Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    21,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,999

    $3,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    40,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,898

    $2,742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    8,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,577

    $2,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    49,217 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,050

    $2,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    96,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,687

    $2,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    43,255 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,999

    $2,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    22,968 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,911

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    35,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,385

    $2,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    18,380 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,300

    $761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    44,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,966

    $2,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    29,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    29,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,998

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    20,062 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,495

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in White
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    45,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,993

    $1,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    10,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,165

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    38,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,500

    $1,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    27,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,495

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 300 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 300

    29,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 300

Overall Consumer Rating
3.76 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (33%)
IS300 F Sport - stylish, fun, upscale
Alex R.,10/28/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This IS 300 F Sport has been an absolute pleasure. While sport sedans today, including some of the others I tested before acquiring an IS, are somewhat watered-down for the most part, this one doesn't make compromises. It's a very comfortable place to be while still offering high levels of driver engagement, and it looks the part, too. Starting off, the sedan is pretty low to step into, which lets both driver and passenger know this is not a family sedan. It took me a couple of days to adjust to the step-in height, but it's certainly easy to live with. The seats hug you quite nicely and have soft Nuluxe upholstery - my example's seating is finished in Rioja Red, which contrasts nicely with the black surfaces on the dash and headliner. I love the analog clock and brushed-aluminum accents, which are sort of retro-looking. After starting the car the first thing you notice is the awesome F Sport instrument cluster, which is mostly a digital display. It looks sharp and is reconfigurable to show lots of trip data and even glows red when your RPM reaches a configurable threshold. The steering wheel is also fantastic and one of my favorite features of the car - it's wrapped in soft leather and is fairly chunky. The steering feel, too, is quite good for a modern car, providing enough resistance at speed to give me confidence around corners. Speaking of corners, this thing stays pretty flat and drama-free even at turning speeds I wouldn't dare attempt in my old Camry. And despite the V6 being detuned to 255 HP compared to the IS 350's 306 HP, this thing still has plenty of power and is satisfying to drive quickly. The intake sound amplifier also means the V6 really comes alive at higher RPMs - and it sounds quite nice! My only real gripes with this car have to do with the infotainment, which seems to have a lot of menus. The mouse-like controller can also take some getting used to - and I bet your passengers won't want to learn it. In addition, this thing rides well over most roads, but sometimes more broken pavement transmits some noise into the cabin than you might expect. The handling benefits of the suspension tuning as well as the composure on the highway far outweigh the slight downsides on crappy roads, for my taste - not to mention this thing is near-silent on any decent road anyway. All that said, this is a great small luxury car that seems designed to appeal to the enthusiast without overdoing it. If you're buying this car for a fun, engaging driving experience with some luxury touches, you won't be disappointed.
