Consumer Rating
(113)
2006 Lexus IS 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Immensely confident, highly refined, class-leading interior quality, advanced safety technology.
  • Intrusive safety technology hinders driver enjoyment, cramped rear-seat space.
List Price Estimate
$3,850 - $8,021
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Lexus IS 350 is an outstanding luxury sedan, but it has too many electronic nannies to be a great sport sedan. If you place performance over luxury, test-drive the competition before deciding on this Lexus car.

Vehicle overview

Since 2001, the Lexus IS 300 has taken on the 3 Series with marginal success. Although it never really lit up the sales charts, the rear-wheel-drive IS 300 has earned a small but loyal -- and young -- following. When it came time to create the second generation of the IS, Lexus had to design a sedan with expanded performance and higher interior quality to combat the ever dominant competition. A tall order, but we think Lexus may have pulled it off. The new IS 350 sedan is larger, more luxurious and much more powerful than the previous generation Lexus car.

Since Lexus already had an excellent rear-drive platform in the recently redesigned GS, it became the starting point for the new IS 350. By carving out 4.7 inches of the GS's wheelbase and lopping off 4.4 inches of front and rear overhang, Lexus had the basic structure of the new IS. The GS's double-wishbone front and independent multilink rear suspension moves intact to the IS 350 and is retuned for the new application. The IS 300's straight six has been replaced by an all-aluminum 60-degree, DOHC, 24-valve V6. The 3.5-liter engine features VVT-i variable valve timing and offers 306 horsepower. Also coming from the GS is the suite of electronic technologies -- traction control, stability control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist -- that Lexus groups together as the "Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management" (VDIM for acronym lovers). VDIM is standard on the IS 350.

The VDIM system makes the Lexus IS 350 a truly fearless and capable high-speed conveyance, but the inability to disable it is troublesome; the system is intrusive enough to dull the pleasure of the car's outstanding engine, great chassis and spectacular brakes. If you prefer your sport sedans serene over spirited and unperturbed over unabashed, then the 2006 Lexus IS 350 could be your ideal car. But if visceral performance is more your thing, check out the 3 Series and G35 before putting your money on the table.

2006 Lexus IS 350 models

The Lexus IS 350 sedan comes in just one trim level. The standard features list includes keyless entry and ignition, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power doors and windows, cruise control, leather seating, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a moonroof and a 13-speaker premium audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Options include a 14-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, 18-inch wheels, 10-way power seats, a navigation system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (which allows drivers to set a preferred interval between the IS and traffic ahead), rear park assist, rain-sensing wipers, corner-adaptive headlamps, Bluetooth connectivity and bi-HID headlights.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, Lexus debuts the all-new IS 350. Replacing the previous IS 300, the IS 350 brings forth new powertrains, more features and a higher-quality cabin.

Performance & mpg

The Lexus IS 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6. It's rated at an impressive 306 hp at 6,400 rpm and a chunky 277 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. The engine drives the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission that the driver can control with a steering wheel-mounted paddle shifter.

Safety

Safety equipment includes front and rear side curtain airbags and front seat-mounted side airbags. Also standard is the suite of electronic technologies -- traction control, stability control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, BrakeAssist and conventional antilock brakes -- that Lexus groups together as the "Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management" (VDIM). Optional is a Pre-Collision System (PCS) -- packaged with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control -- that uses a millimeter-wave radar sensor to detect obstacles in front of the car. If the computer determines that a collision is unavoidable it preemptively stiffens the suspension, retracts the front seatbelts and pre-initializes BrakeAssist so increased braking is applied the instant the brake pedal is depressed. In crash tests, the IS earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) for its performance in IIHS frontal offset and side-impact testing.

Driving

With more than 300 hp, a great chassis and spectacular brakes, the 2006 Lexus IS 350 is an undeniable performance car. There's no discernable exhaust note, but it builds speed easily, the chassis is tenacious, and if there isn't going to be a manual transmission around, at least the paddles add some involvement to the driving experience. Still, there's so much technology aboard the Lexus car, the driver is too insulated from the experience. The biggest downer is the inability to disarm the VDIM system, which mutes the sedan's performance long before the limits of its chassis and tires are reached.

Interior

The new Lexus IS 350 boasts impressive interior materials, an attractive cabin design and plenty of luxury amenities. Everything from the soft-touch dash and door panels to the supple leather seats exudes high quality. Rear seating isn't as palatial; the wheelbase is 1.2 inches shorter than the new 3 Series and offers minimal rear legroom. If you regularly carry adults -- or even large children -- in the rear seat, they won't be happy back there.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus IS 350.

