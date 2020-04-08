Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Lexus IS is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this IS's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards. With a powerful 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus IS. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Lexus IS. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus IS. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this IS with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Spencerville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCE1D27H5013096

Stock: 013096

Certified Pre-Owned: No

