory Controls, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 18 F Sport Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Wood Interior Trim, Wood Trim Glove Box w/Key. The ALL NEW Honda of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Lexus IS, Appointed with the 350 Trim and is finished in Ultra White over Rioja Red w/F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim w/Contrast Stitching inside.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D25G5010633
Stock: 10633HK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 38,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,391
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Navigation System Package Premium Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist Premium Plus Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim Eminent White Pearl Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D20G5025410
Stock: G5025410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 53,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$32,693
Lexus of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Welcome to Lexus of Merrillville! Won't last long!!! PRICE DROP*** This comfortable 2016 Lexus IS 350, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you*** Want to stretch your purchasing power? Well take a look at this impressive Vehicle** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 26 MPG Hwy... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D24G5012194
Stock: PM2093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 50,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,888
AutoNation Honda 385 - Memphis / Tennessee
F Sport Package Navigation System Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection F Sport Perforated Leather Steering Wheel Rioja Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Ultra White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D29G5026040
Stock: G5026040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
