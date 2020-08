Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Autowise - Melbourne / Florida

ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH ALL DOCUMENTED WELL MAINTAINED SERVICE RECORDS FROM FORD! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA TITANIUM W/NAVI & MOONROOF LOADED ACTIVE CRUISE BLIND SPOT RECOGNITION COLLISION AVOIDANCE LEATHER AC AND HEATED DUAL PWR SEATS SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE GAS SIPPIN' FUN MACHINE HYBRID 2 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 9888! WE HAVE SEVERAL LUXURY GAS SIPPER' AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0RU2FR117377

Stock: 117377

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-13-2020