5(94%)
4(4%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.9
113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buying Another IS 350
JoshY,06/23/2010
Leased IS 350 for 4 years starting in 2006. Loved this car. Gave it back in expectations of moving to Mercedes or BMW. Test drove 328,335 and C class, and immediately missed my 350's acceleration. Can't beat its value for horsepower, handling, looks. Had no issues with it. Drove it 52,000 miles. Loved it just as much after 4 years.Awesome power yet handled very well for city driving. Would not recommend for tall people, I'm 5'10. Backseat is decent, but don't use. I'm buying either a '06, '07 again. Adding navi, bluetooth, heated/cooled seats in next one.
Best car we have ever owned!
Thomas Bergschneider,05/26/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Being married for 41 years ,I normally get my wife a new car every 3 years. She loves this car so much she still drives it. Other than a battery and tires the car has not required anything but normal service and a couple of minor recalls. I have gotten 31mpg on the highway at 70 mph. The brakes are excellent and are original. When warranty service was required, my wife was always given a new car to use while service was being completed. I give this car a 10 out of 10 after 12 years of ownership.
MAJOR fun car, minor complaints
tjp,02/27/2009
I'm approaching my third year anniversary with my IS350, and it's still the best purchase I've ever made. Passengers still get in and say "wow". But after three years you realize there are a few little things that you would change if you could. Warning: What follows are complaints that in NO WAY would cause me to not buy another IS350. I love this car in every way, shape and form. I still pinch myself that I own a car this amazing. Okay, disclaimer over, read on...
Featuristic!
LaMario,10/18/2010
I was an Acura TL guy until I went to the Acura Dealership and they didn't have the TL I wanted. I saw an IS350 on the lot and when I checked it out, not even the Acura RL compared to the features of my IS350. I was amazed at this car when I first sat in one and it even had the Acura salesperson in awe. I also loved the Mercedes C and E Class but it is not as fun to drive as my IS350 and is a more complicated to use their features. My IS350 has a very quiet engine which makes for a smoother ride. Compared to other cars I've had or driven, my Lexus IS350 is very user friendly, stylish, fun to drive, and just plain AWESOME!
See all 113 reviews of the 2006 Lexus IS 350
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Lexus IS 350
More About This Model

Since 2001, the Lexus IS 300 has taken on the BMW 3 Series with marginal success. Although it never really lit up the sales charts, the rear-wheel-drive IS 300 has earned a small but loyal following. Young, too. In fact, according to Lexus, the median age of IS buyers is just 29. That's the youngest for any car sold by any luxury maker and decades younger than the median age for buyers of most luxury cars.

In the car business, young buyers are good buyers, but so are more buyers, so when it came time to dream up the second generation of the IS, Lexus had to design a sedan with expanded appeal that wouldn't disenfranchise the kids.

A tall order, but we think Lexus may have pulled it off.

The 2006 Lexus IS sedan is bigger, more luxurious and much more powerful than the car it replaces, and for the first time several models are available. Buyers can now choose between the Lexus IS 250, Lexus IS 250 with all-wheel drive and Lexus IS 350, all which get V6 engines and six-speed transmissions.

Lexus GS Jr.
Since Lexus already had an excellent rear-drive platform in its GS, it became the starting point for the new IS. By carving out 4.7 inches of the GS' wheelbase and lopping off 4.4 inches of front and rear overhang, Lexus had the basic structure of the new IS. Its 180.1-inch length makes it 2 inches longer than a 2006 BMW 3 Series sedan, but its 107.5-inch wheelbase is 1.2 inches shorter than the BMW's. The Lexus is also a little narrower and a little taller than the Bimmer.

The GS' double-wishbone front and independent multilink rear suspension moves intact to the IS and is retuned for the new application. Even the big 13.1-inch diameter ventilated front and 12.2-inch diameter solid rear disc brakes from the V8-powered GS 430 migrate to the new IS 350. The less powerful IS 250 uses the GS 300's slightly smaller discs.

The one significant piece of GS technology that didn't make it onto the new IS is variable-ratio power steering. Instead the IS has a speed-sensitive, electric variably assisted rack and pinion system.

Two New Variations on a Familiar Engine Family
The IS 300's straight six has been replaced by two new all-aluminum members of Toyota's latest family of 60-degree, DOHC, 24-valved V6s. The engines feature VVT-i variable valve timing and are already powering everything from the GS 300 to the base Toyota Tundra pickup.

The V6 in the IS 250 displaces 2.5 liters. Lexus rates it at 204 horsepower at 6,400 rpm with the 185 pound-feet of peak torque at 4,800 rpm using the SAE's latest rating regimen. An expansion in bore and stroke turns that engine into the 3.5-liter that powers the IS 350. It's rated at an impressive 306 hp at 6,400 rpm and a chunky 277 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. Both engines use direct gasoline injection with the IS 350's also having additional injectors in the intake ports to promote better fuel distribution when intake charge velocities are down.

