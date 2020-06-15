The Lexus IS 300 is one of the most intriguing small luxury sedans out there — it costs less than its German rivals yet offers more features and similar levels of comfort and quality. Sounds great, right? Unfortunately, the IS 300's lack of driving refinement, distracting-to-use technology interface, and small cabin keep it from running near the front of the pack.
2021 Lexus IS 300
2021 Lexus IS 300Estimated Price: Starting at $40,000 (estimated)
- Restyled headlights, taillights and grille
- Handling improvements
- Reworked tech interface features touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- F Sport package no longer available
- Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2013
The rear-wheel-drive IS 300 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is the same powertrain as before. While it makes good power, the IS 300 is ultimately a bit slower than rivals in an all-out drag race.
Since the 2021 IS 300 is a refresh rather than a redesign, modifications to the interior are relatively minor. The upper portion of the center console is finished in gloss black — rather than the brushed-metal motif of the previous model — and interior trim offerings are revised. Otherwise, the IS cabin features the same driver-centric layout as before.
This IS generation has been stuck with one of the least appealing infotainment systems on the market. Though it featured attractive graphics, the mouse-like controller for navigating the system was imprecise and difficult to use. Lexus has replaced the mouse with a touchpad for 2021. On other Lexus vehicles, such as the RX 350, we've found the new touchpad design to be marginally more intuitive than the mouse.
Though the compact class doesn't warrant high expectations for storage, the IS still falls short. The trunk offers 10.8 cubic feet of room, which is a few cubes less than most rivals. In-cabin storage is acceptable for front-seat passengers, but rear cubbies are fairly limited. Fitting a car seat into the small back seat through narrow door openings can present a challenge.
The 2021 Lexus IS 300 isn't fully redesigned, but a few much-needed tweaks make it more appealing than last year's model. With improved tech and handling, the IS finally has the tools to meet the competition head-on.
