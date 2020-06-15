Lexus offers all-wheel drive (AWD) on the IS 300, though selecting AWD swaps the turbocharged engine for a non-turbocharged V6 producing 260 hp and 236 lb-ft. It also has a six-speed automatic transmission instead of the eight-speed transmission.

Acceleration is similar, but you will notice a drop in fuel economy with the IS 300 AWD. We expect the 2021 model to have similar figures to the 2020 car, which the EPA estimates gets 24 mpg combined for RWD and 21 mpg for AWD.

A handful of improvements should make the 2021 IS 300 feel a bit sportier than last year's model. Additional reinforcements and welds increase body rigidity, which Lexus says improves handling and steering response, among other benefits. Some suspension components are lighter than before, which reduces unsprung mass and should translate to a more comfortable ride.