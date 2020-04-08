Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

187 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
IS 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 187 listings
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    21,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,589

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    52,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,695

    $3,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    30,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,286

    $3,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    56,925 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,999

    $2,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    70,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,991

    $2,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    12,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $35,688

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    18,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,998

    $703 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    27,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,998

    $1,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    28,455 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    23,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,449

    $1,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    14,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,888

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    38,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,998

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    88,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,991

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    57,782 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,399

    $727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    21,469 miles
    Fair Deal

    $33,988

    $728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    27,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,995

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    57,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,800

    $316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus IS 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus IS 350

    34,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,950

    $1,214 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 187 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 350
  4. Used 2017 Lexus IS 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 350
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
A car that the heart and head could agree on
Matt,01/15/2019
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
All that and a bag of chips. Best interior of all cars tested. The IS350 has all the power when I need it. Lexus luxury, a given, reliability as well. Very cool styling. Did I mention that Rioja red interior?
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
IS 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus IS 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings