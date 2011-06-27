Used 2015 Lexus ES 300h Consumer Reviews

3's a Charm houstonjoe , 05/12/2015 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Lexus; 3rd ES and 1st hybrid. I've enjoyed my sportier cars (S60, C30, Boxster, Z3, TT) but my current need is for a comfortable commuter car that masks the horrible Houston streets and doesn't suck gas during crawls home in traffic. During the 4 months I've owned this ES300h, I've been very impressed with the overall experience with the hybrid system, comfort, and obvious quality of this vehicle. Without changing much about former driving habits I'm managing about 33-34 mpg in mostly heavy city traffic. And it's actually more fun/engaging to drive that I anticipated, given pro reviews. But again, this is no 3-series, and for me, thankfully so. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great choice Michele , 02/14/2016 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful very quiet, smooth, comfortable. I haven't had any maintenance, repair or dealership support needs- therefor the N/A. Navigation doesn't react well to voice command and isn't up to date. Acceleration is good in economy mode, best in sport mode if you need it34 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My favorite car to date! RUA , 05/19/2016 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I love driving this car. I had a BMW 3 series convertible before my Lexus, which I loved up until I sold it at 168,000. I didn't think I'd love another car like my BMW. But, I do! I love my Lexus hybrid even more. It's so comfortable. It handles beautifully. I commute over 100 miles a day, so comfort, reliability, gas mileage were my primary concerns this go around. I have to say, I enjoy my car so much I look forward to driving it. I don't mind my commute at all. I like the mouse feature for the navigation system. After a month or two I feel very comfortable using it. The car has everything, so I am never bored with music. Between my Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Pandora, and CD (which I've never had to use, yet) I am always singing in the car I haven't used the enform representative feature that comes free for a year as I feel like I am bugging someone if I ring them for questions. It's just me, I know that's their job. Be careful eating in the car as crumbs can fall into the the little holes in the upholstery that heat and cool your seats, otherwise it's perfect to me. Update : My car was totaled in an accident. The safety of my Lexus was beyond comparison to the other vehicle. The Lexus protected my occupants where they hardly believed they were in an accident! What car did I replace my Lexus Es 300 hybrid with? Another Lexus ES 300 hybrid just newer!! That's how much I love this car. Update: 2019 still love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

You can always get what you want Brian Magnuson , 01/27/2016 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Had wanted a Lexus over an Avalon but didn't think I could find the right mix of features for the right price. End of the year sales deals allowed significant savings, even over car buying service pricing. Having driven Toyota's for years, the value and quality increase in a Lexus is clearly evident and will likely make me a Lexus buyer in the future. My only regret would be the loss in trunk space to allow for hybrid battery storage but the long term fuel savings of 40 mpg vs 24 mpg (combined) make the regret easy to get over. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value