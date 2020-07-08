Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me
- 74,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,984$5,426 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D25E5010298
Stock: 5010298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 39,182 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,000$3,660 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2014 Lexus IS 350 Silver Lining Metallic Local Trade-In, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Power Sunroof/Moonroof. RWD 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V Odometer is 12104 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D26E5000699
Stock: 00J9224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 36,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999$2,891 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D22E5001076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,162 miles
$22,596$2,254 Below Market
Haldeman Ford - Trenton / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D2XE5003433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,586 miles
$21,990$2,597 Below Market
Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Of Brigham - Brigham City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D23E5002284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,782$2,310 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
NOW Available to the Public for WHOLESALE** This vehicle is located at our Irondale Campus** Aluminum Sport Pedals** Back-Up Camera** Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert** F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim** F Sport Package** F-Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)** Heated Front Sport Seats** Lexus Enform** Low & High Beam Twin Projector LED Headlamps** Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package** Navigation System** Power moonroof** Wheels: 18" F-Sport Aluminum Alloy All wholesale vehicles made available to the public will be sold "As Is" and will be inspected to disclose any service work that is needed. We also offer any elected services to be purchased and performed by our service department prior to taking delivery. To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D29E5006030
Stock: U006030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 44,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,982
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D28E5003216
Stock: MC29288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 40,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,800$1,432 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD Sedan,*Ultra White Exterior over Black Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $42,760.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**F Sport Package (Originally $3,180),*Heated Front F Sport Seats, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob,Silver Performance Trim, Black Headliner, TFT Instrument Cluster,LED Headlamps, F Sport Front Bumper and Spindle Grille,Adaptive Variable F Sport Suspension and Sport S + Mode,18-Inch Split-5-Spoke F Sport Alloy Wheels,*Navigation System (Originally $2,085),*Voice Command, Multi-Information Remote Touch Interface, Rear-View Camera, HD Radio,*Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (Originally $600),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Multi-Information Remote-Touch Interface,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio with In-Dash CD/MP3-Player, USB Integration,Lexus Premium Display Audio Sound System with Automatic Sound Levelizer,Bluetooth Steaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob,Heated Power Front F Sport Leather Seats with Driver Lumbar Support,60/40 Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning with Air Filtration,Silver Performance Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents, TFT Instrument Cluster,Black Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Power Door Locks, Power Windows with One Touch Up/Down Feature,Automatic LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Brake Lights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators,Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers,F Sport Front Bumper and Spindle Grille,3.5L DOHC VVT-i 306-HP 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,ECO, Normal, Sport and Snow Drive Mode Select, Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Adaptive Variable F Sport Suspension and Sport S + Mode, Brake Assist,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,18-Inch Split-5-Spoke F Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D29E5004895
Stock: 14054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 78,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,269$692 Below Market
Perry Ford of National City - National City / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. RWD 19/28 City/Highway MPG Black 350Every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Perry Promise of one month 2,000 mile powertrain warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D21E5009939
Stock: 900374C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 124,753 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$469 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
F Sport Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Variable Gear Ratio Steering Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rioja Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Ultra White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The quintessential Lexus -- This Lexus IS 350 speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lexus IS 350 . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2014 Lexus IS 350: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. While powertrains remain the same for 2014, top-to-bottom refinement everywhere else -- along with Lexus' unbeatable build quality -- has made the IS a bigger and yet more dynamic driver's car. Strengths of this model include Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, and all-wheel drive availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D27E5000324
Stock: E5000324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 55,602 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,900
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2014 Lexus IS 350 4dr 4dr Sedan AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Starfire Pearl with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D20E5003649
Stock: LEXUS-E5003649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 50,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,998
CarMax Plano - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Plano / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D27E5001221
Stock: 19333913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,380 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,999$1,298 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Navigation Package Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Premium Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Flaxen; Nuluxe Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Lexus IS 350? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Lexus IS 350 comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus IS 350. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Lexus IS 350 is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. More information about the 2014 Lexus IS 350: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. While powertrains remain the same for 2014, top-to-bottom refinement everywhere else -- along with Lexus' unbeatable build quality -- has made the IS a bigger and yet more dynamic driver's car. Strengths of this model include Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, and all-wheel drive availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D2XE5001536
Stock: E5001536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 138,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,495$661 Below Market
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D24E5001399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,937 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,790$631 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Ecru Leather. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Obsidian 2012 Lexus IS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24VRecent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE5C22C5030580
Stock: P-030580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,973 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
This 2014 Lexus IS 350 features Sunroof, Rear-view Camera, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more. At Lute Riley Honda you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D20E5012928
Stock: YE5012928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 49,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,850$1,131 Below Market
University Motors (TN) - Nashville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D28E5008626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,310 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,998
Hi-Line Motors - Plano / Texas
NAVIGATION*CAMERA*MOON ROOF*COOLED & HEATED SEATS*CARFAX CERTIFIED*WE FINANCE. Our Accident Free 2014 Lexus IS 350 with the F Sport Package shown here in Ultra White exudes practicality, performance, and comfort. Powered by a responsive 3.5 Liter V6 that provides 306hp and is paired with an engaging 8 Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This energetic Rear Wheel Drive rewards you with near 26mpg on the open road. With the sport-tuned adaptive suspension and an aggressive Sport S mode, you'll look for reasons to take the long way home in this elegant IS. This Sedan is highlighted by 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, LED headlamps and a distinct bold grille. Slip inside the spacious 350 where you'll find meticulous attention to detail with high-end materials and state-of-the-art technology. Perforated leather seating on heated front sport seats, a power sunroof, Bluetooth technology, full-color navigation, and a 13-speaker audio system are just a sampling of what awaits you in this artfully crafted cabin. Lexus has a reputation for safety that holds true with this car. Anti-lock disc brakes, a backup camera, traction and stability control, and numerous airbags keep you out of harm's way. Embrace peace of mind with Safety Connect, a service with automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle locator and an emergency assistance button. You deserve to get behind the wheel of this brilliant IS! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D22E5001140
Stock: 001140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
