Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

- 21,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,589
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr, 18" x 8.5" Rr Aluminum Alloy -inc: 5-spoke design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed ECT-i Automatic -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P225/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Lexus IS has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Lexus IS IS 350 Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: 293-watts, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, HD Radio (complimentary traffic and weather), 7" VGA screen, 10 speakers, digital signal processing w/automatic sound levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, iTunes tagging, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs, streaming audio via Bluetooth 3.0, voice recognition and Siri Eyes Free Mode, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a reliable IS today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D25H5031074
Stock: PH5031074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 52,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,695$3,784 Below Market
AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
Navigation Package W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Accessory Package 2 Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D20H5029734
Stock: H5029734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 30,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,286$3,102 Below Market
Lexus of Madison - Middleton / Wisconsin
PRICE DROP FROM $33,950, $4,000 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 30,622! NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE high-friction brake pads and intake sound generator, F Sport Badging (side and rear), LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Silver Performance Trim, Unique Front Fascia/Grille Deletes foglamps, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, F Sport Tuned Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, F Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination ( included, requires Lexus Enform Safety Connect), Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirrors with HomeLink, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports BUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty, Complimentary loaner car provided, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs At Lexus of Madison Prices exclude dealer fees. Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact one of our client advisors at 608-829-8900. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D24H5013878
Stock: P5013878
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 56,925 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,999$2,219 Below Market
Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus IS 4dr IS 350 F Sport AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is ATOMIC SILVER with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY BEING SEEN BY THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS ALL OVER WORLD! We use state of the art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to give you the best values in the market. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to Call 678-213-2345 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. CALL TOLL FREE NATIONWIDE: 1-866-929-3186 * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, and title fees. Price does not include Customer Service Pack. All of our vehicles go through inspection to ensure the quality of vehicle sold. We also perform any immediate maintenance work needed before we offer the car for sale. We stand behind the quality of our vehicles. We have been in business for over 10 years. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to assist you with your next Pre-Owned vehicle purchase. We have a world class Finance Department to offer you the best interest rate available in the USA market. Please visit us at www.Platinumusedcars.com and contact one of our CREDIT EXPERTS. While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Platinum Used Cars is not responsible for any errors or omissions. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our Dealer cost. - Contact Sales Team at 678-213-2345 or ad@platinumusedcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D28H5013656
Stock: H5013656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 70,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,991$2,264 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation Package W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2017 Lexus IS200t F SPORTincludes: RIOJA RED Premium Synthetic Seats CAVIAR BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION PACKAGE W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO Smart Device Integration HD Radio CD Player Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player F SPORT PACKAGE Active Suspension F SPORT PERFORATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Leather Steering Wheel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D29H5029957
Stock: H5029957
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 12,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,688$2,268 Below Market
Longo Lexus - El Monte / California
F-Sport PackageNavigation w/ Mark Levinson Premium AudioBlind Spot Monitors3.9% APR Up to 72 months long term financing based on approved tier 1+ (720+ FICO SCORE) credit and expires 08/31/20.L/Certified Details: CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D24H5030935
Stock: 2P42768
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 18,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,998$703 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation Package W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D22H5031422
Stock: H5031422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 27,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,998$1,450 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus IS 350 F Sport includes: Total Value: $2,040. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Synthetic Oil and Filter Change, Battery Voltage Test, Windshield Wiper Inserts Replaced, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Front Brakes Pads Replaced, Front Brake Rotors Replaced, Rear Brakes Pads Replaced, Rear Brake Rotors Replaced, Engine Air Filter Replaced, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here, Originally bought here, Navigation System BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES Navigation System 10.25' Display, Remote Touch Interface, Voice Command, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror. F SPORT Package Includes: F SPORT front bumper spindle grille, LED head- lamps (low high beam), 18' F SPORT Split 5-Spoke Wheels, TFT instrument cluster, heated ventilated front F SPORT seats, Perforated shift knob, Silver Performance trim, Black headliner, Aluminum Pedals F SPORT Suspension Back up monitor. F SPORT Perforated Leather Heated Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters. Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Heated EC outside rear view mirror. Illuminated Door Sills. Rear Lip Spoiler. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat Keyless Entry CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D29H5014363
Stock: P9357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 28,455 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$31,998
CarMax Cy-Fair - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D27H5029987
Stock: 19198419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,449$1,035 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
DCH VALUE CERTIFIED Lexus QUALITY, ONE OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 12 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 26 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 1 OWNERS, 12 SERVICE RECORDS. This DCH VALUE vehicle comes with a 60-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 3 Month/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Powertrain Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D2XH5013416
Stock: MAJ0403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 14,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,888
Johnson Lexus of Durham - Durham / North Carolina
2017 IS 350 F-Sport with only 14,177 miles! Loaded with options including Navigation, Mark Levinson 15 Speaker Audio, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated and Ventilated Seats and more! Lexus Safety System Plus featureing Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection, High Speed-Dynamic Radar Cruise Control; Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist and Intelligent High Beam Headlamps! L/CERTIFIED Unlimited Mile Warranty until 6/23/2023! 2 year/20k mile complimentary maintenance! Here at Johnson Lexus, we price our cars aggressively to the market to ensure a pleasant purchase experience for our customers. All of our cars have gone through a stringent 161 point inspection process so you can buy with confidence. Come see why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car! Dealer Rater 2019 Dealer of The Year Award. Edmunds 5 Star Dealer. 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D20H5030401
Stock: DP4113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 38,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,998$1,020 Below Market
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D25H5029406
Stock: 18707696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,991
Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waxahachie / Texas
2 YEARS OIL CHANGES INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus IS. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2017 Lexus IS: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive powertrains for 2017, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. Strengths of this model include Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, all-wheel drive availability, and excellent range of engines Our Pricing is for Retail Customers only. No wholesalers are approved for this sale. Vehicle pricing does not include dealer added equipment or addendum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D20H5031029
Stock: FA79592A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 57,782 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,399$727 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Lexus IS is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this IS's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards. With a powerful 3.5L V6 24V DOHC engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus IS. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Lexus IS. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus IS. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this IS with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Spencerville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D27H5013096
Stock: 013096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,469 milesFair Deal
$33,988$728 Below Market
Lexus of Glendale - Glendale / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D28H5030971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,995$1,008 Below Market
The Car Buying Center - Saint Louis Park - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D2XH5013898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,800$316 Below Market
Elk Grove Buick GMC - Elk Grove / California
CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, F SPORT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFF REAR SPOILER. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System. OPTION PACKAGES F SPORT PACKAGE high-friction brake pads and intake sound generator, F Sport Badging (side and rear), LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Silver Performance Trim, Unique Front Fascia/Grille Deletes foglamps, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, F Sport Tuned Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, F Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low & High Beam, AFS adaptive front lighting, NAVIGATION PACKAGE W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination ( included, requires Lexus Enform Safety Connect), Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirrors w/HomeLink, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, AM/FM/DVD/MP3/WMA, HD Radio (complimentary traffic and weather), 10.3' screen, 15-speakers, digital signal processing w/automatic sound levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, iTunes tagging, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs, Bluetooth 3.0 hands free phone and automatic, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, Electrochromatic Mirrors w/Blind Spot Monitor, REAR SPOILER. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D26H5030760
Stock: P3439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 34,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,950$1,214 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! F Sport Package Navigation Package W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Caviar F Sport Perforated Leather Steering Wheel Rioja Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1D22H5031050
Stock: H5031050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 2020 Audi TT RS