Behind those engines are new six-speed transmissions. A true manual transmission, you know with a clutch pedal, is only available on the base rear-drive IS 250. If shifting isn't your thing, a six-speed automatic with a manual mode is optional. Order all-wheel drive on your IS 250, which by the way adds 216 pounds to the car's curb weight, or step up to the IS 350, and a six-speed automatic with a manual mode becomes mandatory. Lexus does supply paddle shifters just behind the steering wheel, but a real manual like you can get in a BMW 330i would be better.

The Nanny Factor
Also coming from the GS is the suite of electronic technologies — traction control, stability control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, BrakeAssist and the conventional antilock brakes and such — that Lexus groups together as the "Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management" (VDIM for acronym lovers). VDIM is standard on the IS 350 while most of the technologies also come on the IS 250, the integration isn't quite so comprehensive.

With VDIM working, it's tough to see how anyone could get in trouble with a new IS 350 unless they aimed for a telephone pole. Of course, if they'd opted for the "Pre-Collision System" that integrates with the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control when they whacked that pole it would be in a car that had prepared its occupants by pre-tensioning their belts, preinitializing the BrakeAssist system, and even trying to apply the brakes itself.

During the collision the front passengers would appreciate their knee airbags and double-row curtain shield airbags, and that the front passenger's unique "twin-chamber" airbag spreads apart to reduce blunt impacts.

Driving Technology
As with the GS, there's no conventional key for the IS 350 as it senses the presence of an electronic fob that allows the car to be started with the press of a button. There's a suggestion of the original IS' trapezoidal instrument binnacle and its chronographic instrument faces, but the dash design is much more elegant and rationally planned. The seats are well shaped, the steering wheel is a neat three-spoke design, and the pedals are covered in aluminum plates. Unlike in the IS 300, the interior materials on the new IS are up to Lexus standards.

Lexus claims the IS 350 will rip to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds and it's easy to believe because the engine produces gushers of thrust in near silence. This is an engine that delivers power seamlessly — there's no point where the VVT-i "kicks in" or the torque drops off. The IS 250's V6 is just as creamy and only lags in terms of overall thrust.

We drove an IS 250 with a six-speed manual and IS 350 with the optional performance package around Southern California and the Willow Springs Raceway road course. Although we expected the smaller-engined model with the real manual transmission to be our favorite, it was the IS 350 we liked best.

The IS 250 cruises along freeways like the luxury car it is. The ride is controlled but soft. On twisting roads it sort of wafts along never doing anything that could upset the passenger cabin extensively. Exciting? Not really. But it is comfortable, reassuring and competent. Plus, the manual transmission in the preproduction machine we sampled shifted with long throws and hazily defined gates. Lexus says it will be better in production models.

On the other hand, with 18-inch wheels and more than 300 hp, the IS 350 with the performance package is an undeniable performance car. There's no discernable exhaust note, but the IS 350 builds speed easily, the chassis is tenacious, and if there isn't going to be a manual transmission around, at least the paddles add some involvement to the driving experience. There's no real comfort penalty for the big wheels and tires either, and turn-in is noticeably quicker than in the 250.

Still, there's so much technology aboard the IS 350, the driver is too insulated from the driving. The electronic throttle's response isn't as crisp as we would like, the transmission takes too long to respond to the paddle shifters and the steering is precise and quick, but hardly communicative. It's enough to make you miss the old IS 300's nervy, adolescent edge.

The biggest downer, however, is the inability to disarm the VDIM system, which mutes the sedan's performance long before the limits of its chassis and its optional 18-inch summer-spec tires are reached (17-inch all-weather tires are standard). There's a great engine, a great chassis and spectacular brakes under all that electronic baby-sitting, but the VDIM system is so intrusive it's hard to tell. We expressed a similar complaint about the GS 430.

A VDIM "Off" button would make this a much better sport sedan.

An Intimidating Competitor
With the structural heft of a beryllium atom, spectacular engines and exquisite assembly quality, the new IS is a car even committed Bimmer-philes should test-drive. It goes on sale this fall and should be priced competitively with, if not slightly below, BMW's 3 Series. It should be quite a sales race.

Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 Overview

The Used 2006 Lexus IS 350 is offered in the following submodels: IS 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Lexus IS 350?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Lexus IS 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Lexus IS 350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Lexus IS 350.

Can't find a used 2006 Lexus IS 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 350 for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,654.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 350 for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,118.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,231.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Lexus IS 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

